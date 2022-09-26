Read full article on original website
Related
Thor Dazzle Camper Van Debuts With Simple Design Packed With Features
The Dazzle is a new Class-B camper van from Thor Motor Coach. It features two different layouts, measures 21 feet long, and rides on a Ram Promaster chassis that’s powered by a V6 engine. The Dazzle features a simple, sleek design without calling too much attention to the van.
Citroen Berlingo 2CV Fourgonnette Debuts With Retro Look For Modern Van
If you love the look of classic vehicles but appreciate the modern amenities of models from today, then check out the new Citroen Berlingo 2CV Fourgonnette. The Italian coachbuilder Caselani creates the fiberglass body kit to give this van a retro appearance. But, the powertrain and tech remain unchanged. Citroen officially licenses the conversion.
Megan Thee Stallion Performed in a Bold Cutout Bodysuit and Corset Belt
Megan Thee Stallion remained loyal to her stage uniform for her performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The "Ungrateful" singer took the stage in a shimmering lavender bodysuit boasting a prominent chest cutout, which allowed for a glimpse at the purple bra she wore underneath. Choosing to forgo statement jewelry, Megan opted for a pair of sparkly studs instead. She layered a corset belt in a matching metallic lavender shade and connected her garters to knee-high zippered socks, fashioned in the same leather material. To finish, a pair of brown fishnet tights and white sneakers kept the look practical and cool. The 27-year-old star matched her eyeshadow to the purple palette and parted her dark, wavy hair in a side part.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"
Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ferrari Purosangue Truck Rendering Imagines The Dream Ute
The Purosangue was unveiled earlier this month to put Ferrari into a lucrative segment of performance SUVs from exotic automakers. The Prancing Horse utility will compete against the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the likes, though each of these models represents a slightly different take on the super-SUV formula. Not a single of them has a truck version, though, and we thought it would be fun to see what a more practical Purosangue could look like.
Complex
Lil Uzi Vert Calls JT Their ‘Future Baby Mama’ While Flexing Jewelry She Got Them
Lil Uzi Vert referred to City Girls rapper JT as their “future baby mama” while flexing some pricey jewelry she gave him for a content creator's Instagram channel. The Instagram channel follows Chris Smoove, who interviews rappers and asks them in an excited fashion to list out the price tags associated with their outfits. Uzi was Smoove’s latest subject, and the Eternal Atake rapper met the moment head-on by joining in with Smoove’s excited demeanor.
Jet Car Is A Floating Chevy Corvette C7 You Can Rent Or Buy
If you happen to visit Miami and encounter a Chevy Corvette C7 floating on water, don't fret. Don't call 911 just yet. Look closely as you might be encountering the Jet Car – a floating C7 Corvette that has been getting attention in Florida lately. Designed to look like...
Kim Kardashian Slays In Luxurious Satin PJs In Milan As Daughter North West, 9, Laughs
Kim Kardashian can wear just about anything at any time of day and make it a fashion statement. Such was the case when she stepped out in Milan on Tuesday (September 28) looking like a queen in silk silver pajamas. The makeup mogul also gave a peek at a cream bustier underneath as she exited the hotel alongside her adorable eldest child, daughter North West, 9, who was all giggles while wearing a tee with a photo of her mom on it!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carbon-Fiber Teardrop Camper Has Queen Bed, Weighs Just 500 Pounds
Camper trailers are available in various sizes and shapes, but those looking to save weight should look at the Rift Utility Camper. It uses carbon fiber for the teardrop’s shell, making for a lightweight trailer that weighs less than 500 pounds (226 kilograms) and can be towed by a variety of vehicles with a tow hitch.
Offset Dodge Charger Crash Drama Continues
Offset, who if you don't know is a rapper who’s married to Cardi B, got in a big crash while in his 2018 Dodge Charger back on November 11, 2020, and the drama is still going strong. There have been accusations Offset was the one who caused the accident, while he maintains he didn’t, and it’s just been a nasty legal battle ever since.
Best Renderings For The Week Of September 26
Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all. Here at...
1932 Helicron Is A Propeller-Driven Car That Steers Like A Forklift
The 1932 Helicron, found in a French barn in 2000, is an automotive unicorn. The old vehicle used a propeller for propulsion, creating a loud, difficult-to-drive car that now resides in Tennessee. A new video from the Barcroft Cars YouTube channel provides a thorough overview of the vehicle that perfectly sums up its quirkiness.
Mercedes Teases Its First Virtual Show Car
Mercedes-Benz Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener teases the brand's first all-virtual show car on his Instagram. Based on the hashtags he uses in the post, the vehicle might debut during the 2022 League of Legends World Championship that runs from September 29 to November 5. Wagener's teaser drapes the car...
New BMW i5 Spy Photos Catch Door Exposed, M60 Trim Level Confirmed
It's been a minute since we last saw prototypes of BMW's all-electric 5 Series. We are definitely getting close to a reveal, as one of the vehicles is wearing a car cover instead of a camouflage wrap. Moveover, shipping papers taped to the windshield clearly identify the model and trim level of each car.
Volkswagen Golf Test Mule Spied With Massive New Touchscreen Inside
It's hard to believe the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf is already three years old. It's true, and that means a mid-cycle refresh for the enduring hatchback is just around the corner. Technically speaking, the images here represent our first look at what's to come but there's nothing to see on the outside. That's because this is a test mule putting new interior tech through its paces.
Ford Begins Construction On Its Largest Manufacturing Facility Ever
A brand new Ford factory is under construction in western Tennessee that will be unlike anything else in the company's 119-year history. Dubbed BlueOval City, when it goes online in 2025 it will be the largest and most advanced Ford manufacturing complex of them all. It will play a vital role in the automaker's electrified future, building batteries and an all-new electric truck that, according to Ford, will be "revolutionary."
2023 BMW Z4: See The Changes Side By Side
The refreshed roadster goes on sale in the US in November. The 2023 BMW Z4 goes on sale in the United States in November this year and if you are considering getting one, you should probably know what are the differences between the refreshed model and the pre-facelift version. Not much has changed, though the roadster features some notable visual changes that should keep it fresh for another two or three years on the market. The Z4 could be discontinued after 2025 but for now, it is here in a revised and more appealing form.
Enter for your chance to win a family (4)-night Disney Wish Cruise Vacation!
ABC7 is giving away a family (4)-pack Disney Wish Cruise Vacation!
Toyota Tops Two Categories In J.D. Power Brand Loyalty Study
The 2022 J.D. Power Automotive Brand Loyalty Study is out, and there is a clear favorite among new car buyers. Actually, there are four favorites, but only one brand captured two categories in the study. That brand is Toyota, but Ford scored the highest percentage of loyal buyers by a slim margin.
Mazda Is Selling An MX-5 Miata For People With Disabilities
With a tight cabin, two seats, and limited cargo area, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is one of the most unpractical cars money can buy. Despite its downsides, more than one million people have bought one since the NA came out in the late 1980s. As part of the Japanese automaker's attempt to make the affordable sports car cater to a wider audience, there's also a right-hand-drive version available locally as the Self-empowerment Driving Vehicle.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
35K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0