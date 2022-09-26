Read full article on original website
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Power outages reported in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
City of Columbia recommends avoid these flood-prone streets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has compiled a list of known flood-prone streets that it advises motorists to avoid during periods of heavy rain. Use the map to view the intersections and plan a new route around potentially flooded streets and intersections. Remember, when operating a motor...
WIS-TV
Columbia business damaged after tree falls on roof
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gym in Columbia was damaged after a tree fell on the building. WKRT Fitness on Devine Street was damaged Thursday night. The owner said the roof was damaged, there was flooding, and even a fire. Hurricane Ian’s impacts are being felt across the Midlands ahead...
abccolumbia.com
Large pine tree falls on car, injuring driver on Piney Grove Road
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Irmo Firefighters say a driver is recovering after a large pine tree fell on her car Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the windy conditions caused the tree to fall on the moving vehicle on Piney Grove Road, crushing the roof and trapping the driver inside. Officials...
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
blufftontoday.com
Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC
While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
Midlands parks and businesses closures due to inclement weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. — While Midlands school districts have already announced early release times and Friday e-learning days, some businesses in the area have opted to suspend activity while Tropical Storm Ian passes over the area. City of Columbia: City of Columbia facilities will be closed to the public on...
Potential impacts from Hurricane Ian prompt changes to events across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain to South Carolina Friday, which has forced many weekend events to be postponed or rescheduled. Downtown Winnsboro is normally gearing up for its Annual Rock Around The Clock Festival, which brings nearly six thousand people to the town.
Silver Bluff grocery store in Aiken one step closer
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 47,500-square-foot grocery store could be built near The Village at Woodside on Silver Bluff Road. “I think we’re already inundated with supermarkets, and I really just don’t see the advantage of building one here,” Keith McCartney told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. The grocery store would serve Woodside […]
Person killed while trying to cross Shop Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A person is dead after being struck by an SUV on Shop Road in Columbia early Thursday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened a little before 6 am on Shop road. Troopers say a Toyota SUV was traveling...
wach.com
'It's like you need a boat': Flooded SC residents brace for further damage from Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A lot of people in the Midlands are bracing for the worst but hoping for the best right now. They’re worried about possible damage to their home and property. It’s a problem James Speaks says his family has been dealing with in the seven...
Efforts to prevent flooding are underway in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews are ramping up efforts to prevent flooding in Columbia as Hurricane Ian is expected to bring several inches of rain to the Midlands. In Five Points, an area historically prone to flooding, sand bags are lining up outside businesses. "If it's a heavy storm the...
abccolumbia.com
Flood prone streets to avoid during Ian related rainfall
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As Ian continues to head toward South Carolina various emergency services are in place to protect those of you who have to be out and about during the storm. The ABC Columbia Weather team has been predicting strong winds as well as torrential rain over a span of several hours that may lead to flooding. Especially, along area roads within the Capital city with a history of being inundated with rising water during heavy downpours.
abccolumbia.com
Business, government office closings, and event cancellations due to possible severe weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Several businesses, government offices, and events have announced cancellations and closings due to possible severe weather. So far, the following organizations have decided to close due to the possibility of heavy wind and rain from Hurricane Ian:. ALPHA Behavioral Health Centers— Offices in Lee and Kershaw Counties...
abccolumbia.com
City of Newberry’s Oktoberfest rescheduled for Oct. 15
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Newberry’s annual Oktoberfest has been rescheduled in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The event will now be held in downtown Newberry, Oct. 15 from 10 am-6 pm. The “Fifth Friday” event has been postponed until Oct.14. For more information, visit...
abccolumbia.com
Publix to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Publix is donating $1 million to help with Hurricane Ian relief. The company announced this morning that its donating funds to non-profit organizations including the American Red Cross and the United Way. The funds will help support relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian. In...
abccolumbia.com
Washington Street Deck construction postponed due to possible inclement weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia says they are postponing the Washington Street Deck construction project until Oct. 7-9 due to possible inclement weather. In a press release, city officials say people will not be able to enter or exit the deck at 1100 Washington Street while it is closed.
"We don’t know if our home is still there," Hurricane evacuees flee to Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Florida evacuees from Hurricane Ian are on the road, many stopping in Orangeburg County along the way. Carl and Terry Lamitie have lived in Florida for fourteen years and say they've never experienced anything like this. “Very scary yesterday morning. They had closed down our...
abccolumbia.com
Irmo High School collecting recyclable materials Oct. 15
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo High School will be hosting a recycling event for Lexington and Richland counties on Oct. 15, from 8 am- 12 pm. Organizers say they will be accepting cooking oil, five boxes of paper for shredding, eight tires, eight electronics, and scrap metal. Paint and hazardous...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: S.C. residents say hospitals are deducting from their taxes, checks
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – In South Carolina, money is being taken from paychecks or tax returns, often without warning. That’s against state law. But it’s happened to 150 people who have reached out to our sister station, WBTV, in Charlotte. A Bamberg man told our I-TEAM he...
