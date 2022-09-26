Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As Ian continues to head toward South Carolina various emergency services are in place to protect those of you who have to be out and about during the storm. The ABC Columbia Weather team has been predicting strong winds as well as torrential rain over a span of several hours that may lead to flooding. Especially, along area roads within the Capital city with a history of being inundated with rising water during heavy downpours.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO