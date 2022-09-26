Read full article on original website
43 U-Haul locations offer free storage ahead of Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is continuing on its track toward Florida, prompting evacuations throughout the Tampa Bay area. And while getting you and your family to safety should be the number one priority, your plan may not have to include leaving all your belongings behind. U-Haul is offering...
WESH
Here's why Hurricane Ian heavily damaged Central Florida despite making landfall near Fort Myers
ORLANDO, Fla. — The shocking images showing the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian have been stunning, and many might be wondering how this storm caused such widespread damage across the state of Florida despite it getting weaker. First Warning Weather Meteorologist Alex Alecci said Ian was moving fairly slow...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
WESH
Winn-Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie announced the closure of stores in dozens of Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties across Florida, including Osceola, Orange, Volusia, Seminole, Flagler and Marion counties. "To ensure the safety of our associates and customers, we are beginning to close stores as...
WESH
VIDEOS: See Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida and beyond
Video above: Heavy winds in Volusia County, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that already show the storm's devastating impact:. Lake...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties imposing curfews for Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Curfews are in place in different Central Florida counties as of Wednesday, meant to keep people safe as Hurricane Ian risks exposing them to hazards such as downed power lines, flying debris, flooding and more dangers. Leaders of Volusia and Flagler counties have said residents...
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened
click orlando
WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
WESH
Damage assessment survey opens for Florida businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above: Hurricane Ian heavily damages Central Florida. A business damage assessment survey has been opened following Hurricane Ian. The State Emergency Response Team and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity activated the survey. Responses in the survey will help the state to gather...
WESH
Aerial videos show the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Watch WESH 2 continuing coverage of the impact of Ian. We're getting a look from above at just how devastating Hurricane Ian was for Central Florida after slamming the region. Chopper 2 was over an area of Orlando Thursday afternoon and captured extensive damage to buildings...
WESH
WATCH: Catfish swims in flooded street in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A catfish interrupted WESH 2 Reporter Kelsi Thorud's live report Thursday morning, swimming through a flooded street in Kissimmee. So much rain has fallen in the area that the water reached into some homes, neighbors told WESH 2. >> Continuous Coverage | Ian weakens to tropical...
WESH
Officials: 211 information and crisis line available during Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Heart of Florida United Way will have a crisis line available during Hurricane Ian. For Orange, Osceola and Seminole County residents, the 211 information and crisis line will be open 24 hours each day. Residents can dial 211 about emotional support, shelter information, food, storm...
WESH
Alligator spotted in high water as Hurricane Ian moves across Florida
ASTOR, Fla. — An alligator was caught on camera swimming through the floodwaters in Lake County, Florida, as Hurricane Ian brings major flooding to parts of the state on Wednesday. The video above, taken by WESH’s Marlei Martinez, shows an alligator about 9 or 10 feet long in the...
WESH
Seminole County stores to begin reopening after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County, several stores are reopening Friday morning. City officials said the times could change for individual store locations depending on the damage from Hurricane Ian and staffing availability. Check below for a list of stores resuming operations Friday:. Scheduled to open at...
WESH
How to check if flooding from Ian is impacting a road on your route in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you need to travel but are unsure of how flooding from Hurricane Ian will impact your route, there's a website that can help you plan. Florida Highway Patrol's live traffic and road conditions map can help. People should stay off the roads unless they must...
7-Eleven damaged in Polk Co. during Hurricane Ian
A 7-Eleven store was damaged and its roof torn off by winds in Polk County during Hurricane Ian effects.
WESH
Hurricane Ian brings flooding, strong winds to Lake Eola
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought flooding to many areas of Florida, and Lake Eola was among the areas impacted. At Lake Eola, there were strong winds and tree branches scattered across the sidewalk along with flooded waters.
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
WESH
Ian continues to batter Central Florida as residents cope with record flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. — WATCH live WESH 2 coverage above. Tropical Storm Ian was upgraded to a hurricane, according to the 5 p.m. National Hurricane Center advisory, as Central Florida experienced massive amounts of rain. Ian came ashore Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, with winds of 150 mph and...
