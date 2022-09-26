Read full article on original website
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County updates its trash collection schedule
Orange County Government released the following update on its trash collection schedule:. "Residential curbside garbage, recycling, yard waste, and large item collections in unincorporated Orange County have stopped. No service will be provided Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. Any materials still out at the curb should be removed and safely stored.
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
bungalower
Eyes on the Street: Hurricane Ian aftermath sees massive flooding, sinkholes, and property damage
We often get photographs and tips from our Bungalower readers of things that are happening around town, so we have started featuring them on the site in a series called “Eyes on the Street,” in honor of our favorite urbanist Jane Jacobs. As Orlandoans meekly peeked out their...
click orlando
Orange County Fire Rescue and National Guard help evacuate flooded extended stay hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The National Guard and the Orange County Fire Rescue helped evacuate residents at a flooded extended stay hotel off of Lee Road on Thursday. Hurricane Ian, the fifth strongest to every strike the United States, dumped heavy rain across Central Florida where flooded streets were widespread.
wdwmagic.com
The City of Kissimmee, home to many Disney Cast Members, imposes a mandatory curfew following flooding from Hurricane Ian
In response to extensive flooding, the mayor of Kissimmee has imposed a mandatory curfew. The curfew is in effect from 9pm to 6am until further notice. Essential personnel are excluded from the mandatory curfew. Kissimmee is located very close to Walt Disney World and is home to many Cast Members...
villages-news.com
Damage assessments taking place in The Villages in wake of Hurricane Ian
Damage assessments were taking place this morning in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Villages appears to have dodged a bullet as the storm took a southward track. Power outages were at a minimum. Palm fronds were down on roadways and in common areas. Villages-News.com’s Ron Clark was out this...
Orange County nursing home evacuated due to rising flood waters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue crews evacuated people from a nursing center Thursday morning. Crews responded to the Avante at Orlando facility off Semoran Boulevard. Officials said the evacuations were being done over concerns from rising flood waters. Video shared on social media shows crews walking...
click orlando
Tree brought down by Hurricane Ian sparks house fire in Altamonte Springs, crews say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A tree brought down by Hurricane Ian landed on a home in Altamonte Springs, sparking an electrical fire, according to Seminole County Fire Department. The fire started at a home along Oak Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the firefighters. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS:...
Time running out for those seeking shelter against Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With Hurricane Ian less than 24 hours away from making landfall, officials have announced a number of shelters opening in Orange County. Those will be especially important to those living in low-lying areas in Orange County. Residents in need of shelter are encouraged to get...
orangeobserver.com
Town of Windermere recovering from effects of Hurricane Ian
The town of Windermere is recovering after Hurricane Ian swept across the Central Florida area. Town staff and the Windermere Police Department are currently conducting an initial damage inspection. "We have a significant amount of power lines and trees down with multiple road closures," Windermere Mayor Jim O'Brien said. "Town...
Winter Park issues curfew until 5 p.m. due to extensive flooding
The City of Winter Park has placed a curfew on residents until 5 p.m. today. The curfew is in response to widespread flooding in the city and tree debris making roadways unsafe. The city asks that residents remain indoors due to unsafe conditions including possible downed power lines that can cause injury or death if they are still live. They also ask that residents don't pile debris on the curb at this time as it may hinder clean-up efforts or become floating debris in the event of further flooding. It is never safe to walk through floodwaters.
WATCH: Drone video shows extensive flooding around large hospital in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Drone video shows extensive flooding around HCA Florida Osceola Hospital in Kissimmee. HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, formerly Osceola Regional Medical Center, is located on Oak Street near downtown Kissimmee. The City of Kissimmee shared a drone video showing floodwaters surrounding a large area around the hospital.
click orlando
Trees downed by Ian damage homes in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. – At least two homes suffered damage from falling trees brought down by Ian in Apopka. Pictures shared by News 6 Investigator Mike DeForest show the damage along Lake Francis Drive Thursday afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for Atlantic after swamping southwest Florida...
orangeobserver.com
Windermere bans smoking/vaping in town parks
The Windermere Town Council unanimously approved an ordinance prohibiting smoking and the use of vapor-generated electronic devices within the boundaries of town-owned public parks at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The ordinance amends Chapter 22 of the town’s Code of Ordinances entitled “Parks and Recreation” to add the new...
floridapolitics.com
Orange County emerging from Ian’s massive flooding as officials urge caution
'We’re asking you to simply stay put at this time — stay home, stay off the roadways if you can.'. A 500-year flooding event is no joke — ask the folks in Eastern North Carolina, who a few years ago endured two such events within five years, both caused by tropical cyclones. A spin of the wheel of disaster put Hurricane Ian and its torrent of rain over Central Florida, where residents and officials are trying to get their heads and hands around what Gov. Ron DeSantis called their 500-year-flood catastrophe.
orangeobserver.com
Demings: ‘County is now centrally within the crosshairs of Hurricane Ian’
In a 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian update, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings urged residents to stay off the roadways as tropical storm-force winds enter the region this afternoon. “We have some bad news, obviously,” Demings said. “We know that … our county is now centrally within the...
Osceola County residents prepare for the worst as Hurricane Ian’s projected path inches closer
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents were busy Tuesday getting their last-minute preparations in place as they braced for Hurricane Ian. Heritage Park in Kissimmee was packed again Tuesday with people filling up sandbags. Osceola County Emergency Management Officials provided an update and warned residents they had mere...
click orlando
VIDEO: 2 deer go for a swim in flooded Oviedo backyard
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A viewer in Oviedo captured this cute scene of two deer swimming in a flooded backyard in Oviedo. It shows what appear to be a doe and her fawn swimming in a flooded yard in the Twin Oaks subdivision, south of the Lake Jessup and Black Hammock area.
Ahead of evacuations for Hurricane Ian, it’s unclear how many will go
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The streets along the east side of Geneva proudly display the personalities of its residents. Boats and four-wheelers in driveways, “keep out” posted in front of gates and road signs marked by bullet holes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. It’s...
iheart.com
City Of Kissimmee Imposes Mandatory Curfew
In response to extensive flooding, the mayor of Kissimmee has imposed a mandatory curfew. The curfew is in effect from 9pm-6am until further notice. Essential personnel are excluded from the mandatory curfew.
