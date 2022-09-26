The City of Winter Park has placed a curfew on residents until 5 p.m. today. The curfew is in response to widespread flooding in the city and tree debris making roadways unsafe. The city asks that residents remain indoors due to unsafe conditions including possible downed power lines that can cause injury or death if they are still live. They also ask that residents don't pile debris on the curb at this time as it may hinder clean-up efforts or become floating debris in the event of further flooding. It is never safe to walk through floodwaters.

