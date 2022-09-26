Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse dropped to No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll after losing its first game of the season. The Orange were off to their best start since 2016, and were the No. 3 team in the country before they lost in a late defeat to the Cavaliers. SU stands at 7-1-1 and are second in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO