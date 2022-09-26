She ‘was always a light.’ DeAnne Connolly Graham was the sun in any Miami Beach room

Related
Flamingo photo from Hurricane Ian brings back a famous Andrew memory for Miami
Thirty years ago, a flock of Florida flamingos became famous for riding out a monster hurricane in a bathroom.
Latin Billboard Awards will go on as planned in Miami — with one major tweak due to Ian
Hurricane? What hurricane? While Southwest Florida recovers from the “catastrophic damage” of Hurricane Ian, music stars have been heading to Miami in droves.
Flies on pizzas. Rodent poop on the bar. Sewage. Miami to Palm Beach restaurant filth
All the usual vermin — roaches, flies, rodents — appear on this week’s Sick and Shut Down List of South Florida restaurants that failed inspection, but joined in a couple of places by sewage backups.
Tricks, treats and just plain terror: Here are the best Halloween events in Miami
A look at the best Halloween events in Miami.
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
Hurricane Ian has impacted flights at South Florida airports. Here’s what to know
Hurricane Ian has affected the plans of some travelers as dozens of flights were canceled or delayed at Florida airports
TRUMP INTERNATIONAL BEACH RESORT UNLEASHES THE FUN WITH “BARKTOBER” OFFERINGS
Trump International Beach Resort Miami invites humans and their furry companions to leave the dog days of summer behind and enjoy a paw-riffic vacation in Sunny Isles this fall. The resort is rolling out the red carpet for families and their pups this October with a special Barktober lineup of events and offerings.
Miami Dade College no longer to run Little Havana’s Tower Theater, City of Miami says
Miami’s Department of Real Estate and Asset Management told Miami Dade College it won’t run Tower Theater.
Here’s when Chef José Andrés will close his celebrated Miami Beach restaurant
José Andrés will close his Bazaar South Beach in 2023. Here are the details.
Brother of Woman Killed on I-95 Makes Long Journey to Miami to Search for Answers
The brother of a woman who was shot and killed while driving down Interstate 95 in Miami traveled from Cuba in the hopes to find more answers nearly two years after his sister's murder. Investigators still don't know who shot 22-year-old Melissa Gonzalez back in January 2020 as she drove...
Lil Wayne has listed his Miami Beach mansion for megabucks. Check out the suede walls
Lil Wayne is looking to turn a major profit for his mansion in Miami Beach.
Soca and sunshine: Miami Carnival returns to South Florida. Here’s what you need to know
When Miami Carnival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, its absence left a huge hole in many Caribbean hearts. It returned in 2021 — the first North American Carnival since the pandemic began — to great excitement even with special protocols and a mask requirement.
Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police
A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
Temperatures dropped to the 60s — can we handle it? How long will chill stay in Miami?
“Feels like fall, ya’ll ... and you know what? We deserve this,” said CBS Miami Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez in her Friday morning weather report.
Planes, trees, automobiles: the first damage from Hurricane Ian in South Florida
The first fringes of winds, rain and tornadoes that come with Hurricane Ian reached Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties on Tuesday night, and gave a nasty taste of what might be coming Wednesday.
Here’s what is canceled, closed or postponed in South Florida because of Hurricane Ian
Here’s what is closed in the Miami area because of the weather associated with Hurricane Ian.
Are Disney World and Cinderella Castle storm-proof? What we know as Ian crosses Florida
Can the Magic Kingdom and its landmark Cinderella Castle withstand a storm?
