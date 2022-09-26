Read full article on original website
Related
sarasotamagazine.com
Keep These Health and Safety Tips Top of Mind as You Recover from Hurricane Ian
As Sarasota-Manatee residents continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, there are important safety measures to keep in mind for you and your family—particularly related to generators, food and candles. Here are tips for staying healthy and safe as you wait for the power to come back on, courtesy of Sarasota County.
Sarasota County using 3-color system for post-Hurricane Ian community risk
The Sarasota County Government published a map to show residents which areas are safe and which ones still have risks.
sarasotamagazine.com
What to Bring With You to an Evacuation Shelter
As of Tuesday night, Sarasota-Manatee residents in Levels A and B were under mandatory evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian, and those in Level C were recommended to evacuate. Both Sarasota and Manatee counties cut off water access to help preserve water infrastructure on the barrier islands—Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key, Lido Key, Siesta Key, Casey Key and the island of Venice—and the counties closed bridges to those trying to re-enter.
fox13news.com
'She just lost everything': Myakka residents begin Hurricane Ian clean-up
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - First In Teams (FIT) damage assessment crews and inspections teams are working throughout Manatee County in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people, brought down trees and powerlines. People living in Myakka City said it’s something they’ve never experienced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
How do manatees and turtles stay safe in the storm?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, there is concern, not only for humans, but also for wildlife. Specifically, sea turtles, manatees, and shorebirds could be potentially affected. Luckily, members of the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and the Save the Manatee Club are keeping track and taking care...
Manatee official: Reports of people who took storm refuge on roofs
Manatee County Emergency Operations officials gave an update on Thursday and allegedly, people took shelter on the roofs of their homes.
Many in Sarasota County still without power Thursday night
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, there have been at least two hurricane-related deaths. Many people in the county are still without power.
fox13news.com
Englewood residents pick up the pieces in wake of Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, FLA. - Sarasota County residents are left to salvage what they can from their homes Thursday, especially in the southern part of the county where Hurricane Ian hit hardest. "The roof right up here, that got demolished. There were some shutters here. They’re all gone," said Cathy Richard, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sarasotamagazine.com
What Happens to the Homeless During a Hurricane?
As Hurricane Ian approaches, most of us are busy worrying about having enough canned tuna or a generator to make sure we don’t go without air conditioning for more than 24 hours. But what happens to Sarasota’s homeless residents? There are an estimated 1,200 unsheltered people in our area...
Mysuncoast.com
Devastating damage from Hurricane Ian to homes and businesses in Venice and Englewood
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds of around 120 miles per hour damaged homes and businesses up and down the Suncoast and uprooted trees. “It was just like they say at times it was like listening to a train coming your way,” said Bruno Mollica, a Venice resident. “Low and behold after I heard a big boom, I looked out the window and saw this right here.”
Sarasota begins recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian downs trees, utility lines
SARASOTA, Fla. — Damage caused by Hurricane Ian appears to be limited in Sarasota after numerous people have reported downed trees and utility lines in the middle of roads. The recovery phase to assist people in more than 200 locations with some level of damage is underway, the city of Sarasota said in a news release.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County urges Zone A, B residents to evacuate
In an 8 a.m. Wednesday update, there are 2,600 people and 300 pets in Sarasota County shelters. Capacity is 26,000, and all shelters are open to pets. Sustained winds in the area are expected to surpass 45 mph in the area in by late morning. The county emphasizes that residents should stay where they are once winds hit 45 mph; county emergency services will also shut down at that time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mysuncoast.com
WATCH: Hurricane Ian sucks water from Manatee River
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian made landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm with windspeeds nearing that of a Category 5. With warm water in the Gulf and in local bodies of water, like the Manatee River, Ian pulled in the water as though sucking it from the straw. Bradenton Police posted a photo of one area of the river, where they say normally there would be water.
Bay News 9
Manatee County residents asked to avoid using water
Manatee County is asking residents to avoid water usage. In a Twitter post Wednesday night, county government said:. "Numerous lift stations are without power. As a result, customers are asked to refrain from using water. Please limit flushing, showering, doing dishes, laundry and other activities where water goes down the drain. We hope to resolve this issue when the storm subsides."
Mysuncoast.com
Daylight reveals extent of damage left in Ian’s wake
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Daylight revealed the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Ian across the Suncoast. People are slowly being let back into neighborhoods. Others are cleaning up damage to their homes and communities. Viewers, capturing these moments have shared them with ABC7. We are Suncoast Strong and...
wfla.com
Pinellas County tells residents to shelter in place
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials informed residents that they should shelter in place by midnight Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida in the coming hours. In a Tuesday afternoon update, Pinellas County government officials said tropical-storm-force winds could arrive by early Wednesday morning,...
mymanatee.org
Manatee County to Open Storm Shelters Tuesday
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (September 26, 2022) – As MANDATORY Level A evacuation and VOLUNTARY Level B evacuations are being ordered in Manatee County beginning Tuesday, September 27 at 8 a.m., the following locations have been identified as Storm Shelters for those who must leave their homes:. Braden River High...
fox13news.com
Roofs peeled off at Sarasota County mobile home park
Wind was the main cause of damage in Sarasota County and it was evident at Park East Club Mobile Home Park. Ceilings caved in and the metal roofs of were sitting in roadways and backyards.
mynews13.com
Hurricane Ian causes heavy winds, downed trees in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought powerful gusts of wind in Manatee County as it continued to move through Florida. Spectrum Bay News 9 Reporter Josh Rojas was in Bradenton on Wednesday where he reported strong winds from Ian knocking down trees all over the area, as well as business’ alarms going off.
Mysuncoast.com
In the eye of the storm: Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thank you to all the viewers who have submitted videos to our Hurricane Ian gallery! If you are in a safe spot, please upload your photos here.
Comments / 1