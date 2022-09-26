ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WFMJ.com

Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville

A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
GREENVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Section of Styme Road in Poland Township to close October 3-7

Portions of Styme Road in Poland Township will be closed beginning Monday, October 3 and ending Friday, October 7. Styme Road will be closed from Route 224 to State Line Road during this time. The closure is necessary for culvert replacements. The detour to get to State Line Road will...
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

AEP Ohio sending nearly 600 employees, contractors to assist with Hurricane Ian

AEP Ohio will be sending over 590 employees and contractors including line personnel, tree crews, damage assessors, and crew supervisors to Florida and Georgia to assist with Hurricane Ian. Employees and contractors have been dispatched in waves over the past few days with damage assessment crews stationed in Florida and...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | September 28th

Vindicator file photo / September 27, 1974 | The highest honor of Scottish Rite Freemasonry was conferred at the Hadden Hall Hotel in Atlanta 48 years ago during the annual meeting of the Supreme Council of Scottish Rite for 15 northeastern and midwestern states. Among the 206 who received the degree as part of the 1974 class were, from left, Clifford M. Powell and John H. Wanamaker, both of Youngstown, and William C. McCleery of Richmond, Ohio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
13abc.com

Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio

The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
TOLEDO, OH
Farm and Dairy

Farmall tractors, equipment, primitives, guns, household, and misc.

Farm has been sold. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 7231 ST. PETERS CHURCH RD., LOUISVILLE, OH 44641 Directions: Take SR 44 north of State St. or south of SR 619 to St. Peters Church then west to address. Watch for KIKO signs. TRACTORS – EQUIPMENT:...
LOUISVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2 million people. Locals who moved to Florida weathering Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
WFMJ.com

Valley SERVPRO crews travel to Florida to help hurricane victims

The storm from Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon and caused widespread flooding and devastation across much of the state. As this hurricane damage continues to rip through communities throughout the State of Florida, services from across the country are making their way to the Sunshine State to assist those in need.
WARREN, OH

