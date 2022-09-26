Read full article on original website
Move over, diesel: Ohio gets ‘first of its kind’ renewable gas station
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A new kind of gas station has just opened for business in Groveport, and its first client is a massive national corporation. Calling it the “first station of its kind,” Clean Energy Fuels Corporation cut the ribbon Wednesday on a renewable natural gas station at 5900 Green Pointe Dr. The RNG […]
WFMJ.com
Farrell trucker cited for Youngstown interstate milk spill sentenced in court Friday
A truck driver from Farrell was sentenced in Youngstown Municipal Court early Friday in reference to a citation filed by police after his tractor-trailer crashed, spilling milk all over Interstate 680. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle after the Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer he...
Canfield Fairgrounds hosting fish sale
Fish help sustain water quality, which in turn supports animal and plant life.
wksu.org
Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farmers in Ohio are looking to change how they farm
Ohio has over 10 million acres of crop land. For decades much of it has been over-plowed, sprayed with fertilizers and stripped of its nutrients. Although recently, more farmers have seen the economic benefit of shifting their practices and being part of the climate change solution. This is the first...
WFMJ.com
Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville
A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
WFMJ.com
Section of Styme Road in Poland Township to close October 3-7
Portions of Styme Road in Poland Township will be closed beginning Monday, October 3 and ending Friday, October 7. Styme Road will be closed from Route 224 to State Line Road during this time. The closure is necessary for culvert replacements. The detour to get to State Line Road will...
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently Closing
High inflation in America is changing the retail landscape. Stores are checking the performance of different venues and closing down unprofitable locations. These events mean residents will have to shop for groceries elsewhere. The closures are happening across several states.
WFMJ.com
AEP Ohio sending nearly 600 employees, contractors to assist with Hurricane Ian
AEP Ohio will be sending over 590 employees and contractors including line personnel, tree crews, damage assessors, and crew supervisors to Florida and Georgia to assist with Hurricane Ian. Employees and contractors have been dispatched in waves over the past few days with damage assessment crews stationed in Florida and...
Ruling goes in favor of city in Chill Can case
A Mahoning County magistrate says developers of the stalled Chill Can project in Youngstown breached their agreement with the city and could be liable now for monetary damages.
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
Those with ties to Valley talk about riding out Ian
As what's left of now Tropical Storm Ian crosses central Florida, those who survived Wednesday's landfall are taking stock of the damage.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | September 28th
Vindicator file photo / September 27, 1974 | The highest honor of Scottish Rite Freemasonry was conferred at the Hadden Hall Hotel in Atlanta 48 years ago during the annual meeting of the Supreme Council of Scottish Rite for 15 northeastern and midwestern states. Among the 206 who received the degree as part of the 1974 class were, from left, Clifford M. Powell and John H. Wanamaker, both of Youngstown, and William C. McCleery of Richmond, Ohio.
Locals frustrated with downtown construction
East Federal Street is still closed off, which impacts traffic flowing through the city. But there's some good news that should improve traffic conditions.
13abc.com
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
Missing girl found with man at Austintown Walmart
Fesig was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.
Farm and Dairy
Farmall tractors, equipment, primitives, guns, household, and misc.
Farm has been sold. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 7231 ST. PETERS CHURCH RD., LOUISVILLE, OH 44641 Directions: Take SR 44 north of State St. or south of SR 619 to St. Peters Church then west to address. Watch for KIKO signs. TRACTORS – EQUIPMENT:...
Teen found in Brookfield with car stolen from Youngstown
Brookfield police arrested a 17-year-old boy who they say was found with a car that had been stolen from Youngstown.
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2 million people. Locals who moved to Florida weathering Hurricane Ian.
WFMJ.com
Valley SERVPRO crews travel to Florida to help hurricane victims
The storm from Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon and caused widespread flooding and devastation across much of the state. As this hurricane damage continues to rip through communities throughout the State of Florida, services from across the country are making their way to the Sunshine State to assist those in need.
Marshals, police investigate gunfire in Youngstown
Police and U.S. Marshals are investigating after gunfire broke out Thursday morning on the lower South Side.
