Maricopa, AZ

Beautiful autumn evening greets thousands at Maricopa’s Salsa Night

By InMaricopa
 3 days ago

A magnificent sunset was the backdrop as a gentle breeze kept thousands of visitors comfortable Saturday night at Maricopa’s annual Salsa Night Market.

The festival combined two of the city’s signature events: the Salsa Festival and the Copa Night Market series, making it one of the largest gatherings in town each year.

Dozens of kiosks of businesses of all descriptions dotted the midway at Copper Sky Park and an array of food trucks kept the large crowd fueled during the festivities.

The highlight, of course, was the signature salsa-making competition. Brian Hay took home the $2,500 top prize as overall winner.

Other winners included:

AMATEUR-MILD — 1, Jeff Smith, $100; 2, Pilar Polanco, $50; 3, Brian Hay, $25.

AMATEUR-HOT — 1, Brian Hay, $100; 2, Xavier Rojas, $50; 3, Jeff Smith, $25.

AMATEUR-BEST OVERALL — Brian Hay, $250.

CITY EMPLOYEE CONTEST — Matt Martinez, $250.

ULTIMATE-MILD — 1, Helen Ford, $1,000; 2, Dylan Lairmore, $500; 3, Lloyda Sarmiento, $250.

ULTIMATE-HOT — 1, Brian Hay, $1,000; 2, Amber Rogalla, $500; 3, Dylan Lairmore, $250.

Families with kids and pets strolled the grounds on a pleasant fall evening that included more than 100 vendors and 14 food trucks.

Musical entertainment was provided by the Santa Cruz Valley Union High School Mariachi, Cuacualti Ballet Folklorico, Ollin Yolitzli Mariachi and Ballet Folklorico, and Zona Libre Band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nn06J_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bACeZ_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6awN_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3dE7_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374Iwj_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTzPG_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCqZl_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hd2Xm_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLcdJ_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVZgN_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUw6f_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BmQ6_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dqTc_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JT5nO_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SjnOg_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYDST_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UebkS_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23py43_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sn1wb_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNUBR_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Bs2d_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qhaf_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6wq7_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYgtr_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1aEY_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vX3kd_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvCui_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQWe5_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SRxcX_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XHv9I_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LyLL_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VslPH_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zl3Yp_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meLLw_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TdhQu_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XV5sB_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDwbF_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFDn9_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGir1_0iBCzxEG00
[Jenece Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WluhI_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3auyGx_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkcHg_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wzeoj_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mewD9_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Trq0s_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZvPr_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhJeg_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Yz83_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14M1XG_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05cAay_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gmjg_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8DhH_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TaV6_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15TP4f_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0te2I2_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l75jv_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMlyN_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trBoe_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCys3_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9GK3_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mc9dy_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0moewN_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUEPh_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhhGN_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28V9E8_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnyfu_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45HCuc_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBhZC_0iBCzxEG00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WnJMg_0iBCzxEG00
Set up at Salsa Night Market [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FkOtm_0iBCzxEG00
Set up at Salsa Night Market [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZsNv7_0iBCzxEG00
Set up at Salsa Night Market [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T4C3u_0iBCzxEG00
Set up at Salsa Night Market [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWKL0_0iBCzxEG00
[Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Jjcj_0iBCzxEG00
Set up at Salsa Night Market [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CkaBP_0iBCzxEG00
Set up at Salsa Night Market [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tvlqw_0iBCzxEG00
Set up at Salsa Night Market [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFI0h_0iBCzxEG00
Dayv Morgan at Salsa Night Market [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plamV_0iBCzxEG00
Maricopa Police taste salsa [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJicz_0iBCzxEG00
Salsa Night Market [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39QFt1_0iBCzxEG00
Salsa Night Market [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqFY3_0iBCzxEG00
Livestreaming the folklorico dancers [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFAcU_0iBCzxEG00
Haley Petersheim in line for a salsa tasting kit [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v7zkO_0iBCzxEG00
Salsa tasters in line for salsa tasting kits [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enhm8_0iBCzxEG00
[Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KivZ_0iBCzxEG00
Salsa Night Market [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVgcr_0iBCzxEG00
[Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDrp3_0iBCzxEG00
[Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8sAo_0iBCzxEG00
[Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSI5E_0iBCzxEG00
[Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATkaZ_0iBCzxEG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGhL9_0iBCzxEG00
Amber Liermann, Vincent Manfredi, Henry Wade, and Rich Vitiello [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Q2rQ_0iBCzxEG00
[Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWWzb_0iBCzxEG00
[Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPZu1_0iBCzxEG00
[Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWsdl_0iBCzxEG00
[Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Suucp_0iBCzxEG00
[Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JrrT_0iBCzxEG00
[Lee Shappell]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9z36_0iBCzxEG00
[Lee Shappell]

