Sports

BBC

Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino

Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) Liverpool could move...
BBC

Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host

Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
BBC

Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark

MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
BBC

Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea

The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
BBC

Ukrainians told to be ready to fight for Russia

Ukraine's progress in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia has been far more limited than its successes in the north-east. Front line positions come under regular fire as both Russia and Ukraine attempt to push forward. The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov gained rare access to the front line in Kherson, a region where Ukrainian men have been told they could be drafted to fight for the Russian army.
The Independent

Greece vs Northern Ireland live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV

Late goals from Gavin Whyte and Josh Magennis leave Northern Ireland hopeful of staying clear of the bottom of Nations League Group C2.Despite beating Kosovo, the visitors may well require a positive result in Greece, however, with one of three sides due to drop into the relegation play-outs.Kosovo are one point clear of both Northern Ireland and their opponents Cyprus, with Greece’s place at the top of the group the only certainty entering the final round.The team that finishes bottom of the group will join Gibraltar, Belarus and Lithuania in the play-outs, to be held in March 2024, which will...
BBC

Mediahuis: Belfast Telegraph publisher to close Newry site

The publisher of titles including the Belfast Telegraph, Irish Independent and Sunday Life has announced the closure of its newspaper printing facility in Newry, County Down. The site will be vacated by the end of 2022. Mediahuis plans to contract work to the Dublin-based Irish Times Group and other third...
Deadline

BBC World Service Journalists To Be Asked To Relocate Away From UK As 380 Set To Lose Jobs In Digital-First Move

UPDATE 03:46 a.m PT: The BBC has confirmed the relocation of some of its World Service journalists away from the UK as it gets set to introduce a digital-first model that will see a net loss of around 382 jobs. The proposals, which come as part of a £30M ($32.7M) World Service savings drive, will see seven more language services moving to digital only, the closure of BBC Arabic radio and BBC Persian radio and the ending of some TV and radio programs. More than half of the 41 language services will become digital once the proposals have been implemented. London teams...
BBC

Q&A - Neil Doncaster on SPFL's new £150m broadcasting deal with Sky Sports

The SPFL's new £150m live broadcasting contract is a "great deal" for Scottish football, says chief executive Neil Doncaster. The new agreement with Sky Sports for the period 2025-2029 will continue the league's exclusive Scottish Premiership rights arrangement with the commercial broadcaster, who have shown top-flight games since 2009 and exclusively since 2020.
BBC

GFSN League: 20 years of LGBTQ+ league whose aim is not to exist

At the turn of the century, homophobia in English football was commonplace. The suicide of Britain's first openly gay professional footballer, Justin Fashanu, in 1998 was fresh in memories. Yet still there seemed to be an attitude that abuse was acceptable. Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler admitted as much when, years...
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out

Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
BBC

Slaven Bilic: Watford appoint Croatian after sacking Rob Edwards

Championship club Watford have named Slaven Bilic as their new boss on an 18-month deal after sacking Rob Edwards just 11 games into his tenure. Edwards, 39, was appointed in May after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. He succeeded former England boss Roy Hodgson and became...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Porteous, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Ross County

Scotland could play Israel and Serbia, the teams they overcame in the last Euros play-offs, if they have to use the play-off route to reach the 2024 finals. (Express) The Scots could face the Netherlands, Portugal and France in the next edition of the Nations League. (Sun) Ryan Porteous wants...
NME

Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed

Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
