ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

‘Pretty Woman’ struts into Saenger Theatre next week

By Kenny Lopez
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqGPh_0iBD2eGs00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ will play at the Saenger Theatre Tuesday October 4th through Sunday October 9th.

‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ is based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic feature films starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

This Broadway musical is led by two-time Tony-Award winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, and Legally Blonde.)

‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Vallance
Person
Richard Gere
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Julia Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Pretty Woman#Performing#Musical Theater#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WGNO

WGNO

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy