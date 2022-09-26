UPDATE 03:46 a.m PT: The BBC has confirmed the relocation of some of its World Service journalists away from the UK as it gets set to introduce a digital-first model that will see a net loss of around 382 jobs. The proposals, which come as part of a £30M ($32.7M) World Service savings drive, will see seven more language services moving to digital only, the closure of BBC Arabic radio and BBC Persian radio and the ending of some TV and radio programs. More than half of the 41 language services will become digital once the proposals have been implemented. London teams...

NFL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO