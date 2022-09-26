ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

An oldie but a goodie: City throws a party as CC turns 170

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked Corpus Christi’s 170th birthday; the city was founded in 1852. Festivities took place at Corpus Christi City Hall, and mayor Paulette Guajardo pointed out that it also falls during Hispanic Heritage Month. Guajardo also tells 3NEWS that Corpus Christi's population is 60...
thebendmag.com

HER: Cassie Bonilla, Rising Star

The last name Bonilla holds a certain prestige in this town — it’s shared by some of the most influential business owners and changemakers in South Texas. So it’s fitting that Cassie Bonilla was nominated for this honor for her extraordinary accomplishments as an attorney…and for being an all-around phenomenal woman.
KIII 3News

Sinton's historic 'Fiddler Fest' makes a comeback

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton's Fiddler Fest returned after stopping for a few years. Musicians from all over the Coastal Bend joined together, not just to fulfill their passion of fiddling, but also to participate in a chance to win the first place trophy and a large amount of cash.
KIII 3News

Texas State Aquarium gets life-saving gift from city

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A retired ambulance has found a second life after Corpus Christi Fire Department donated it to the Texas State Aquarium in support of their wildlife rescue efforts. The ambulance will be renovated by the aquarium, and officials said it will allow their rescue program to...
KIII 3News

Three women seen on video breaking into Corpus Christi church, stealing several items

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for three women that were caught on video breaking into a Corpus Christi church. The crime happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 4300 block of McArdle Rd. The victim told police he went to the church, which doubles as a home, around 2:30 p.m. and found the front door unsecured. He then went to check surveillance footage from earlier that day.
KIII 3News

Barge breaks loose near Packery Channel jetties

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A barge that broke loose in the Packery Channel on Thursday morning ended up stuck near the jetties. City officials stated that the high water and strong currents pushed into the area by Hurricane Ian weakened the rope attaching the barge to land in a news release Thursday afternoon.
ccbiznews.com

Vacant hotel could be worker housing

Developer Corpus Christi Capital Group LLC has proposed renovating an abandoned hotel at Interstate 37 and Corn Products Road as an apartment complex, catering to construction and other temporary workers. The 360-room property at 6255 Interstate 37 was once part of the Hilton chain. Before closing its doors, it operated...
blackchronicle.com

Corpus Christi native serving with Blue Angels

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blue Angels flight squadron is made up of one of the best of one of the best from the Navy and Marine Corps. Now, a hometown service member is proud to be a part of that legacy group. Aviation machinist mate Jose Cruz is...
KIII 3News

