Tanya Stokes
3d ago
I guess these young people don't want their freedom anymore 🤷 they keep getting into worst trouble ever it's time for these young people to wake up and start living again trouble isn't living
More arrests in deadly Tangipahoa home invasion
NEW ORLEANS — Two more suspects were arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in Tangipahoa parish. The incident ended with a 12-year-old girl in the hospital and her father dead, police said. Parish deputies announced the arrests of 18-year-old Avery Guidry and 19-year-old Tra'von Johnson. Investigators believe...
NOLA.com
1 suspect pleads guilty in 'senseless' slaying of Kenner Shell station clerk during armed robbery
Eric Rodgers, one of two men accused of taking part in an armed robbery at a Kenner convenience store that ended with the execution of the business's clerk, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the case, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
Woman accused of shooting at car with children inside
Robertson said Jackson started harassing her and her family after she learned Jackson was having an affair with her now ex-husband.
WDSU
Arabi men arrested, one sought in connection with oil release in St. Bernard
ARABI, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men and has issued an arrest warrant for a another in connection with an oil release at an Entergy substation in the parish, according to Sheriff James Pohlmann said. Ronald Clark, 55, and Gerard Henninger Jr., 30,...
PANO head: Redeployment good, but more officers still needed
Police Association of New Orleans president Michael Glasser says despite the deployment, the NOPD hasn’t seen any real change in terms of the number of officers assigned to each district.
NOLA.com
After father of 2 fatally shot outside Marrero store, suspect booked with murder
Four days after a man was fatally shot outside of a Marrero convenience store, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a suspect in the case. Kintez Johnson, 21, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in double shooting in 7th Ward; 1 of 2 overnight murders in New Orleans
A woman was killed in a double shooting early Wednesday in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said Wednesday. It was the second overnight homicide reported in New Orleans. The other was reported late Tuesday on Interstate 10. The shooting was reported to police at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday in the...
'The pain will go on forever' - other of slain NOPD officer reacts to guilty verdict
NEW ORLEANS — In a Wednesday press conference, New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson praised the guilty verdict for a man convicted of murdering a police officer. NOPD Officer Marcus McNeil's mother, Kimberly McNeil, stood beside the city officials and spoke, in part, to...
wgno.com
NOPD searching for storage biz burglary suspects
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest four suspects accused of burglarizing a self storage business. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the first case happened on Sept. 17 when two...
fox8live.com
Man arrested after violent 3-day stabbing spree in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested a man accused of multiple stabbings over a three-day span. The crime spree began when the NOPD says Jamal Peters, 34, stabbed two people within 12 minutes on Bourbon Street Friday night (Sept. 23). According to the NOPD, Peters first stabbed...
an17.com
Murder suspect taken into custody; Edwards commends detectives, says case is "strong"
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of Omarion Hookfin, the suspect identified in the September 12 murder of Donte Perry and subsequent shooting of Perry’s 12-year-old daughter. Hookfin was taken into custody Tuesday morning and was transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he was booked on all outstanding...
Police arrest man for stabbing 2 people in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested on Wednesday morning for stabbing two people in the French Quarter and threatening people inside a 7th Ward house, police said. 34-year-old Jamal Peters was booked with battery, burglary and domestic abuse charges. Police believe Peters is responsible for sending two people to the hospital on Friday night with stab wounds.
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot inside home in unincorporated Gretna, authorities say
A man was fatally shot overnight inside a home in unincorporated Gretna, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. Update: Braithwaite man shot dead inside apartment. The shooting was reported to the Sheriff's Office at 12:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Wall Boulevard (map). The man had been shot at at least once and died at the scene, they said.
NOLA.com
Two New Orleans women arrested in three arson cases, Louisiana fire marshal says
Two New Orleans women were arrested Wednesday in three Central City arson cases dating from 2019, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office said Wednesday. Neice Johnson, 52, was booked with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire an elevator shaft at the three-story McCaleb Apartments in the 2400 block of Clio Street on Oct. 13, 2019. The building had 46 units, and more than half were occupied by people with disabilites, authorities said. Tips from the public helped lead to Johnson's arrest, the fire marshal's office said.
Man found dead after shooting in unincorporated Gretna early Thursday morning
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 3200 block of Wall Boulevard.
WWL
Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman who shot teenager dead convicted of manslaughter
A fight in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood turned fatal late one summer night in 2018, as Joann McDaniel raised a gun and fired a single shot that fractured two families. The bullet struck 17-year-old Tajana Williams in the forehead, forever ripping the high school valedictorian from her parents and siblings and separating McDaniel, a single parent, from her two children for almost two years, until she bonded out of jail.
NOLA.com
Woman confronts teen breaking into cars; he threatens her with gun, takes her phone, police say
After a woman confronted a teen boy she saw breaking into cars in Plum Orchard, he brandished a gun, took her cell phone and threw it on the ground, New Orleans police say. Police responded to the robbery in the 5500 block of Samovar Drive at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. After throwing the woman's phone, the youth threatened to kill her, then fled, police say.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal announces two arrests in two separate arson cases
NEW ORLEANS — Two women were arrested in connection to fires set in Central City over the past few years. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested Niece Johnson and Special Marie Carter on Wednesday. Both were wanted for allegedly setting fires in New Orleans in 2019 and 2021.
WWL
11 pounds of fentanyl seized during arrest in Covington
NEW ORLEANS — A Northshore drug bust is a glimpse into a bigger growing problem. On Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish deputies and federal agents found 11 pounds of fentanyl in a Covington hotel room. That's enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the parish three times over. A 24-year-old unidentified man was arrested.
WWL
