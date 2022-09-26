Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Louisiana under ‘red flag warning’ — what does that mean?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a red flag warning for the southeastern portion of Louisiana this week — but what does that mean?. A red flag warning is typically issued when there is a fire risk due to warm temperatures, very low humidities, and strong winds, according to the NWS website.
100 Mississippi Gulf Coast linemen deploying to Hurricane Ian response
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Over 100 personnel from electric companies on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are headed to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Mississippi Power will send 100 people, including 75 linemen, initially to Savannah, Georgia by Friday to aid sister company Georgia Power with restoring electricity to any impacted customers in their service […]
wbrz.com
Edwards: Louisiana sending resources to Florida to help with impending Ian landfall
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday he would be sending resources and personnel to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall with additional help ready to go. Edwards posted on his Twitter to say that Louisiana would be offering "significant" resources, including deployment of the Louisiana National Guard,...
WLOX
Florida evacuees arrive to Mississippi coast
Flying into Ian: Hurricane Hunters collect valuable data from monster storm. The Hurricane Hunters team was extremely busy as they what ended up being a catastrophic Hurricane Ian. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Firefighters work to put the fire out. Taylor's 5 PM Wednesday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 6 hours...
Mississippi National Guard to deploy to Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian
According to the governor's office, 20 Soldiers and Airmen of the Mississippi National Guard (MSNG) are deploying for emergency response missions in Florida.
theadvocate.com
Saltwater in the Mississippi River is threatening drinking water. Here's what Corps plan to do.
Saltwater moving up the Mississippi River is threatening drinking water supplies in Plaquemines Parish, triggering a plan by the Army Corps of Engineers to build an underwater levee in the channel. It is also forcing the parish to lease special equipment to remove chloride -- salt -- from river water...
N.J. weather: Hurricane Ian to unleash Category 4 fury on Florida. Latest forecast track.
UPDATE: Hurricane Ian’s remnants will be ‘nothing like Ida’ in N.J. region, forecaster says. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, which was just below Category 5 status Wednesday as it nears landfall in Florida, could begin bringing rain to New Jersey by late Friday night with as much as 5 inches falling on parts of the Garden State by early Tuesday.
KTBS
Louisianans have sought to tame the Mississippi River for decades. Now they may set it free.
Don Beshel on the balcony of his marina near Point á la Hache, as a shrimp boat leaves one morning in April 2022. Beshel’s Marina is near Mardi Gras Pass, a breach in the Mississippi River levee that occurred naturally in 2011. (Credit: Oscar Tickle/LSU Manship School News Service)
Ian Now Extremely Dangerous: What it Means for Alabama, Gulf Coast
The residents of Alabama have been watching Ian closely and now it has developed into a major hurricane. Now, the system is about to make landfall as a dangerous category 4. The winds in this category range from 130 to 156 miles per hour. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
Four Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Agents for Commercial Oyster Fishing Violations, 12 Sacks Returned to the Water
Four Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Agents for Commercial Oyster Fishing Violations, 12 Sacks Returned to the Water. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 27, 2022, that on September 24, enforcement agents cited four persons for alleged oyster fishing infractions in Terrebonne Parish. Agents cited Jason...
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on September 20. Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, Louisiana, was cited by agents for...
Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash
CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
WJCL
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
KNOE TV8
130-mile Delta Bike Trail underway in four parishes throughout NELA
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A new bike trail is coming to four parishes in northeast Louisiana. The legislation passed by State Rep. C. Travis Johnson in August 2022 created the Delta Bike Trail Commission, which will include Concordia, Tensas, East Carroll, and Madison parishes. The commission’s goal is to help...
Texas woman missing in NOLA drove herself here
A search team from Texas is in New Orleans, working with New Orleans Police to try and find a missing teacher from the Houston area.
Eglin Air Force Base helps evacuate aircraft to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — While Hurricane Ian draws nearer to landfall on the south Florida coast, nomads with the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base helped evacuate a 25 F-35A Lightning II aircraft on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Leadership with the 33rd Fighter Wing directed the repositioning of the aircraft to Barksdale […]
beckersspine.com
16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location
Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
theadvocate.com
Ninth insurer in Louisiana goes under; here's what it means for 1,500 open claims
Fednat Insurance Co., a Florida-based insurer with a modest presence in Louisiana, has been steered into insolvency by regulators after struggling to pay existing claims. It’s the ninth company with policies in Louisiana to go under since a flurry of storms hit the state starting in the summer of 2020.
visitmississippi.org
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: Gulf hurricane will likely bring rain to East Tennessee
As anticipated, the forecasted track for Tropical Storm Ian has shifted slightly west — which in turn increases the chances for appreciable rainfall across East Tennessee in the days ahead. As of Sunday morning, Ian was directly south of Cuba and moving west-northwest at 14 mph. He has maximum...
