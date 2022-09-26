Read full article on original website
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
After Hurricane Ian, MSNBC analyst predicts Ron DeSantis is ‘about to become a big government Republican’
MSNBC political analyst David Jolly claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., will hypocritically turn into a “big government Republican" following Hurricane Ian.
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Was US Employee When He Denied Rape Claim, Court Rules (3)
Former President Donald Trump qualified as a government employee when he was in office, a federal appeals court ruled, putting at risk a defamation suit filed against him by New York columnist. E. Jean Carroll. . The finding Tuesday by a panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals...
Hurricane Ian – live: Florida damage may top $120bn as Charleston airport shuts before South Carolina landfall
Ian is at hurricane status once more as the tropical storm ploughs towards the Carolinas on the southeast US coastline on Friday.South Carolina, which is subject to major flood warnings, strong winds and a “life-threatening storm surge”, is where the hurricane is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon. President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for South Carolina ahead of time as the National Hurricane Center warns of Ian’s strengthening over the Atlantic. In Florida, rescue operations have been taking place after unprecedented flooding from one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the United States. It remains...
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
srnnews.com
Biden administration changes student loan guidance, as Republican-led states file lawsuit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration changed its guidance on who qualifies for federal student loan forgiveness on Thursday, as seven Republican-led states filed a challenge to its student debt cancellation program. President Joe Biden said in August that the U.S. government will forgive $10,000 in student loans for millions of...
Stimulus Update: The Average Household Should Get a $8,581 Check in 2022 -- But Will It Happen?
Inflation spurred by the pandemic has prompted a need for big checks.
Hurricane Ian bears down on South Carolina after ravaging Florida – live
South Carolina under hurricane warning as Florida officials assess damage and work to calculate death toll – follow the latest
Hurricane Ian: Amid the wreckage, a major test for both Ron DeSantis and Joe Biden
The devastation in Florida from Hurricane Ian is staggering in scope. The massive storm churned across the state leaving wrecked homes and ruined lives in its wake, and it's frankly hard to watch the footage, knowing the depth of the misery people must be feeling. And we don't know the half of it yet. The scope of death and destruction will only become clear as time passes.
U.S. Suicide Rate Rose to Near-Record Level in 2021
The rate of suicides in the U.S. rose in 2021 to near-record levels, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released Friday. Last year’s rise overturned a two-year trend of decline in suicide deaths in America, with a staggering 47,646 recorded suicide deaths in 2021. The figure represents one death every 11 minutes, or around 14 suicides for every 100,000 people. The overall rate has increased by roughly 31 percent over the last 20 years. Psychologists had differing opinions on how the pandemic would affect the rate of suicide in the U.S., with some hopeful that the isolation might help people stay away from typical stressors, while others feared that the isolation itself could damage mental health. It’s difficult to make conclusions of the pandemic’s overall effect from a single year, experts caution, with rates relatively in line with those in 2018.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.Read it at CNN
US Consumers Had More Disposable Income Last Month
Following an uptick in July, consumer spending on apparel, footwear and home goods in the United States declined modestly in August, according to a new report released Friday by the U.S. by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for clothing and footwear dipped a seasonally adjusted 0.02 percent in the month to $491.35 billion, while PCE on furnishings and durable household equipment fell 0.9 percent to $522.69 billion. Earlier the month, a different data set from the Census Bureau showed that clothing and clothing accessory store sales increased 0.4 percent month over month seasonally adjusted and were up...
