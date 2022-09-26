Read full article on original website
Trail Runner Survives Harrowing Mountain Lion Attack in Utah
A trail run took a turn for the worse for a Utah woman over the weekend. She rounded a corner on a popular hiking trail to find a mountain lion lunging toward her. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR), she was traversing the Pipeline Trail in the Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 25 when the cougar attacked.
Missing in Utah: Family of Dylan Rounds continued to be left out of investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Authorities won’t relinquish their investigation of Dylan Rounds. The 19-year-old disappeared on Memorial Day weekend. He was operating his farm in Lucin in western Box Elder County. The mother of Dylan Rounds claimed authorities with Box Elder told her they will not turn the case to another agency to […]
ksl.com
At stake in Utah's Labyrinth Canyon: silence
This story is sponsored by Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance. What does the future of Labyrinth Canyon sound like?. Will visitors hear the gentle sound of the river and the song of canyon wrens – or the loud whine of off-road vehicle (ORV) engines?. That's the question for which the...
castlecountryradio.com
Utah hunters urged to visit DWR check stations to test deer for chronic wasting disease
It’s become a standard part of the general deer hunt each year: Utah hunters are once again being asked to bring their harvested deer to various stations across the state so Utah Division of Wildlife Resources biologists can test the animals for chronic wasting disease. Chronic wasting disease is...
Utah wildlife officials say visitors are disrupting kokanee salmon during spawn
Hundreds of people from near and far are visiting the east fork of the Little Bear River near Porcupine Reservoir to witness the kokanee salmon spawn this time of year.
Chronic Wasting Disease remains a concern for Utah 2022 deer season
UTAH — Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has wreaked havoc on deer populations for multiple years in the U.S. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) continues taking the disease seriously […]
Utah DWR unveils new drone squadron
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) introduced a brand-new drone squadron for their investigation team. DWR officers investigate wildlife crimes, meaning poaching, hunting misfires, human and animal encounters, helping search and rescue and more. Those investigations can span thousands of miles up mountains and through canyons. But with their new […]
KSLTV
Tourism conference looks at turning around drop in Utah visitation
Tourism in Utah is down by a significant amount, and people from across the state are strategizing how to turn that around. Industry leaders and players became tourists in Vernal this week, for a tourism conference that took a look at how to get people back to the Beehive State.
lakepowelllife.com
The Poaching Problem in Utah is BIG
319 wildlife illegally killed since Aug. 1; Here’s how to help fight poaching in Utah. During this fall’s hunts, conservation officers have contacted roughly 13,700 individuals and inspected the hunting licenses of 4,347 people from Aug. 1 to Sept. 23. During those interactions, the officers discovered 319 illegally killed animals, including big game animals, fish, waterfowl and furbearer species. Of the animals killed, 39 were big game species.
Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
KSLTV
Two members of Utah Task Force 1 help in aftermath of hurricane Ian
WEST JORDAN, Utah – As the east coast continues to battle Tropical Storm Ian, two members of Utah Task Force 1 are in Florida assisting FEMA with urban search and rescue logistics. Captain Keith Bevan and Embret Fossom were initially deployed to Puerto Rico on September 17th to assist...
ABC 4
Increasing moisture and storm potential Thursday afternoon in Utah with a cooldown Friday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! We’re seeing a mix of sun and clouds along Northern Utah this morning with increasing moisture throughout the afternoon. Southwest flow is in place ahead of an approaching trough of low pressure. The trough will keep temperatures above normal this afternoon with breezy winds. Thunderstorms will increase, as well, as the trough brings a cold front through Northern Utah later this afternoon and evening.
Post Register
Moose migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date to the...
KSLTV
Human-caused wildfires went from 893 to 450 in two years
A rap song about putting your campfires out. A Western about proper target shooting. A Zeus reminding you to make sure your chains aren’t dragging on the road. “It’s great news,” Ted Black said. Black is Utah’s fire marshal and likes all three of those ads because...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Events Guide – September 29, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Grand Circle Trailfest, Tuacahn productions, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Beethoven Symphony No. 7, Medieval Days Renaissance Faire, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming...
How is Hurricane Ian affecting Utahns?
SOUTHERN FLORIDA (ABC4) – Though Hurricane Ian is striking southern Florida head on, residents of the Sunshine State are not the only ones being affected by this Category 4 storm. ABC4’s Jillian Smukler spoke to several Utahns either living in or visiting Florida who have been advised to stay put and hunker down, all amid […]
KSLTV
‘Becoming Outdoor Women’ aims to empower Utah women with outdoor skills
CENTRAL, Utah — Enjoying the outdoors can take special skills, but a new program hopes to educate more Utahns so they can. Through “Becoming Outdoor Women,” a nonprofit educational program new to the state, the goal is for Utah women to develop confidence in those skills and, in turn, themselves.
KSLTV
Utah’s Best Friends Animal Society breaks ground on staff housing project
KANAB, Utah — The Best Friends Animal Society is building 24 housing units for it’s employees in an effort to retain staff at their headquarters in Southern Utah. The animal sanctuaries headquarters along with more than half of their 850 employees are located in Kanab, where they are struggling to fill the 42 available jobs, so they began a project to build 12 duplex units with one, two, and three-bedroom options in order for staff to have a place to live.
KSLTV
Orem couple volunteers for Red Cross in path of Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY — A married couple from Orem is in Florida right now among the trained disaster volunteers from the Red Cross of Utah. They’re already helping out in an evacuation shelter as Hurricane Ian closes in. “We’re kind of on the storm track that is coming...
Army says it’s making changes after drowning of Utah solider
A Utah soldier drowned last year due, at least in part, to an inadequate safety vest and a lack of protocols by U.S. Army special forces, according to an investigator’s report.
