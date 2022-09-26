KANAB, Utah — The Best Friends Animal Society is building 24 housing units for it’s employees in an effort to retain staff at their headquarters in Southern Utah. The animal sanctuaries headquarters along with more than half of their 850 employees are located in Kanab, where they are struggling to fill the 42 available jobs, so they began a project to build 12 duplex units with one, two, and three-bedroom options in order for staff to have a place to live.

KANAB, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO