939theeagle.com
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Man Hurt in Wednesday Motorcycle Wreck
A rock in the roadway is to blame after a Lawson man wrecked his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon, leaving him with moderate injuries. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old LAwson resident Michael D. Adams was operating a 2016 Harley-Davidson Streetglide on I-35 southbound at Vivion Road in Clay County at 4:05 P.M. Wednesday, when he hit a rock in the roadway.
kmmo.com
CENTERVIEW MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH
A Centerview man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 28. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 30-year-old Chester Warner traveled off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to skid sideways. The vehicle overturned several times and Warner was ejected.
kmmo.com
HOLDEN JUVENILES INJURED IN CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Four juveniles were injured in an accident involving a farm tractor in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 28. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when the vehicle they were riding in crossed the center line and struck a trailer being pulled by a tractor driven by 73-year-old Christopher Gudde. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway, struck two fences and overturned.
Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Morgan County left a Gravois Mills man with serious injuries. The crash happened just after 7:05 p.m. on Georgia Road near Ginger Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 78-year-old Robert C. Martin was thrown from the motorcycle after he drove off The post Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Sedalians Injured on Route Y
Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning west of the Roundabout on West 16th Street (Route Y). The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2004 Dodge Caravan, driven by 88-year-old Peter Hodges of Sedalia, overtook and struck an eastbound 2015 Acura MDX, driven by 31-year-old Nataliya Grigoryev of Sedalia, which was stopped for another crash that just occurred.
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri parking garage remains open while sinking into the ground
COLUMBIA — MU officials said Thursday a large parking garage on the Mizzou campus was slowly sinking into the ground. The estimated cost to fix the structure was $16 million. MU officials said they noticed the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage sinking during routine inspections of all campus parking garages...
KCTV 5
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has confirmed a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning. Law enforcement stated the incident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. when a white Audi Q7 was driving eastbound on Truman Road and through Grand Boulevard on a green light.
kchi.com
Update On Chillicothe Industrial Park
The work on the layout of the new Chillicothe Industrial Park continues. City Administrator Roze Frampton says there is still a ways to go, but progress is being made. Frampton says they are also meeting with MoDOT about the Mitchell Road and US 36 interchange. She says when the Industrial Park opens there is potential for an increase of traffic using that intersection which is already an issue for large trucks.
KMBC.com
Police pull child from pond on former golf course property in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — First responders in Independence saved a boy from drowning in at a pond Thursday morning. According to information released by the city of Independence, fire crews and police were called to the property that used to house the Rockwood Golf Course on South Hardy Avenue near Westport Road around 9:25 a.m.
Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site
A worker was injured in a fall Tuesday at the construction site of the new Missouri River bridge on Interstate 70. The post Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WIBW
Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County
DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, September 27. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 46-year-old Phillip Fry traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Fry was ejected from the motorcycle. Fry was transported to University Hospital with moderate injuries.
Man injured after crashing car into Shawnee fire station
A man was injured early Thursday morning after crashing his car into a fire station near 65th and Quivira in Shawnee, Kansas.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY
Two individuals were seriously injured in a vehicle and motorcycle crash in Pettis County on September 26. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Brady Carr of Clinton, struck the rear of a motorcycle ridden by 50-year-old Charles McGinnis of Sedalia, while McGinnis was stopped for a red light. McGinnis and 32-year-old Katherine Williams were thrown from the motorcycle. McGinnis’ motorcycle came to rest in the intersection and the vehicle driven by Carr traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and struck a ditch.
Four Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover
Four teenagers were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Subaru, driven by a 16-year-old female from Holden, was at Highway 58 and SW 701 (east of Holden) around 6:30 p.m., when the Subaru crossed the center line and struck a trailer being towed by an eastbound farm tractor, driven by 73-year-old Christopher L. Gudde of Centerview.
Man found dead under Independence bridge; police investigating
Independence police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead under a railroad bridge near Truman Road and Franklin Drive.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 09/29/2022 – Incident Reports, Arrests and MORE Public Information
September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
Two people hurt after car rear-ends motorcycle near Sedalia
A crash Monday night on Highway 50 west of Sedalia left two people hurt. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Sadie Lane around 7:35 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 19-year-old Brady D. Carr rear-ended a motorcycle waiting at a red light before going off The post Two people hurt after car rear-ends motorcycle near Sedalia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
