73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
57-Year-Old Victim Identified In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has identified the victim in Thursday’s...
fox5dc.com
DC police ID elderly woman murdered inside her northwest apartment; $25K reward offered in case
WASHINGTON - The 73-year-old woman who was brutally murdered in her own home in Northwest, D.C. has been identified by police as Gloria Williams. Neighbors FOX 5 spoke to are now in shock over what happened, and they're wondering how someone could do this. It had been days since Gloria...
CBS News
Reward increased to $55,000 for information leading to arrest in murder of Baltimore man in Washington, D.C.
BALTIMORE - A reward has been increased to $55,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of 27-year-old Avery Miler, who is accused of killing a Baltimore man who was installing solar panels in Washington D.C. in August. Miler is facing charges in the death of 25-year-old Aryeh...
WUSA
Students shot at while walking home from DC school, police say
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating after students say they were shot at Wednesday. Police said it happened while the students were walking home from school, but they could not confirm what school they attended. On Wednesday afternoon, two students were walking home from school in the...
Police: Person fatally stabbed outside Maryland McDonald's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The police in Prince George's County, Maryland are investigating after a person was stabbed to death outside of a McDonald's in the 2300 block of University Blvd E. Officials said a person was found on the scene and was pronounced dead due to a...
clayconews.com
Possible Shooting Investigation after State Police arrest a Washington, D.C. Man on Multiple Gun Charges in Anne Arundel County, Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland State Police (MSP) is reporting that MSP Troopers from the Annapolis Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region are investigating a possible shooting in the area of Route 50 after arresting a Washington, D.C. man on multiple gun charges. The accused is...
WJLA
LOOK: MPD looking for 2 people in connection to Southeast DC double shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's help in locating suspects in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. At approximately 5:40 p.m. Saturday police found two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One of...
nypressnews.com
Man shot inside D.C.’s Union Station, suffered minor injury; two suspects arrested
A man was taken to the hospital and two suspects were arrested Wednesday after authorities said a shooting took place inside D.C.’s Union Station. The U.S. Capitol Police said they responded to a shooting inside Union Station shortly before 4 p.m. after one of the department’s sergeants heard gunshots inside the building.
WTOP
1 hospitalized, suspect in custody after shooting at Union Station
One person has been hospitalized and another is in custody after a shooting at D.C.’s Union Station on Wednesday afternoon, an Amtrak spokesperson said. The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in the station’s west wing. The victim was shot in the foot and taken to an area...
2 people in custody after shooting inside Union Station
WASHINGTON — Two people have been arrested after a shooting occurred inside Union Station Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Capitol Police (USCP). Around 4 p.m., a USCP sergeant heard the shots at Union Station, located on Massachusetts Avenue Northeast. At the same time, the Metropolitan Police Department put out a call for shots fired.
Northwestern HS Placed On Lockdown As Police Investigate Stabbing At Nearby Apartment Complex
Students were safely dismissed from a Maryland high school that was temporarily locked down due to a stabbing in the area, authorities announced. At approximately 3:30 p.m. in Prince George's County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Northwestern High School was placed on lockdown after a stabbing was reported at a nearby apartment complex outside of Hyattsville, according to the police.
Washington man accused of murdering twin brother outside Portland hotel
Martre Oliver, 26, was arrested in Renton, Washington, in connection with the murder of his twin brother, Martese, who was found dead outside a hotel in northeast Portland.
fox5dc.com
Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene. Authorities say the gunman was...
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody In Connection With June Homicide In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. On June...
Police charge Franconia man with murdering father, son claims authorities ignored pleas for help
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — An 82-year-old Franconia man is dead and authorities are now charging one of his sons with second-degree murder. Now detectives are trying to figure out what led to the murder. Talat Hassanein was found dead at the bottom of a stairway in his Franconia home. Initially, police believed […]
Police tighten perimeter around NE DC neighborhood after homicide suspect shoots at officers
WASHINGTON — An armed suspect wanted on murder charges shot at police officers before running away into a residential building in Northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning, according to DC Police. Officials are keeping a tight perimeter around the neighborhood where he was last seen. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) received...
Man charged in 82-year-old father's death, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — An 82-year-old man was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in his Fairfax home Tuesday afternoon, and police say he was killed by his son. Officers were sent to the 5500 block of Justis Place around 2:37 p.m. Tuesday for a death investigation. According to Fairfax County police, Talat Hassanein was found unconscious at the bottom of the basement stairs, in the house where he lived with his adult sons. Medics were summoned, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man stabbed, dies outside McDonald’s in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives were at a fast food restaurant Wednesday after a man was stabbed then died there. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that it happened around 3:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of University Blvd. When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed in the […]
WTOP
DC man arrested in connection with possible shooting on Route 50 in Md.
Maryland State Police have arrested a D.C. man in connection with a possible shooting near U.S. Route 50 in Anne Arundel County. Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, faces a variety of charges, including for alleged weapons violations and drug possession. Shortly before 2:45 a.m. Monday, police say, troopers responded near the...
WUSA9
