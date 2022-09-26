ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sportsman's Alliance responds to LePage accusation

AUGUSTA, Maine — David Trahan is the executive director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, but he spent a lot of time this week indoors, at his desk, listening to his computer. He searched for answers after former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage posted on Twitter and...
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Maine to receive millions for heating assistance under federal spending bill

Maine’s heating assistance program will receive $8 million in additional funding if a short-term government spending bill goes into law. On Thursday, the U.S. Senate approved the short-term bill to keep the federal government funded through Dec. 16. The bill also set aside $1 billion in supplemental appropriations for...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Governor Mills and Paul LePage campaigns raising money

STATEWIDE– Governor Janet Mills’ re-election campaign says it has raised almost 5 million dollars to date. According to a release, the campaign says they’ve raised $4.8 million so far and this includes roughly $993,000 dollars raised between July 20th and September 20th of this year. This is...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
foxbangor.com

Maine veteran stories given to Library of Congress

WASHINGTON ,D.C.- Future generations will be able to hear directly from veterans and better understand the realities of war thanks to the Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress. Over the last year Senator Angus King conducted interviews with nine veterans from Maine. Today he formally delivered those interviews...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

AGCOM hosts gubernatorial forum

AUGUSTA — Gubernatorial candidates Sam Hunkler, Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage took the podium at the Augusta Civic Center Tuesday morning to talk about the challenges Maine farmers are facing and offer potential solutions. Each candidate was given an hour, where they gave opening and closing...
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Lepage
94.9 HOM

Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean

What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
FREEPORT, ME
WMTW

Mainers caught in the path of Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA — Many Mainers take a vacation to Florida this time of year while others are attending college in the Sunshine State. WMTW NEWS 8 checked in with a couple of Maine residents who are in Florida and in the path of Hurricane Ian. Steve Boutet of Scarborough is...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

How Remote Can You Get? Unorganized Territories in Maine

I was reading a great article this week about a place in Maine with only one resident. It was in an unorganized territory called Hibberts Gore. It got me thinking about Unorganized Territories in Maine. What the heck are they? How many are there? And why are the people that live there so unorganized? We have the answers.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdp#Tax Breaks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#New York Times#Democrats#Gop
Q97.9

I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day

I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History

Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
WCAX

New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
POLITICS
foxbangor.com

Maine Loons getting ready for the winter

ELLSWORTH– It’s that time of year when many of us are getting ready for the long winter ahead. That’s also true for Maine’s Loon population. It was quite a sight last week on Green Lake in Ellsworth. I’ve seen many Loons during my adventures in Maine, but never so many together at one time. Turns out it’s not unusual for this time of year.
ELLSWORTH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy