Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Power outages reported in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia business damaged after tree falls on roof

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gym in Columbia was damaged after a tree fell on the building. WKRT Fitness on Devine Street was damaged Thursday night. The owner said the roof was damaged, there was flooding, and even a fire. Hurricane Ian’s impacts are being felt across the Midlands ahead...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Large pine tree falls on car, injuring driver on Piney Grove Road

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Irmo Firefighters say a driver is recovering after a large pine tree fell on her car Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the windy conditions caused the tree to fall on the moving vehicle on Piney Grove Road, crushing the roof and trapping the driver inside. Officials...
IRMO, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC

While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

Silver Bluff grocery store in Aiken one step closer

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 47,500-square-foot grocery store could be built near The Village at Woodside on Silver Bluff Road. “I think we’re already inundated with supermarkets, and I really just don’t see the advantage of building one here,” Keith McCartney told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. The grocery store would serve Woodside […]
AIKEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Efforts to prevent flooding are underway in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews are ramping up efforts to prevent flooding in Columbia as Hurricane Ian is expected to bring several inches of rain to the Midlands. In Five Points, an area historically prone to flooding, sand bags are lining up outside businesses. "If it's a heavy storm the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Flood prone streets to avoid during Ian related rainfall

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As Ian continues to head toward South Carolina various emergency services are in place to protect those of you who have to be out and about during the storm. The ABC Columbia Weather team has been predicting strong winds as well as torrential rain over a span of several hours that may lead to flooding. Especially, along area roads within the Capital city with a history of being inundated with rising water during heavy downpours.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Newberry’s Oktoberfest rescheduled for Oct. 15

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Newberry’s annual Oktoberfest has been rescheduled in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The event will now be held in downtown Newberry, Oct. 15 from 10 am-6 pm. The “Fifth Friday” event has been postponed until Oct.14. For more information, visit...
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Publix to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Publix is donating $1 million to help with Hurricane Ian relief. The company announced this morning that its donating funds to non-profit organizations including the American Red Cross and the United Way. The funds will help support relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian. In...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Irmo High School collecting recyclable materials Oct. 15

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo High School will be hosting a recycling event for Lexington and Richland counties on Oct. 15, from 8 am- 12 pm. Organizers say they will be accepting cooking oil, five boxes of paper for shredding, eight tires, eight electronics, and scrap metal. Paint and hazardous...
COLUMBIA, SC

