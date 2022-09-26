ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm...
Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the...
Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say. Florida has...
Man charged in ID theft investigation at North Greenbush banks

An ID theft investigation at two M&T bank branches in North Greenbush ends with one man under arrest. Workers got suspicious at the M&T Bank branch on Main Avenue. Police say around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, 56-year-old Edgar Castro of Cohoes was trying to take out thousands of dollars. Workers...
Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — An undercover trooper with Michigan State Police was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit, police said. The trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. EDT on Detroit’s west side as he...
Former Capital Region resident hunkering down in Florida

LAND O’LAKES, Florida – All across the west coast of Florida residents are either packing up or hunkering down. One of those residents, Terry Aunchman, grew up in Whitehall, New York, and tells News Channel 13 when Hurricane Ian makes landfall, he intends to stay right where he is.
Hawaii fines US Navy for unauthorized sewage release

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Health said Tuesday it has fined the U.S. Navy $8.8 million for repeatedly discharging untreated or partially treated sewage into state waters from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The department said in a news release that it recorded 766 counts of the Navy...
