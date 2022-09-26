Read full article on original website
Thefts, break-ins and confrontations: NE Portland retirement community feels impact of nearby homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of RVs and campers has formed outside a retirement community on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 143rd. It moved in a few weeks ago after the city cleared them from the Parkrose High and Middle Schools. “It’s pure hell,” said Bambi Alvey, who has lived...
kptv.com
Twin charged in brother’s death at NE Portland hotel
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – US Marshals have arrested and charged a Washington man for the shooting death of his twin brother in NE Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody in Renton, Washington for the murder of Martese Oliver, 26. Officers...
kptv.com
Windows smashed in 6 Portland businesses, suspect released for lack of public defender
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple businesses in downtown Portland are facing thousands of dollars in damage after someone smashed their windows out, early Tuesday morning. Six businesses and one vehicle were damaged along Southwest Salmon Street between Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest 11th Avenue, according to police. Surveillance video shows...
VIDEO: Suspect sought after Vancouver Mall strong-armed robbery
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a strong-armed robbery on Wednesday in the Vancouver Mall parking lot.
kptv.com
26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identifiedi
2 kids hurt after being hit by vehicle outside elementary school in Salem. The kids were hit in the parking lot of Chávez Elementary School. Aviation American Gin opens distillery and tasting room in Portland. Since its creation, the gin has been distilled in Portland. A Portland woman who...
kptv.com
Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
kptv.com
Man shoots into Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru after finding out location is closed
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired a gun into a McDonald’s. According to police, the white-colored sedan pulled up to the McDonald’s at 2814 NE Andresen Road just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday. After attempting to order food through the window and being denied, the suspect pulled out a gun, firing a shot through the drive-thru window.
KXL
Woman Shot & Killed At NW Portland Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was shot and killed at Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night has been identified. Officers found 26-year-old Erika Evans wounded just before 11:15pm in the park, which is located near the corner of Northwest 25th and Raleigh. Paramedics administered first aid,...
Brothers arrested by Salem Police for alleged involvement in late August shooting
Two brothers were arrested Tuesday for a Salem shooting incident that happened in August.
kptv.com
Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
KXL
Man Arrested For Murder After Returning To Scene Of Deadly Shooting In Fairview
FAIRVIEW, Ore. — A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man late Tuesday night returned to the crime scene while police were still investigating. The victim was found dead in the backyard of a home at 6th and Lincoln Street around 7:00pm. He has not yet been identified.
Driver injured after striking Beaverton school bus
A sedan slammed into the side of a Beaverton school bus Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
Woman, 26, ID’d as victim in Portland’s Wallace Park shooting
The identity of the woman slain in Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night was released by police Tuesday.
KXL
2 Wounded In Portland Shootings
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot in Portland between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A man was shot in the leg at Northeast 40th and Halsey near the Hollywood Transit Center around 10:00pm. Another man was shot several times around 12:30am near Southeast 160th and Stark.
KXL
Portland, Oregon Come For The Homeless, Stay For The Business Killing Crime
The crime train wreck that Portlandia has become grows worse every day. Bad decisions by the Mayor, City Council and DA have us on a course to a new and even higher homicide rate this year. Lame duck Governor Kate Brown releases thousands of convicted criminals back to the community.
KXL
Man Dies Following Shooting Outside NE Portland Hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died outside a hotel at Northeast 82nd and Sandy Boulevard early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the Howard Johnson hotel just before 3:30am. Police say the death is a potential homicide. If confirmed to be homicide, it would be the 69th of the year.
kptv.com
Vehicle slams into apartment building in NE Portland after chase with officers
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A chase between a suspect and Portland police officers ended Sunday night with a vehicle slamming into an apartment building. According to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau, an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue.
Suspect sought after hit-run leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
A 66-year-old woman was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Salem on Wednesday, according to the Salem Police Department.
KATU.com
Portland Police stop stolen vehicle; search turns up guns, cash, rainbow fentanyl
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Officers from East Precinct stopped a stolen vehicle Tuesday night and inside was a treasure trove of weapons, cash, and drugs. Police stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Malden Street. Police say the vehicle was taken at gunpoint...
Body found in Willamette River believed to be missing Salem teen
A body found in the Willamette River in Polk County on Sept. 24 is believed to be that of missing West Salem teenager Zackary Christopher Brenneman, authorities say.
