ALEXANDRIA, Va. — An 82-year-old man was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in his Fairfax home Tuesday afternoon, and police say he was killed by his son. Officers were sent to the 5500 block of Justis Place around 2:37 p.m. Tuesday for a death investigation. According to Fairfax County police, Talat Hassanein was found unconscious at the bottom of the basement stairs, in the house where he lived with his adult sons. Medics were summoned, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO