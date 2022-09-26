Read full article on original website
Related
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Long Beach duck pond closure leaves birds in danger
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The multi-million dollar renovation at Long Beach’s popular El Dorado Park Duck Pond is finally on its way. Fences are going up so the pond could be drained and the surface made safer for animals and humans. There are plans to do many improvements, but...
localocnews.com
Hunger Action Month Raises Awareness to Food Insecurity
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Chef Masters Culinary Event in Laguna Beach Benefits Senior and Special Needs Dogs
The Chef Masters culinary event in Laguna Beach is going to the dogs—and that’s a good thing!. Senior and special needs dogs are the most at-risk companion dog population, and are the most likely to get euthanized at shelters. And it’s a shame because they are some of the happiest and most loving companions!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsantaana.com
O.C. Goodwill opens a new Training Center for Success in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, CALIF. – September 28, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County has opened its all-new Training Center for Success, a customized work simulation environment designed to provide hands-on, process-based training, retraining and upskill training to individuals facing barriers to employment. The 665 square-foot Training Center, located inside...
localocnews.com
Wake Up to Good Morning, Los Alamitos! on October 19
Back by popular demand, the Good Morning, Los Alamitos! program invites all City residents, businesses, and members of the community to attend this informative event. The event will be held on Wednesday, October 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the City of Los Alamitos Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street. Attendees can expect to meet City Staff, including City Manager, Chet Simmons and Members of the City Council along with other key City Personnel across the various City departments.
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Huntington Beach.
Monterey Park man not getting mail after carrier claimed 7-pound dog was safety danger
UPDATE: After CBS reached out to the postal service, Gallegos was contacted by the postmaster, who disclosed that they would be resuming his mail service. A Monterey Park man and his 83-year-old mother have to find another way to get their mail after the postal worker who services the address has refused to deliver, and it's all thanks to a seven pound dog.Sasha, an 11-year-old white chihuahua, likes to bark a lot but does not bite, according to her owner, Sergio Gallegos. Even so, her feistiness has led to a suspension of mail service after Gallegos' mailman claimed the dog posed a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
7-year-old attacked by ‘aggressive mountain lion’ in California park
Wildlife officials closed a Los Angeles County park and issued a public warning regarding an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling in the area after a 7-year-old was attacked.
Several Southern California beaches under high bacteria warning
Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as several beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria levels. Eight beach areas have been placed under warnings for bacteria levels by the Los Angeles County Public Health department. These areas are under advisory, which means the “ocean’s water bacteria […]
localocnews.com
O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
localocnews.com
It’s boo time again at the Santa Ana Zoo!
SANTA ANA, Calif., (September 26, 2022) – Get your reservations, grab your costumes, and join us for our annual “merry not scary” Boo at the Zoo, OC’s Premier Halloween Event for Kids. The Friends of Santa Ana Zoo present the 31st Annual Boo at the Zoo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
California Wine Festival returns to Huntington Beach November 11-12, 2022
California Wine Festival, Southern California’s premier wine festival event producer, announces its return to Huntington Beach for two days of oceanfront tasting events on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12. Guests will be able to sample offerings from winemaking regions across California, paired with gourmet food selections from many of Orange County’s fine dining restaurants while experiencing lifestyle exhibitors, live entertainment and expansive coastal views amid Surf City USA’s award-winning beaches.
localocnews.com
Local E-Bike Shop Looks to Educate Riders, Community
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Argyros Family Foundation donates $10 million to Children’s Hospital of Orange County to advance maternal-fetal care
Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has received a $10 million donation from the Argyros Family Foundation in support of The Fetal Care Center of Southern California. A unique collaboration between CHOC and UCI Health, the Center brings together world-class experts in maternal-fetal medicine and pediatrics to care for families facing severe diagnoses in their unborn babies, and to care for these babies upon delivery. Since opening last year, the center has seen more than 700 patients, including babies with extremely rare conditions. The Argyros’ transformational gift will enable CHOC to grow its fetal care program, including adding staff and becoming a hub for groundbreaking research on fetal disorders.
Voice of OC
OC’s Clean Power Agency Launches For Homes Next Week: What Does That Mean For You?
Nearly two years after its first board meeting, Orange County’s new green power agency is about to flip the switch for its first residential customers Oct. 1. The Orange County Power Authority is the region’s first community choice energy program, which lets interested residents pay slightly higher rates for cleaner power to go on Orange County’s grid, with the goal of accelerating the state’s transition to 100% clean power by 2045 and providing a viable alternative to Southern California Edison.
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker
When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
Mission Viejo Appoints City Manager to Run the Town After Judge Boots Council Majority
Three Mission Viejo City Council members showed up for their last meeting Tuesday night and handed the city manager a blank check in contracting powers to run the city. An Orange County Superior Court Judge ruled in favor of their removal earlier this month in a lawsuit claiming they illegally extended their terms – meaning there will no longer be enough council members to establish a quorum.
localocnews.com
John Taylor Set to Become Rotary District Governor in 2025
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
orangecountytribune.com
$250k damage in house fire
A middle-of-the-night fire did an estimated $250,000 in damage to a home in Westminster on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the blaze was reported at 3:10 a.m. at a two-story home in the 15000 block of Balboa Street, between McFadden and Bolsa Avenues. Fifty-five firefighters from the...
Comments / 0