Hillsborough County, FL

flkeysnews.com

Hurricane Ian's strong winds are menacing Florida. Check the threat in your area

Hurricane Ian’s powerful hurricane-force and tropical storm-force winds are lashing Florida as the storm made landfall on the state’s west coast Wednesday. Ian is a large Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and higher gusts. Its hurricane-force winds extend up to 50 miles from the center and its tropical storm-force winds extend up to 175 miles, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory.
stpetecatalyst.com

Neptune Flood activity surges from storm

After Hurricane Harvey, a devastating Category 4 storm that hit Texas and Louisiana in 2017, causing catastrophic flooding, Neptune Flood experienced a major increase in Houston as people swarmed to get flood insurance – and now the St. Petersburg-based insurer is seeing another surge with Hurricane Ian. Neptune Flood,...
floridapolitics.com

City of St. Pete lays out debris response

Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. The City of St. Petersburg has announced a citywide debris pickup in response to Hurricane Ian. Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. Only green vegetation will be collected, and residents are asked...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wgxa.tv

Receding waters: Storm surge near Tampa expected to reach up to 18 feet

TAMPA (Sinclair Broadcast Group) - Haunting images of receding waters ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida flooded social media Wednesday. A wall of water up to 18 feet is expected in the Charlotte Harbor, according to meteorologists. THE LATEST | Rapidly intensifying: Hurricane Ian grows to Category 4. Storm...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay-area evacuations lifted: See county-by-county list

FLORIDA, USA — Hurricane Ian has already left behind considerable scenes of damage. But, some Tampa Bay-area counties are lifting evacuations. 10 Tampa Bay is keeping you ahead of the storm: Download our free mobile app for real-time storm information and breaking alerts, and download 10 Tampa Bay+ on your Fire TV or Roku devices to stream live coverage.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
flkeysnews.com

Temperatures dropped to the 60s — can we handle it? How long will chill stay in Miami?

“Feels like fall, ya’ll ... and you know what? We deserve this,” said CBS Miami Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez in her Friday morning weather report. “Northwesterly wind is part of the reason we are going to enjoy pleasant conditions and it is looking mainly dry,” she said as she urged South Florida folks to get out and about Friday.
MIAMI, FL
flkeysnews.com

Ian no biggie to some on Florida coast: 'I walk in faith and not in fear. That's how I roll'

The beachfront town of Venice was deserted Wednesday morning as Ian stalked the Gulf Coast and 60 mph gusts blowing sheets of rain raked streets strewn with tree branches. A lone cyclist who said his name is Adam pedaled through the downpour to the beach to take a look at the whitecaps, then to a parking garage where he had stowed his car. He wasn’t worried and he wasn’t the only one. But lots of people were. They had already boarded up or evacuated, some to hotels in safer inland locations.
VENICE, FL
995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

St. Pete officials emphasize Hurricane Ian's uncertainty, warn of storm surges and damaging tornadoes

St. Petersburg officials continued to warn residents to prepare and evacuate Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. While forecasters have shifted the hurricane’s central path slightly south of Tampa Bay, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch made clear the storm’s direction could change at any time to a more direct hit. As of Tuesday afternoon, the area stretching from Longboat Key to Bonita Beach is expected to get the worst of the storm surge.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

