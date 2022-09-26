Read full article on original website
Sandi's Diner opening at old Hamlin Pharmacy location such a success... they ran out of food!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sandi's Diner recently opened at the old Hamlin Pharmacy location and it was a huge success. It was such a huge success... they ran out of food and had to close four hours early Tuesday!. "Sandi's is closed early today," a social media post from...
Kolache craving? Czech out Czechfest this weekend in Robstown
ROBSTOWN, Texas — How about a two-for-one Czechfest event this weekend? Head over to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Robstown this Sunday for food, fun and fellowship. "We'll have two different kinds of meals. We'll have a barbecue meal with all the trimmings, and we'll also have...
An oldie but a goodie: City throws a party as CC turns 170
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked Corpus Christi’s 170th birthday; the city was founded in 1852. Festivities took place at Corpus Christi City Hall, and mayor Paulette Guajardo pointed out that it also falls during Hispanic Heritage Month. Guajardo also tells 3NEWS that Corpus Christi's population is 60...
Halloween light show is already on display in Ingleside
The Cannon family in Ingleside has gone all-out for Halloween this year. They have put together an epic holiday display filled with lights and sounds.
Area bingo halls hemorrhage as game rooms go unregulated
Isaac Valencia, the owner of El Mercado Night Bingo and the day bingo at La Valencia said he’s lost so many customers as game rooms continue to go unregulated.
Two-story restaurant coming to Bob Hall Pier
The new Bob Hall Pier project has moved forward one step, as Commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of making the restaurant on the pier a two-story facility, as opposed to a single story.
HER: Cassie Bonilla, Rising Star
The last name Bonilla holds a certain prestige in this town — it’s shared by some of the most influential business owners and changemakers in South Texas. So it’s fitting that Cassie Bonilla was nominated for this honor for her extraordinary accomplishments as an attorney…and for being an all-around phenomenal woman.
New equipment helps some special students learn life skills
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mary Grett Transition Center cooked up some exciting news for its students. The CCISD school, which helps students 18-21 who are differently abled learn life skills, unveiled new kitchen equipment Thursday for students to use while learning to prepare healthy meals for themselves at home.
Rockin' K Farms reveals their 2022 corn maze design... and it's very Texas!
ROBSTOWN, Texas — It's Fall, y'all! Though the temperatures may not be giving off the Autumn vibes... Rockin' K Farms is here to get you in the mood of the season. A trip to the farm has become a South Texas tradition. There are pumpkin patches, hay rides, yard games, food and of course, the iconic corn maze.
Sinton's historic 'Fiddler Fest' makes a comeback
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton's Fiddler Fest returned after stopping for a few years. Musicians from all over the Coastal Bend joined together, not just to fulfill their passion of fiddling, but also to participate in a chance to win the first place trophy and a large amount of cash.
Another health-care option arrives for Corpus Christi senior citizens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new health clinic has opened-- and they are focusing on care for seniors. Conviva Care Centers is a primary health-care organization -- and they offer same-day visits -- transportation for patients -- and a wellness center where seniors find community with other seniors. A...
Texas State Aquarium gets life-saving gift from city
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A retired ambulance has found a second life after Corpus Christi Fire Department donated it to the Texas State Aquarium in support of their wildlife rescue efforts. The ambulance will be renovated by the aquarium, and officials said it will allow their rescue program to...
Texas surfers loving big waves churned up by Hurricane Ian
Texas beach conditions are iffy Thursday because of the impact of Hurricane Ian. But some people are loving it. Those people are the surfers who are enjoying the larger-than-normal waves.
Three women seen on video breaking into Corpus Christi church, stealing several items
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for three women that were caught on video breaking into a Corpus Christi church. The crime happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 4300 block of McArdle Rd. The victim told police he went to the church, which doubles as a home, around 2:30 p.m. and found the front door unsecured. He then went to check surveillance footage from earlier that day.
Barge breaks loose near Packery Channel jetties
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A barge that broke loose in the Packery Channel on Thursday morning ended up stuck near the jetties. City officials stated that the high water and strong currents pushed into the area by Hurricane Ian weakened the rope attaching the barge to land in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Corpus Christi grant assistance company's operations called into question
361 Grants staff said they can help residents get financial assistance for home repairs for a $150 fee. However, company officials said they don't know how many people have received assistance.
Vacant hotel could be worker housing
Developer Corpus Christi Capital Group LLC has proposed renovating an abandoned hotel at Interstate 37 and Corn Products Road as an apartment complex, catering to construction and other temporary workers. The 360-room property at 6255 Interstate 37 was once part of the Hilton chain. Before closing its doors, it operated...
Sno-Ball has been keeping Corpus Christi 'cool' for 50 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sno-Ball is celebrating their 50th anniversary this month. Their award-winning Sno-Ball recipe has been passed down for generations and continues to be a huge success. The family owned business has been keeping Corpus Christi "cool" for 5 decades. What was originally a humble mom and...
Corpus Christi native serving with Blue Angels
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blue Angels flight squadron is made up of one of the best of one of the best from the Navy and Marine Corps. Now, a hometown service member is proud to be a part of that legacy group. Aviation machinist mate Jose Cruz is...
Port Aransas beaches temporarily to close to overnight camping due to expected flooding
Port Aransas beaches will be closed to overnight camping tonight and tomorrow night (Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 28 and 29), according to a proclamation issued today by Mayor Wendy Moore. The closure is due to beach flooding that likely will happen as a result of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is...
