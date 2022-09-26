Read full article on original website
Related
Sportsman's Alliance responds to LePage accusation
AUGUSTA, Maine — David Trahan is the executive director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, but he spent a lot of time this week indoors, at his desk, listening to his computer. He searched for answers after former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage posted on Twitter and...
wgan.com
Maine to receive millions for heating assistance under federal spending bill
Maine’s heating assistance program will receive $8 million in additional funding if a short-term government spending bill goes into law. On Thursday, the U.S. Senate approved the short-term bill to keep the federal government funded through Dec. 16. The bill also set aside $1 billion in supplemental appropriations for...
Dems Respond to Paul LePage Property Tax Controversy
Former Maine Governor Paul LePage (R)is running for office again, and is facing a property tax controversy in Florida. Now, Democrats have responded. Credit: Chris Boswell (Getty Images)
foxbangor.com
Governor Mills and Paul LePage campaigns raising money
STATEWIDE– Governor Janet Mills’ re-election campaign says it has raised almost 5 million dollars to date. According to a release, the campaign says they’ve raised $4.8 million so far and this includes roughly $993,000 dollars raised between July 20th and September 20th of this year. This is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbangor.com
Maine veteran stories given to Library of Congress
WASHINGTON ,D.C.- Future generations will be able to hear directly from veterans and better understand the realities of war thanks to the Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress. Over the last year Senator Angus King conducted interviews with nine veterans from Maine. Today he formally delivered those interviews...
WMTW
Paul LePage says he can curb Maine's opioid epidemic better than Janet Mills
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sep. 28, 2022 — Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage says the policies of incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on the opioid epidemic are not working, and he can do better. LePage called a news conference in Portland’s Deering Oaks, on Wednesday, next to a pond...
foxbangor.com
AGCOM hosts gubernatorial forum
AUGUSTA — Gubernatorial candidates Sam Hunkler, Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage took the podium at the Augusta Civic Center Tuesday morning to talk about the challenges Maine farmers are facing and offer potential solutions. Each candidate was given an hour, where they gave opening and closing...
WMTW
Maine Democrats question Republican Paul LePage’s homestead exemption for Florida home
AUGUSTA, Maine -- Sep. 26, 2022 — Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage is facing questions about his legal residency in Maine, and specifically, why he and his wife, Ann, are still receiving a property tax rebate in Florida available only to residents of that state. Maine and Florida...
RELATED PEOPLE
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
WMTW
Mainers caught in the path of Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA — Many Mainers take a vacation to Florida this time of year while others are attending college in the Sunshine State. WMTW NEWS 8 checked in with a couple of Maine residents who are in Florida and in the path of Hurricane Ian. Steve Boutet of Scarborough is...
How Remote Can You Get? Unorganized Territories in Maine
I was reading a great article this week about a place in Maine with only one resident. It was in an unorganized territory called Hibberts Gore. It got me thinking about Unorganized Territories in Maine. What the heck are they? How many are there? And why are the people that live there so unorganized? We have the answers.
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility Customers
Some Mainers will see rate hikes on their natural gas bills after the Maine Public Utilities Commission just approved a rate hike for Summit Natural Gas. Summit serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Kennebec Valley, and Yarmouth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day
I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
Kyle Fitzsimons of Maine convicted for assault in U.S. Capitol insurrection
A Maine man who stormed the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a white butcher coat and assaulted officers was found guilty of 11 charges, including seven felonies, in federal court in the District of Columbia Tuesday, officials said. Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, of Lebanon, Maine, was arrested in...
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 Is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
observer-me.com
Meet the longshots who could play major roles in Maine’s top elections
UNITY, Maine — You may not know their names. They won’t be airing TV ads. But two Maine longshot candidates could still play a major role if this year’s big elections are close. Two independents, gubernatorial hopeful Sam Hunkler and Tiffany Bond, who is running for Maine’s...
WCAX
New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
foxbangor.com
Maine Loons getting ready for the winter
ELLSWORTH– It’s that time of year when many of us are getting ready for the long winter ahead. That’s also true for Maine’s Loon population. It was quite a sight last week on Green Lake in Ellsworth. I’ve seen many Loons during my adventures in Maine, but never so many together at one time. Turns out it’s not unusual for this time of year.
Nearly 40-year-old law hurts some Mainers in retirement
MAINE, USA — Scot MacDonald of Scarborough has been retired from teaching since June. So far, life on the other side of work has been pretty laidback. He said he spends most of his time with his golden retriever, Scout, and his wife, Jan. There is one issue that...
Comments / 1