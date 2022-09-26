ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

cougcenter.com

WSU 1, Colo 1: Cougs cant break the tie despite 39 shots

Washington State and Colorado met late Thursday night in Pullman and even though the Cougs peppered the Colorado goal, the match ended with a 1-1 draw. For the first time since August 25th, the Cougs walked off the pitch without a win. The Cougs finished with 39 shots during this...
PULLMAN, WA
cougcenter.com

Cougs not lacking in confidence after 3-1 start

If college football played 57 minute games, the Washington State Cougars would be 4-0 right now. Unfortunately, games are 60 minutes long and, even more unfortunately, the officials did not forget that rule allowing Oregon to stage a comeback and pick up the 44-41 victory. To some fans, it was...
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

WSU football TV ratings second-highest out West this season

WASHINGTON STATE HAS the second-highest TV ratings through four games this football season among schools in the West, SuperWest Sports reported Tuesday evening. Despite having two games on the Pac-12 Networks with small market opponents represented by Idaho and Colorado State, Wazzu ranks above USC, UW, Cal and others. Los...
PULLMAN, WA
The Oregonian

University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game

The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
EUGENE, OR
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash Near Pullman (Pullman, WA)

Official reports state that a driver was injured on Monday afternoon in a rollover crash that took place on Pullman Albion Road. Whitman County Sheriff reported that the woman was transported by air to a Spokane hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was driving...
pullmanradio.com

WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Woman Under Investigation For Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Colton

A 32 year old Pullman woman is under investigation for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a semi and a fence in Colton. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 195. Witnesses told deputies that the driver of a sedan was driving erratically Southbound before the crash. The driver was allegedly passing cars on the right shoulder before colliding with the back of a semi in Colton. The car then went off the highway and hit a fence injuring the driver. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton-Uniontown and a Lewiston Ambulance crew responded. 32 year old Phoebe Adams was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with minor injuries. Adams is being investigated for the alleged drunk driving crash.
COLTON, WA
pullmanradio.com

Several Highway Safety Improvements Planned For US95 In Latah County

Several safety improvement highway construction projects for U.S. Highway 95 in Latah County are scheduled to take place for the rest of the decade. The Idaho Transportation Department Board recently approved its 2023-2029 Investment Program which details plans for highway projects around the state. The agency plans to add a...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Man Injured In Crash South Of Palouse

A man was injured in a rollover crash South of Palouse Tuesday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews from Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse and the City of Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies say the driver was heading Westbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off the road. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies believe that speed and inattentive driving caused the crash.
PALOUSE, WA

