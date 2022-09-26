Read full article on original website
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm...
South Carolina House rejects bill that would have made the state’s six-week ban on abortion more restrictive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House rejects bill that would have made the state’s six-week ban on abortion more restrictive. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the...
Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say. Florida has...
Man charged in ID theft investigation at North Greenbush banks
An ID theft investigation at two M&T bank branches in North Greenbush ends with one man under arrest. Workers got suspicious at the M&T Bank branch on Main Avenue. Police say around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, 56-year-old Edgar Castro of Cohoes was trying to take out thousands of dollars. Workers...
Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — An undercover trooper with Michigan State Police was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit, police said. The trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. EDT on Detroit’s west side as he...
Former Capital Region resident hunkering down in Florida
LAND O’LAKES, Florida – All across the west coast of Florida residents are either packing up or hunkering down. One of those residents, Terry Aunchman, grew up in Whitehall, New York, and tells News Channel 13 when Hurricane Ian makes landfall, he intends to stay right where he is.
Hawaii fines US Navy for unauthorized sewage release
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Health said Tuesday it has fined the U.S. Navy $8.8 million for repeatedly discharging untreated or partially treated sewage into state waters from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The department said in a news release that it recorded 766 counts of the Navy...
Reflecting on how Bob Kovachick has impacted the Capital Region
His name is arguably the most well known in the Capital Region. He’s been in our living rooms, and a part of our lives, for generations. We grew up, and many of our children grew up, watching Bob. He was a staple at our schools and our senior centers.
