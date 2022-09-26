Read full article on original website
cougcenter.com
WSU 1, Colo 1: Cougs cant break the tie despite 39 shots
Washington State and Colorado met late Thursday night in Pullman and even though the Cougs peppered the Colorado goal, the match ended with a 1-1 draw. For the first time since August 25th, the Cougs walked off the pitch without a win. The Cougs finished with 39 shots during this...
cougcenter.com
Cougs not lacking in confidence after 3-1 start
If college football played 57 minute games, the Washington State Cougars would be 4-0 right now. Unfortunately, games are 60 minutes long and, even more unfortunately, the officials did not forget that rule allowing Oregon to stage a comeback and pick up the 44-41 victory. To some fans, it was...
WSU football TV ratings second-highest out West this season
WASHINGTON STATE HAS the second-highest TV ratings through four games this football season among schools in the West, SuperWest Sports reported Tuesday evening. Despite having two games on the Pac-12 Networks with small market opponents represented by Idaho and Colorado State, Wazzu ranks above USC, UW, Cal and others. Los...
University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game
The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
What They're Saying: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the Pac-12 season on Saturday when...
scorebooklive.com
Oregon Ducks set to host 5-star football visitor
The Oregon Ducks are still in a back-and-forth battle with the USC Trojans for the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference recruiting class rankings. But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are also hard at work laying a foundation for the 2024 cycle. And that means hosting key unofficial...
KTVL
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
uiargonaut.com
Faculty Senate erupts over University of Idaho Abortion Policy
On Tuesday, The University of Idaho Faculty Senate discussed a memo they received prohibiting the promotion of abortion. The email was sent from the Office of General Counsel for the University. It issues guidelines saying UI employees cannot promote abortion while acting as a university employee due to the trigger law passed in Idaho on Aug. 25.
1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash Near Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Official reports state that a driver was injured on Monday afternoon in a rollover crash that took place on Pullman Albion Road. Whitman County Sheriff reported that the woman was transported by air to a Spokane hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was driving...
pullmanradio.com
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Woman Under Investigation For Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Colton
A 32 year old Pullman woman is under investigation for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a semi and a fence in Colton. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 195. Witnesses told deputies that the driver of a sedan was driving erratically Southbound before the crash. The driver was allegedly passing cars on the right shoulder before colliding with the back of a semi in Colton. The car then went off the highway and hit a fence injuring the driver. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton-Uniontown and a Lewiston Ambulance crew responded. 32 year old Phoebe Adams was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with minor injuries. Adams is being investigated for the alleged drunk driving crash.
pullmanradio.com
Several Highway Safety Improvements Planned For US95 In Latah County
Several safety improvement highway construction projects for U.S. Highway 95 in Latah County are scheduled to take place for the rest of the decade. The Idaho Transportation Department Board recently approved its 2023-2029 Investment Program which details plans for highway projects around the state. The agency plans to add a...
pullmanradio.com
28 Year Old WSU Student Arrested On Several Charges After Allegedly Punching A Driver In Downtown Pullman During Road Rage Incident
A 28 year old Washington State University student has been arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver during a road rage incident in downtown Pullman. Pullman Police responded to the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center for an assault report around 4:30 Friday afternoon. The alleged victim...
pullmanradio.com
Man Injured In Crash South Of Palouse
A man was injured in a rollover crash South of Palouse Tuesday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews from Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse and the City of Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies say the driver was heading Westbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off the road. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies believe that speed and inattentive driving caused the crash.
