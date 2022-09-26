ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC News Now

73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Washington State
Washington, DC
WUSA

Students shot at while walking home from DC school, police say

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating after students say they were shot at Wednesday. Police said it happened while the students were walking home from school, but they could not confirm what school they attended. On Wednesday afternoon, two students were walking home from school in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
clayconews.com

Possible Shooting Investigation after State Police arrest a Washington, D.C. Man on Multiple Gun Charges in Anne Arundel County, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland State Police (MSP) is reporting that MSP Troopers from the Annapolis Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region are investigating a possible shooting in the area of Route 50 after arresting a Washington, D.C. man on multiple gun charges. The accused is...
WASHINGTON, DC
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Meigs Place
WUSA9

2 people in custody after shooting inside Union Station

WASHINGTON — Two people have been arrested after a shooting occurred inside Union Station Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Capitol Police (USCP). Around 4 p.m., a USCP sergeant heard the shots at Union Station, located on Massachusetts Avenue Northeast. At the same time, the Metropolitan Police Department put out a call for shots fired.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Northwestern HS Placed On Lockdown As Police Investigate Stabbing At Nearby Apartment Complex

Students were safely dismissed from a Maryland high school that was temporarily locked down due to a stabbing in the area, authorities announced. At approximately 3:30 p.m. in Prince George's County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Northwestern High School was placed on lockdown after a stabbing was reported at a nearby apartment complex outside of Hyattsville, according to the police.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene. Authorities say the gunman was...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Suspect In Custody In Connection With June Homicide In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. On June...
CLINTON, MD
WUSA9

Man charged in 82-year-old father's death, police say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — An 82-year-old man was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in his Fairfax home Tuesday afternoon, and police say he was killed by his son. Officers were sent to the 5500 block of Justis Place around 2:37 p.m. Tuesday for a death investigation. According to Fairfax County police, Talat Hassanein was found unconscious at the bottom of the basement stairs, in the house where he lived with his adult sons. Medics were summoned, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, D.C. local news

