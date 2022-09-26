ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 8

Flame Rock
3d ago

What a shame! NJ Restaurants may have to close! People losing their jobs! People can't afford their groceries, let alone extra fees to eat out! SMH

Reply
7
MFULVR
3d ago

IF I ever go out to eat again and am charged all of these fees, I will be taking out of the servers tip!!!! I HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF THIS CRAP!!!!

Reply
4
Maxwell Franklin
3d ago

It's gotten to expensive to eat out. On my off days I'm making large portions and putting the extras away in Tupperware or freezing some to heat and serve at a later date.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Nj Com#Today Com
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey’s Absolutely Most Romantic Spot Has Now Been Revealed

The most romantic place in New Jersey has been revealed by a major website, and it's probably a place you'd never think of. There are so many absolutely romantic places all around the Garden State. That makes it pretty difficult to name just one as the most romantic spot in the whole state, but the website Cheapism has done just that.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding

Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
ENVIRONMENT
94.5 PST

New ‘Chicken Or The Egg’ Restaurant Coming Soon to Marlton NJ

Hungry for a new casually cool restaurant in South Jersey? This one is already causing quite the buzz - and it's not even open yet!. According to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg"), which has been a long-time favorite restaurant in Beach Haven since 1991, is expanding to Marlton NJ, located in the Renaissance Square on RT 70.
MARLTON, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy