Versatile Christian Curti leads stingy Syracuse defense
Christian Curti has never stayed in a set position. He switched between seven different roles in high school – everywhere but striker. When he was recruited out of high school and entered the transfer portal after two years at Marist, coaches still had questions about his true position.
Season Preview: What to know about Syracuse ice hockey
Under first-year head coach Britni Smith, Syracuse looks to repeat as College Hockey America champions. Last season, the Orange earned the top seed in the conference tournament with a regular season record of 11-4-1 before winning the CHA tournament. SU defeated RIT 3-2 in overtime in the semifinals, then beat Mercyhurst for the title by the same scoreline. Sarah Thompson scored the game-winning goal in overtime, giving SU its second ever NCAA tournament berth, eventually losing 4-0 to Quinnipiac in the first round.
Syracuse drops to No. 7 in rankings after 1st loss of the season
Syracuse dropped to No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches' poll after losing its first game of the season. The Orange were off to their best start since 2016, and were the No. 3 team in the country before they lost in a late defeat to the Cavaliers. SU stands at 7-1-1 and are second in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.
Flexibility, ability to adjust helps Raina Hughes thrive in new role
Williamstown High School threw Raina Hughes "into the deep end straight from the start" months after she switched schools. She earned a spot on the varsity team following a dominant performance at a preseason camp.
Your guide to Syracuse University homecoming weekend
This week is homecoming week, or as it's called at SU, Orange Central. As Wagner College football comes to face off with The Orange this weekend, SU welcomes alumni back to campus to celebrate and reminisce on their college years. Check out a few of many events the university has planned for the weekend.
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Syracuse's $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse's Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
Round out the end of September with 5 concerts this weekend
Studio89 at Funk n Waffles on Thursday. The band is headlining the show and will be supported with other performances from Oscar's Cash, Lulu Mac, 50 Newts and Willow the Cat. Tickets are available for purchase online at afterdarkpresents.com. Audience members 16+ are admitted with I.D., and anyone under 16 must be accompanied by a guardian.
SUNY ESF ranks 1st in sustainability curriculum
The index uses a special ranking process, called the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System, to identify the most sustainable colleges in the country and rank them on topics such as courses and programs, public engagement and sustainable practices on campus. In addition to its curriculum, the college placed second in public engagement efforts and tied for ninth overall in sustainable water use.
Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen brings East African cuisine to Salt City Market
Habiba Boru can vividly remember her mother frequently cooking red lentils while living in Ethiopia. Growing up, Boru said her family didn’t have access to meat, so it was common for them to eat vegetarian or vegan meals. Boru credits her mother’s cooking skills to making the vegetarian meals as delicious as they were.
SU can not be silent about Vera House crisis anymore
Vera House, a local non-profit aimed to help sexual assualt and domestic violence survivors, hired Marcus Jackson, a registered sex-offender, as a victim advocate in October 2020. Jackson is a level-2 registrated sex offender who worked for an organization that directly supports survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse. Vera...
First Year Players celebrates its 30th anniversary, announces annual musical
Last Sunday, the Spaghetti Warehouse was filled with members of the First Year Players club, eating Italian cuisine and awaiting the announcement of this year's production. At the start of the evening, four shows...
DPS officers worry about community safety under current work schedule
Department of Public Safety officers feel their hands are tied over scheduling and staffing as burglaries surge near Syracuse University's campus. The department shifted to a 12-hour schedule in January while the university was...
Break-ins and burglaries should not be the norm. DPS needs to be more proactive.
The constant emails from the Department of Public Safety have desensitized Syracuse University students recently. But there’s been a 120% increase in burglaries since this time in 2021, which is making students feel less safe than in years past. In an email sent to the SU community on Sept....
