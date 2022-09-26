Read full article on original website
Flame Rock
3d ago
What a shame! NJ Restaurants may have to close! People losing their jobs! People can't afford their groceries, let alone extra fees to eat out! SMH
Reply
7
MFULVR
3d ago
IF I ever go out to eat again and am charged all of these fees, I will be taking out of the servers tip!!!! I HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF THIS CRAP!!!!
Reply
4
Maxwell Franklin
3d ago
It's gotten to expensive to eat out. On my off days I'm making large portions and putting the extras away in Tupperware or freezing some to heat and serve at a later date.
Reply
3
Related
A plan to force Costco to sell gas to anyone in New Jersey
TRENTON – Warehouse clubs such as Costco would be prevented from limiting their gasoline sales to people with paid memberships in New Jersey, under bills proposed in the state Senate that seek to reverse a change that started three months ago. Costco sells gas only to members who pay...
People in NJ will sleep in car or tent on Oct. 22. But for many, it’s every night
SUMMIT — A New Jersey-based nonprofit, Family Promise, continues to work to prevent and end family homelessness, both in the Garden State and across the nation. It will host its 3rd annual “Night Without a Bed” social media challenge and event aimed at raising awareness of family homelessness, on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Good News: This Popular New Jersey Grocer Is Cutting Prices
I went to the grocery store last week with my wife, and after getting a solid shopping cart full of meat, produce snacks, and other things it came out to be about $120. Not the craziest grocery bill we've ever had, but usually, we're able to keep it under $100 dollars.
This New Jersey Town is Named One of the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
There are so many beautiful small towns here in America that it would be hard to narrow it down to the top thousand, let alone the top 50. In a recent article by Architectural Digest, they managed to compile their data and put together the top 50 most beautiful small towns in America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ
It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store. It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
Don’t Worry, NJ! This Beloved Costco Menu Item Is Safe From Inflation
Since the prices of just about everything have been going up lately, New Jersey residents were worried one of their favorite Costco menu items would feel the wrath of inflation. Everyone knows if you want to go out for a cheap lunch and grab an industrial size package of chicken...
This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the State
While New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing delis serving up subs of massive proportions there's one, in particular, that's known for their gigantic sandwiches so big, they don't even fit on the plate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wow! Get Your Money! A Look at New Jersey’s Anchor Rebate Program
You do not need me to tell you that things are tough these days, but I will. We have been through a lot with the pandemic and now our economic woes. Inflation and our economy have millions worried and not just around the nation, but right here in New Jersey as well.
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
New Jersey’s Absolutely Most Romantic Spot Has Now Been Revealed
The most romantic place in New Jersey has been revealed by a major website, and it's probably a place you'd never think of. There are so many absolutely romantic places all around the Garden State. That makes it pretty difficult to name just one as the most romantic spot in the whole state, but the website Cheapism has done just that.
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Halloween costumes that would strike fear in anyone from New Jersey
Let’s face it, New Jersey: we’re entering spooky season, so we have to start thinking about Halloween costumes. What would make the perfect Garden State Halloween costume? These may not be sold at a Spirit Halloween store, but these are sure to frighten anyone from New Jersey!. Tax...
This Could Be The Best Hidden Gem Italian Restaurant In New Jersey
If Italian food was an Olympic sport, New Jersey restaurants would be sporting gold medallions. The Garden State rises above most other places in the nation when it comes to the best Italian food. Since we have a multitude of delicious possibilities to choose from, finding a hidden gem Italian...
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
Don’t throw out your condiment packets! Where to take them in NJ
Don't throw out those Taco Bell sauce packets, or any sauce packet for that matter. Taco Bell is teaming up with international recycling leader TerraCycle to expand its recycling program to accept all brands of sauce packets. That means all condiment or sauce packets, whether Taco Bell or others, can...
Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding
Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
Stray dogs and cats from Puerto Rico arrive in New Jersey after Hurricane Fiona
The island of Puerto Rico is in the midst of a major recovery from Hurricane Fiona. While the main focus is on assisting human life, there are also efforts to help the animals on the island.
PETS・
New ‘Chicken Or The Egg’ Restaurant Coming Soon to Marlton NJ
Hungry for a new casually cool restaurant in South Jersey? This one is already causing quite the buzz - and it's not even open yet!. According to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg"), which has been a long-time favorite restaurant in Beach Haven since 1991, is expanding to Marlton NJ, located in the Renaissance Square on RT 70.
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 8