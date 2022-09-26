ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Field & Stream

Trail Runner Survives Harrowing Mountain Lion Attack in Utah

A trail run took a turn for the worse for a Utah woman over the weekend. She rounded a corner on a popular hiking trail to find a mountain lion lunging toward her. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR), she was traversing the Pipeline Trail in the Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 25 when the cougar attacked.
ksl.com

At stake in Utah's Labyrinth Canyon: silence

This story is sponsored by Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance. What does the future of Labyrinth Canyon sound like?. Will visitors hear the gentle sound of the river and the song of canyon wrens – or the loud whine of off-road vehicle (ORV) engines?. That's the question for which the...
ABC4

Utah DWR unveils new drone squadron

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) introduced a brand-new drone squadron for their investigation team.   DWR officers investigate wildlife crimes, meaning poaching, hunting misfires, human and animal encounters, helping search and rescue and more. Those investigations can span thousands of miles up mountains and through canyons. But with their new […]
KSLTV

Tourism conference looks at turning around drop in Utah visitation

Tourism in Utah is down by a significant amount, and people from across the state are strategizing how to turn that around. Industry leaders and players became tourists in Vernal this week, for a tourism conference that took a look at how to get people back to the Beehive State.
lakepowelllife.com

The Poaching Problem in Utah is BIG

319 wildlife illegally killed since Aug. 1; Here’s how to help fight poaching in Utah. During this fall’s hunts, conservation officers have contacted roughly 13,700 individuals and inspected the hunting licenses of 4,347 people from Aug. 1 to Sept. 23. During those interactions, the officers discovered 319 illegally killed animals, including big game animals, fish, waterfowl and furbearer species. Of the animals killed, 39 were big game species.
ABC4

Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
KSLTV

Two members of Utah Task Force 1 help in aftermath of hurricane Ian

WEST JORDAN, Utah – As the east coast continues to battle Tropical Storm Ian, two members of Utah Task Force 1 are in Florida assisting FEMA with urban search and rescue logistics. Captain Keith Bevan and Embret Fossom were initially deployed to Puerto Rico on September 17th to assist...
ABC 4

Increasing moisture and storm potential Thursday afternoon in Utah with a cooldown Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! We’re seeing a mix of sun and clouds along Northern Utah this morning with increasing moisture throughout the afternoon. Southwest flow is in place ahead of an approaching trough of low pressure. The trough will keep temperatures above normal this afternoon with breezy winds. Thunderstorms will increase, as well, as the trough brings a cold front through Northern Utah later this afternoon and evening.
Post Register

Moose migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date to the...
NEVADA STATE
KSLTV

Human-caused wildfires went from 893 to 450 in two years

A rap song about putting your campfires out. A Western about proper target shooting. A Zeus reminding you to make sure your chains aren’t dragging on the road. “It’s great news,” Ted Black said. Black is Utah’s fire marshal and likes all three of those ads because...
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – September 29, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Grand Circle Trailfest, Tuacahn productions, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Beethoven Symphony No. 7, Medieval Days Renaissance Faire, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming...
ABC4

How is Hurricane Ian affecting Utahns?

SOUTHERN FLORIDA (ABC4) – Though Hurricane Ian is striking southern Florida head on, residents of the Sunshine State are not the only ones being affected by this Category 4 storm.  ABC4’s Jillian Smukler spoke to several Utahns either living in or visiting Florida who have been advised to stay put and hunker down, all amid […]
KSLTV

Utah’s Best Friends Animal Society breaks ground on staff housing project

KANAB, Utah — The Best Friends Animal Society is building 24 housing units for it’s employees in an effort to retain staff at their headquarters in Southern Utah. The animal sanctuaries headquarters along with more than half of their 850 employees are located in Kanab, where they are struggling to fill the 42 available jobs, so they began a project to build 12 duplex units with one, two, and three-bedroom options in order for staff to have a place to live.
KANAB, UT
KSLTV

Orem couple volunteers for Red Cross in path of Hurricane Ian

SALT LAKE CITY — A married couple from Orem is in Florida right now among the trained disaster volunteers from the Red Cross of Utah. They’re already helping out in an evacuation shelter as Hurricane Ian closes in. “We’re kind of on the storm track that is coming...
OREM, UT

