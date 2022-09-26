ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocoee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County updates its trash collection schedule

Orange County Government released the following update on its trash collection schedule:. "Residential curbside garbage, recycling, yard waste, and large item collections in unincorporated Orange County have stopped. No service will be provided Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. Any materials still out at the curb should be removed and safely stored.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocoee, FL
Government
City
Ocoee, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Serve#Sandbags#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
orangeobserver.com

Town of Windermere recovering from effects of Hurricane Ian

The town of Windermere is recovering after Hurricane Ian swept across the Central Florida area. Town staff and the Windermere Police Department are currently conducting an initial damage inspection. "We have a significant amount of power lines and trees down with multiple road closures," Windermere Mayor Jim O'Brien said. "Town...
WINDERMERE, FL
Orlando Weekly

Winter Park issues curfew until 5 p.m. due to extensive flooding

The City of Winter Park has placed a curfew on residents until 5 p.m. today. The curfew is in response to widespread flooding in the city and tree debris making roadways unsafe. The city asks that residents remain indoors due to unsafe conditions including possible downed power lines that can cause injury or death if they are still live.  They also ask that residents don't pile debris on the curb at this time as it may hinder clean-up efforts or become floating debris in the event of further flooding. It is never safe to walk through floodwaters.
WINTER PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
click orlando

Trees downed by Ian damage homes in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – At least two homes suffered damage from falling trees brought down by Ian in Apopka. Pictures shared by News 6 Investigator Mike DeForest show the damage along Lake Francis Drive Thursday afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for Atlantic after swamping southwest Florida...
APOPKA, FL
orangeobserver.com

Windermere bans smoking/vaping in town parks

The Windermere Town Council unanimously approved an ordinance prohibiting smoking and the use of vapor-generated electronic devices within the boundaries of town-owned public parks at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The ordinance amends Chapter 22 of the town’s Code of Ordinances entitled “Parks and Recreation” to add the new...
WINDERMERE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Orange County emerging from Ian’s massive flooding as officials urge caution

'We’re asking you to simply stay put at this time — stay home, stay off the roadways if you can.'. A 500-year flooding event is no joke — ask the folks in Eastern North Carolina, who a few years ago endured two such events within five years, both caused by tropical cyclones. A spin of the wheel of disaster put Hurricane Ian and its torrent of rain over Central Florida, where residents and officials are trying to get their heads and hands around what Gov. Ron DeSantis called their 500-year-flood catastrophe.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: 2 deer go for a swim in flooded Oviedo backyard

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A viewer in Oviedo captured this cute scene of two deer swimming in a flooded backyard in Oviedo. It shows what appear to be a doe and her fawn swimming in a flooded yard in the Twin Oaks subdivision, south of the Lake Jessup and Black Hammock area.
OVIEDO, FL
iheart.com

City Of Kissimmee Imposes Mandatory Curfew

In response to extensive flooding, the mayor of Kissimmee has imposed a mandatory curfew. The curfew is in effect from 9pm-6am until further notice. Essential personnel are excluded from the mandatory curfew.
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy