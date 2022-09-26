The rate of suicides in the U.S. rose in 2021 to near-record levels, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released Friday. Last year’s rise overturned a two-year trend of decline in suicide deaths in America, with a staggering 47,646 recorded suicide deaths in 2021. The figure represents one death every 11 minutes, or around 14 suicides for every 100,000 people. The overall rate has increased by roughly 31 percent over the last 20 years. Psychologists had differing opinions on how the pandemic would affect the rate of suicide in the U.S., with some hopeful that the isolation might help people stay away from typical stressors, while others feared that the isolation itself could damage mental health. It’s difficult to make conclusions of the pandemic’s overall effect from a single year, experts caution, with rates relatively in line with those in 2018.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.Read it at CNN

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 18 MINUTES AGO