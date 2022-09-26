ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Twin charged in brother's death at NE Portland hotel

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – US Marshals have arrested and charged a Washington man for the shooting death of his twin brother in NE Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody in Renton, Washington for the murder of Martese Oliver, 26. Officers...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Washington State
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identifiedi

2 kids hurt after being hit by vehicle outside elementary school in Salem. The kids were hit in the parking lot of Chávez Elementary School. Aviation American Gin opens distillery and tasting room in Portland. Since its creation, the gin has been distilled in Portland. A Portland woman who...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man shoots into Vancouver McDonald's drive-thru after finding out location is closed

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired a gun into a McDonald’s. According to police, the white-colored sedan pulled up to the McDonald’s at 2814 NE Andresen Road just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday. After attempting to order food through the window and being denied, the suspect pulled out a gun, firing a shot through the drive-thru window.
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Woman Shot & Killed At NW Portland Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was shot and killed at Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night has been identified. Officers found 26-year-old Erika Evans wounded just before 11:15pm in the park, which is located near the corner of Northwest 25th and Raleigh. Paramedics administered first aid,...
PORTLAND, OR
#Shooting#Portland Hotel#Violent Crime
kptv.com

Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

2 Wounded In Portland Shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot in Portland between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A man was shot in the leg at Northeast 40th and Halsey near the Hollywood Transit Center around 10:00pm. Another man was shot several times around 12:30am near Southeast 160th and Stark.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Dies Following Shooting Outside NE Portland Hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died outside a hotel at Northeast 82nd and Sandy Boulevard early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the Howard Johnson hotel just before 3:30am. Police say the death is a potential homicide. If confirmed to be homicide, it would be the 69th of the year.
PORTLAND, OR

