New Orleans, LA

Tanya Stokes
3d ago

I guess these young people don't want their freedom anymore 🤷 they keep getting into worst trouble ever it's time for these young people to wake up and start living again trouble isn't living

WWL

More arrests in deadly Tangipahoa home invasion

NEW ORLEANS — Two more suspects were arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in Tangipahoa parish. The incident ended with a 12-year-old girl in the hospital and her father dead, police said. Parish deputies announced the arrests of 18-year-old Avery Guidry and 19-year-old Tra'von Johnson. Investigators believe...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Slidell, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
wgno.com

NOPD searching for storage biz burglary suspects

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest four suspects accused of burglarizing a self storage business. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the first case happened on Sept. 17 when two...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Police arrest man for stabbing 2 people in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested on Wednesday morning for stabbing two people in the French Quarter and threatening people inside a 7th Ward house, police said. 34-year-old Jamal Peters was booked with battery, burglary and domestic abuse charges. Police believe Peters is responsible for sending two people to the hospital on Friday night with stab wounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man fatally shot inside home in unincorporated Gretna, authorities say

A man was fatally shot overnight inside a home in unincorporated Gretna, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. Update: Braithwaite man shot dead inside apartment. The shooting was reported to the Sheriff's Office at 12:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Wall Boulevard (map). The man had been shot at at least once and died at the scene, they said.
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Two New Orleans women arrested in three arson cases, Louisiana fire marshal says

Two New Orleans women were arrested Wednesday in three Central City arson cases dating from 2019, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office said Wednesday. Neice Johnson, 52, was booked with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire an elevator shaft at the three-story McCaleb Apartments in the 2400 block of Clio Street on Oct. 13, 2019. The building had 46 units, and more than half were occupied by people with disabilites, authorities said. Tips from the public helped lead to Johnson's arrest, the fire marshal's office said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman who shot teenager dead convicted of manslaughter

A fight in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood turned fatal late one summer night in 2018, as Joann McDaniel raised a gun and fired a single shot that fractured two families. The bullet struck 17-year-old Tajana Williams in the forehead, forever ripping the high school valedictorian from her parents and siblings and separating McDaniel, a single parent, from her two children for almost two years, until she bonded out of jail.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman confronts teen breaking into cars; he threatens her with gun, takes her phone, police say

After a woman confronted a teen boy she saw breaking into cars in Plum Orchard, he brandished a gun, took her cell phone and threw it on the ground, New Orleans police say. Police responded to the robbery in the 5500 block of Samovar Drive at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. After throwing the woman's phone, the youth threatened to kill her, then fled, police say.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

11 pounds of fentanyl seized during arrest in Covington

NEW ORLEANS — A Northshore drug bust is a glimpse into a bigger growing problem. On Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish deputies and federal agents found 11 pounds of fentanyl in a Covington hotel room. That's enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the parish three times over. A 24-year-old unidentified man was arrested.
COVINGTON, LA
