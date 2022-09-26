ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
sarasotamagazine.com

What to Bring With You to an Evacuation Shelter

As of Tuesday night, Sarasota-Manatee residents in Levels A and B were under mandatory evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian, and those in Level C were recommended to evacuate. Both Sarasota and Manatee counties cut off water access to help preserve water infrastructure on the barrier islands—Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key, Lido Key, Siesta Key, Casey Key and the island of Venice—and the counties closed bridges to those trying to re-enter.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

'She just lost everything': Myakka residents begin Hurricane Ian clean-up

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - First In Teams (FIT) damage assessment crews and inspections teams are working throughout Manatee County in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people, brought down trees and powerlines. People living in Myakka City said it’s something they’ve never experienced.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Manatee County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Manatee County, FL
Pets & Animals
County
Manatee County, FL
Mysuncoast.com

How do manatees and turtles stay safe in the storm?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, there is concern, not only for humans, but also for wildlife. Specifically, sea turtles, manatees, and shorebirds could be potentially affected. Luckily, members of the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and the Save the Manatee Club are keeping track and taking care...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Englewood residents pick up the pieces in wake of Hurricane Ian

ENGLEWOOD, FLA. - Sarasota County residents are left to salvage what they can from their homes Thursday, especially in the southern part of the county where Hurricane Ian hit hardest. "The roof right up here, that got demolished. There were some shutters here. They’re all gone," said Cathy Richard, who...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Evacuation#Pet Owners#Hurricanes#Dog Products
sarasotamagazine.com

What Happens to the Homeless During a Hurricane?

As Hurricane Ian approaches, most of us are busy worrying about having enough canned tuna or a generator to make sure we don’t go without air conditioning for more than 24 hours. But what happens to Sarasota’s homeless residents? There are an estimated 1,200 unsheltered people in our area...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Devastating damage from Hurricane Ian to homes and businesses in Venice and Englewood

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds of around 120 miles per hour damaged homes and businesses up and down the Suncoast and uprooted trees. “It was just like they say at times it was like listening to a train coming your way,” said Bruno Mollica, a Venice resident. “Low and behold after I heard a big boom, I looked out the window and saw this right here.”
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County urges Zone A, B residents to evacuate

In an 8 a.m. Wednesday update, there are 2,600 people and 300 pets in Sarasota County shelters. Capacity is 26,000, and all shelters are open to pets. Sustained winds in the area are expected to surpass 45 mph in the area in by late morning. The county emphasizes that residents should stay where they are once winds hit 45 mph; county emergency services will also shut down at that time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Mysuncoast.com

WATCH: Hurricane Ian sucks water from Manatee River

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian made landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm with windspeeds nearing that of a Category 5. With warm water in the Gulf and in local bodies of water, like the Manatee River, Ian pulled in the water as though sucking it from the straw. Bradenton Police posted a photo of one area of the river, where they say normally there would be water.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Manatee County residents asked to avoid using water

Manatee County is asking residents to avoid water usage. In a Twitter post Wednesday night, county government said:. "Numerous lift stations are without power. As a result, customers are asked to refrain from using water. Please limit flushing, showering, doing dishes, laundry and other activities where water goes down the drain. We hope to resolve this issue when the storm subsides."
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Daylight reveals extent of damage left in Ian’s wake

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Daylight revealed the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Ian across the Suncoast. People are slowly being let back into neighborhoods. Others are cleaning up damage to their homes and communities. Viewers, capturing these moments have shared them with ABC7. We are Suncoast Strong and...
wfla.com

Pinellas County tells residents to shelter in place

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials informed residents that they should shelter in place by midnight Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida in the coming hours. In a Tuesday afternoon update, Pinellas County government officials said tropical-storm-force winds could arrive by early Wednesday morning,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
mymanatee.org

Manatee County to Open Storm Shelters Tuesday

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (September 26, 2022) – As MANDATORY Level A evacuation and VOLUNTARY Level B evacuations are being ordered in Manatee County beginning Tuesday, September 27 at 8 a.m., the following locations have been identified as Storm Shelters for those who must leave their homes:. Braden River High...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Hurricane Ian causes heavy winds, downed trees in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought powerful gusts of wind in Manatee County as it continued to move through Florida. Spectrum Bay News 9 Reporter Josh Rojas was in Bradenton on Wednesday where he reported strong winds from Ian knocking down trees all over the area, as well as business’ alarms going off.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

In the eye of the storm: Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thank you to all the viewers who have submitted videos to our Hurricane Ian gallery! If you are in a safe spot, please upload your photos here.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy