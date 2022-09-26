Read full article on original website
OCTA encourages people to drive less during Rideshare Week from Oct. 3 – 7
ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority is encouraging commuters to give up the solo drive and save time and money by sharing the ride, trying an alternate form of transportation, or working from home, during Rideshare Week 2022, Oct. 3 to 7. During Rideshare Week, OCTA would like...
Metrolink Suspends Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely
Wake Up to Good Morning, Los Alamitos! on October 19
Back by popular demand, the Good Morning, Los Alamitos! program invites all City residents, businesses, and members of the community to attend this informative event. The event will be held on Wednesday, October 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the City of Los Alamitos Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street. Attendees can expect to meet City Staff, including City Manager, Chet Simmons and Members of the City Council along with other key City Personnel across the various City departments.
Lakewood’s race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan gets top honors
The League of California Cities has awarded the City of Lakewood with its “Helen Putnam Award for Excellence” for Lakewood’s community-wide race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan. Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the City of Lakewood initiated a Community Dialogue designed to listen to...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 30, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 30, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around...
South Bay Media Company, Local Anchor, Teams with The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to Launch Kindness Card Initiative
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Local Anchor joins the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the annual “Season for Sharing” campaign. Local Anchor will mobilize the South Bay Los Angeles communities with a Kindness Cards initiative to bring a personal touch to food delivery around Thanksgiving time.
Chef Masters Culinary Event in Laguna Beach Benefits Senior and Special Needs Dogs
The Chef Masters culinary event in Laguna Beach is going to the dogs—and that’s a good thing!. Senior and special needs dogs are the most at-risk companion dog population, and are the most likely to get euthanized at shelters. And it’s a shame because they are some of the happiest and most loving companions!
Gov. Newsom signed a bill to fund an O.C. Veterans Cemetery
Santa Ana, Calif. (September 27, 2022) – The Orange County Board of Supervisors expressed their gratitude today after the announcement that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 1595 into law. “This is an historic day in Orange County for our Orange County veterans, their families and their loved...
California Wine Festival returns to Huntington Beach November 11-12, 2022
California Wine Festival, Southern California’s premier wine festival event producer, announces its return to Huntington Beach for two days of oceanfront tasting events on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12. Guests will be able to sample offerings from winemaking regions across California, paired with gourmet food selections from many of Orange County’s fine dining restaurants while experiencing lifestyle exhibitors, live entertainment and expansive coastal views amid Surf City USA’s award-winning beaches.
John Taylor Set to Become Rotary District Governor in 2025
Hunger Action Month Raises Awareness to Food Insecurity
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton is the Best Choice for Newport Beach City Council
I’m proud to be supporting Joe Stapleton for Newport Beach city council. Newport deserves the best, and Joe is the best candidate when it comes to experience, leadership, dedication and temperament. I like many others in our city have collaborated with Joe for close to a decade working on...
Irvine Company top taxpayer in Orange County in FY 21-22
Irvine Company remains the No. 1 taxpayer in Orange County with $191,000,000 in total secured tax payments for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Charter Communications (Times Warner) is the top unsecured taxpayer with $4,257,904. The top 20 taxpayers represent 5.60 percent and 9.65 percent of secured and unsecured billed property taxes...
Santa Ana’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebration set for Oct. 8
The inaugural Indigenous Peoples Day celebration will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Santa Ana Civic Center in Downtown Santa Ana. This free community event celebrates and honors Indigenous Peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures. The celebration will include live...
Meet the Council Candidates Q&A—Week 2
Argyros Family Foundation donates $10 million to Children’s Hospital of Orange County to advance maternal-fetal care
Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has received a $10 million donation from the Argyros Family Foundation in support of The Fetal Care Center of Southern California. A unique collaboration between CHOC and UCI Health, the Center brings together world-class experts in maternal-fetal medicine and pediatrics to care for families facing severe diagnoses in their unborn babies, and to care for these babies upon delivery. Since opening last year, the center has seen more than 700 patients, including babies with extremely rare conditions. The Argyros’ transformational gift will enable CHOC to grow its fetal care program, including adding staff and becoming a hub for groundbreaking research on fetal disorders.
Los Alamitos City Council currently accepting applications for District 2 Council vacancy
On September 26, 2022, the City Council voted to appoint a member to fill the vacant City Council seat in District 2. The position will serve until the next General Municipal Election on November 5, 2024. The City Council is the legislative body of the City and is composed of...
O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
The Garden Grove Police Department has issued over 800 street racing citations this month
Due to the increase of reckless driving across Southern California, the Garden Grove Police Department has taken a zero-tolerance approach by staffing additional officers to conduct high-visibility enforcement of street racing/takeovers. As of September, their efforts have resulted in a total of:. Citations: 823. Citations (Excessive/Loud Exhaust): 273. Impounded/Stored Vehicles:...
Long Beach Police make additional arrest in investigation of homicide in the 7200 block of Atlantic Place
For the past several months, detectives assigned to the Homicide Detail and the Special Investigations Division have continued following up with investigative leads and gathering evidence. Through their investigation, homicide detectives developed information and evidence leading to the identification and arrest of the following additional individuals for their involvement in the murder:
