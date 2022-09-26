Read full article on original website
NFL Fans Rush to Terry Bradshaw’s Defense After Sunday’s Broadcast Struggles
Terry Bradshaw is nothing short of an NFL icon. Drafted by the Steelers in 1970, Bradshaw played 14 seasons with Pittsburgh, winning four Super Bowl titles and leaving multiple broken records in his wake. To say he had a successful career as a player would be an understatement, and he only continued to add to his incredible legacy when it was done.
Inside Terry Bradshaw’s incredible $22.5m ranch, featuring 774-acre grounds, swimming pool and huge bar
IF you happen to have a cool $22.5 million going spare - then here's the house for you. NFL legend Terry Bradshaw has placed his 774-acre Quarter House Ranch along the Oklahoma/Texas border up for sale, with People reporting that the 74-year-old is looking to downsize. Per People, Icon Global...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady evacuated from Tampa with his children amid Hurricane Ian
Now that it is confirmed that Hurricane Ian will land in Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady decided to take his kids to Miami. According to sources close to the athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, to...
In Style
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"
As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
iheart.com
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Dies in Tragic California Rock Climbing Incident
Former Dallas Cowboys player Gavin Escobar has been identified as a rock climber who died in a tragic accident this week. His body, along with that of Chelsea Walsh, was found on Wednesday. Both are from Huntington Beach, Calif. They were discovered on the rockface of a mountain east of Idyllwild, Calif. Both bodies have been identified by the Riverside (Calif.) County Coroner on Thursday.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Disappointing Eli Manning News
During this week's edition of Manningcast, Eli Manning made a funny remark about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. When discussing the Broncos' recent win over the 49ers, Manning said Denver should've gave punter Corliss Waitman the contract that Wilson got this offseason. "They should've paid that punter $235 million instead...
Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary QB Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning might be retired from playing football, but the legendary NFL quarterback continues to stay busy in his post-playing days. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star has a production company, Omaha Productions, that continues to pursue interesting ventures. Manning has has famous "ManningCast" with his brother, Eli...
NFL says if Chiefs-Buccaneers needs to be moved, it will be played at Vikings' US Bank Stadium
The NFL hasn’t made a decision on whether to move the Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet. They have, however, decided on a venue should they need to move the game. As relayed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, NFL executive Jeff Miller...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Controversial Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck is facing some criticism for what he said about a Dallas Cowboys player on Monday night. Buck, who's in his first year as a broadcaster for ESPN's "Monday Night Football," said Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin has a "fantastic story." Turpin, 26, comes to the...
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Trolled for Not Being Able to Figure Out How to Snap Selfie: VIDEO
As if you needed another reason to poke fun at the Cowboys, the NFL team’s owner Jerry Jones is catching serious flack on social media for not knowing how to take a selfie. Check out the clip below as Jones struggles hardcore to capture a good angle and hit the camera button simultaneously.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Relationship News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly growing through some marital struggles, however, one theory for their fighting can be put to rest. According to a report from Page Six, there has been no cheating between Brady and Bundchen. Brady and Bundchen's relationship issues stem from the two reportedly "growing...
WATCH: Former Dolphins Teammates Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa Have Jam Session Ahead of TNF
We can understand why Tua Tagovailoa loves sitting down with Ryan Fitzpatrick for an interview. After all, the two used to be teammates on the Miami Dolphins. And, the charismatic Fitzpatrick is good for a serenade. Pick up your ukulele and give it a listen. (Fitzpatrick jokingly said he’s “been called the songbird of my generation by people who’ve heard me.”)
TNF Viewers Fire Shots at Tony Gonzalez’s Leather Gloves Again
So, it looks like we have a bit of a Thursday Night Football tradition. NFL fans are still asking bout Tony Gonzalez’s gloves. The former NFL player turned commentator can’t deal with any weather under 65 degrees apparently. Despite the mild weather in Cincinnati, he can’t help himself.
