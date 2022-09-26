Read full article on original website
How much storm surge will Hurricane Ian bring to Florida? See the risk by area
All of Florida’s Gulf Coast is under a storm surge warning as monstrous Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon. Ian is battering Florida with powerful gusty winds, heavy rain and a life-threatening storm surge that could reach up to 18 feet in some parts of the state. Storm surge...
Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about...
flkeysnews.com
Hurricane Ian’s strong winds are menacing Florida. Check the threat in your area
Hurricane Ian’s powerful hurricane-force and tropical storm-force winds are lashing Florida as the storm made landfall on the state’s west coast Wednesday. Ian is a large Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and higher gusts. Its hurricane-force winds extend up to 50 miles from the center and its tropical storm-force winds extend up to 175 miles, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory.
flkeysnews.com
Tropical Storm Ian offshore of Florida, forecast to turn into a hurricane again
This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free as a public service to all readers. Get Hurricane Ian updates texted to you from The Miami Herald. Sign up at joinsubtext.com/hurricaneian. UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ian moved off Florida’s east coast and into the Atlantic Thursday morning, where it’s expected to...
stpetecatalyst.com
Neptune Flood activity surges from storm
After Hurricane Harvey, a devastating Category 4 storm that hit Texas and Louisiana in 2017, causing catastrophic flooding, Neptune Flood experienced a major increase in Houston as people swarmed to get flood insurance – and now the St. Petersburg-based insurer is seeing another surge with Hurricane Ian. Neptune Flood,...
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
When will power be restored in Tampa Bay?
Duke Energy, Tampa Electric and Lakeland Electric gave updates on Thursday about power restoration efforts.
floridapolitics.com
City of St. Pete lays out debris response
Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. The City of St. Petersburg has announced a citywide debris pickup in response to Hurricane Ian. Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. Only green vegetation will be collected, and residents are asked...
As Hurricane Ian nears landfall, thousands are already without power in Tampa Bay
Power companies say that damage will be assessed as soon as conditions are safe.
'Reverse storm surge': Photos show Tampa Bay floor, water receded
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the city of Venice show the exposed floor of Tampa Bay after waters receded prior to Hurricane Ian's expected landfall. Tampa police released images taken along the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter post that,...
wgxa.tv
Receding waters: Storm surge near Tampa expected to reach up to 18 feet
TAMPA (Sinclair Broadcast Group) - Haunting images of receding waters ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida flooded social media Wednesday. A wall of water up to 18 feet is expected in the Charlotte Harbor, according to meteorologists. THE LATEST | Rapidly intensifying: Hurricane Ian grows to Category 4. Storm...
Tampa Bay-area evacuations lifted: See county-by-county list
FLORIDA, USA — Hurricane Ian has already left behind considerable scenes of damage. But, some Tampa Bay-area counties are lifting evacuations. 10 Tampa Bay is keeping you ahead of the storm: Download our free mobile app for real-time storm information and breaking alerts, and download 10 Tampa Bay+ on your Fire TV or Roku devices to stream live coverage.
flkeysnews.com
Temperatures dropped to the 60s — can we handle it? How long will chill stay in Miami?
“Feels like fall, ya’ll ... and you know what? We deserve this,” said CBS Miami Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez in her Friday morning weather report. “Northwesterly wind is part of the reason we are going to enjoy pleasant conditions and it is looking mainly dry,” she said as she urged South Florida folks to get out and about Friday.
flkeysnews.com
‘Dirty side’ or not? With Hurricane Ian, it could make big difference along Florida coast
No one who lives along the Florida coast wants to see a hurricane bearing down on their home and they get even more anxious when they wind up on what’s known as the “dirty side.”. The dirty side — typically a storm’s front right quarter in the direction...
WE'RE OPEN: Here's what's reopening in the Tampa Bay area after Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, which was a Category 4 hurricane when it hit near the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, shut down multiple businesses and airports in the area this week. Officials and businesses have started announcing when they will reopen. Here is a list of places that...
flkeysnews.com
Ian no biggie to some on Florida coast: ‘I walk in faith and not in fear. That’s how I roll’
The beachfront town of Venice was deserted Wednesday morning as Ian stalked the Gulf Coast and 60 mph gusts blowing sheets of rain raked streets strewn with tree branches. A lone cyclist who said his name is Adam pedaled through the downpour to the beach to take a look at the whitecaps, then to a parking garage where he had stowed his car. He wasn’t worried and he wasn’t the only one. But lots of people were. They had already boarded up or evacuated, some to hotels in safer inland locations.
995qyk.com
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
floridapolitics.com
St. Pete officials emphasize Hurricane Ian’s uncertainty, warn of storm surges and damaging tornadoes
St. Petersburg officials continued to warn residents to prepare and evacuate Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. While forecasters have shifted the hurricane’s central path slightly south of Tampa Bay, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch made clear the storm’s direction could change at any time to a more direct hit. As of Tuesday afternoon, the area stretching from Longboat Key to Bonita Beach is expected to get the worst of the storm surge.
flkeysnews.com
Is South Florida clear of Ian? Will there be more storms? Wind? What the forecast shows
For some in South Florida Thursday became an unexpected day off with many schools and businesses giving students and employees a day off after two stormy days brought on by Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm made a devastating landfall at Southwest Florida’s Cayo Costa island near Sanibel-Captiva Wednesday afternoon...
Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 9, according to reports
Authorities throughout southwest Florida will hit the road on Thursday in communities battered by the massive Hurricane Ian to assess damage, clear debris and respond to calls for help as millions of Floridians remain sheltered in place.
