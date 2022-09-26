ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Brother host Julie Chen reveals that the long-running reality series has been renewed for a 25th season

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Big Brother host Julie Chen announced that the iconic reality series had been renewed once again in a Twitter video posted on Sunday.

The 52-year-old anchor-turned-reality host revealed that the long-running series would be back to mark a major milestone — its 25th season.

'A big thank you to all our house guests for an absolutely incredible summer,' she said in the video clip, which was posted just after wrapping up the season 24 finale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwG1n_0iBD1Yol00
More to come! Big Brother host Julie Chen revealed in a Twitter video on Sunday that the series has been renewed for a 25th season

'I know, I’m going to miss watching the show too, but I’ve got a great plan. This fall, spend some time watching other CBS competition shows,' she continued while wearing a striking red sleeveless dress, before naming several programs.

'That’ll get you prepped for next summer. That’s right! We are coming back for our 25th season of the show,' she added jubilantly.

The season 24 finale began with just three remaining contestants: Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, and Matthew Turner.

Hale emerged triumphant, becoming the first Black woman to win the show and earn its $750,000 prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JyHom_0iBD1Yol00
Quick turnaround: She shared the news in a video just after wrapping up the season 24 finale
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSKhU_0iBD1Yol00
Coming soon: Big Brother is expected to return for season 25 in the summer of 2023 after strong ratings this year

She also took home a bonus prize worth an additional $50,000 after viewers voted her as America's Favorite Houseguest.

Big Brother is expected to return for season 25 in the summer of 2023.

CBS previously claimed that 'viewers have spent over 11.56 billion minutes with Big Brother on the CBS Television Network, Paramount+ and CBS.com/the CBS app, according to Nielsen linear viewing and Paramount internal data since season 24 launched on July 6th, 2022.'

According to the network, the show's three nights each were ranked on the top 10 shows for total viewers and in the important 25–54 demographic.

The Wednesday and Thursday editions did even better, tying for the top primetime broadcast of the summer among that 25–54 age range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xvu4u_0iBD1Yol00
The moment: The season 24 finale began with just three remaining contestants: Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, and Matthew Turner. Hale (pictured) won, becoming the first Black woman to win the show and its $750,000 prize, plus a $50,000 bonus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ha3_0iBD1Yol00
Success: According to the network, the show's three nights each were ranked on the top 10 shows for total viewers and in the important 25–54 demographic

Big Brother is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, along with Endemol Shine North America.

The American edition of the series was based on the earlier Dutch series of the same name, which premiered in 1997.

Big Brother began airing in the US in the summer of 2000, and is now the second longest–running edition of the series behind the Spanish version.

Julie Chen has hosted the show since its start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QozaA_0iBD1Yol00
Going strong: Julie Chen has hosted the show since its start in 2000, after the Dutch original premiered in 1997

Connie Fields
2d ago

after the last two seasons I'm done with it is becoming nothing but a racist show and Julie Chen is pushing for that

truth gets censored
2d ago

CBS showing the racist mind set of black people in season 23 and 24. Example of the racism is Kyle being called a racist for just thinking what the cookout actually did in season 23. All the while Taylor continued to protect other blacks because of race. The racism doesn't go one way. Racist definition: (unfair treatment of people of a particular race in a society especially to the benefit of people of another race). In this case black people's (Taylor's), unfair treatment of all the white people (especially Kyle), in the game. The constant statement's by Taylor that a black woman needs to win. The cookout from season 23 was one season of racist game play that has continued into season 24. CBS will start loosing viewers if this game play continues. This is making for very ugly racist experiment. Big Brother has lost all entertainment value.

