‘Pretty Woman’ struts into Saenger Theatre next week
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ will play at the Saenger Theatre Tuesday October 4th through Sunday October 9th.
‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ is based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic feature films starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.
This Broadway musical is led by two-time Tony-Award winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, and Legally Blonde.)
'Pretty Woman: The Musical' features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.
