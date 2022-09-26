Read full article on original website
Related
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Sept. 29
Week six of high school football in Orange County teams begins with Thursday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores on our scoreboard page throughout the night on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
orangecountytribune.com
And here comes league play
This week begins what might be called the “Second Season” for high school football teams in the West Orange County area as most of them begin league play in pursuit of championships and playoff spots. The premier matchup is Edison (5-0) taking on Huntington Beach (4-1) at Sheue...
sanclementejournal.com
Improvements are Coming for the Gateways in South San Clemente
Changes are coming to South San Clemente. You may have already noticed that if you visited Riviera or San Clemente State Beach recently, and you take the southbound freeway off-ramp at Calafia, you now see a large white Spanish Colonial Revival building instead of chain link fencing and overgrown grass. This new building is the home of Raya’s Paradise, a residential care community for seniors that sits adjacent to the San Clemente Inn. The building features architecture emblematic of San Clemente: red tile roof, smooth white stucco, decorative tile and wrought iron details. This style of architecture was required of all buildings in the early days of San Clemente. Today, Spanish Colonial architecture is not required everywhere in town, but the city does still look for this quality of design in an architectural overlay and in Gateways. The Raya’s Paradise building is in a “freeway gateway.”
Banning football player suits up a day too soon, suspended additional game following transfer
Another day, another bizarre high school football story in California. After sitting out the first five weeks of the season due to not having a valid change of residence, a Banning football player suited up in the Pilots' sixth game of the year last week, a 28-14 win over Garden ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prediction: USC Trojans to land massive recruiting target; Class to jump to No. 1 in Pac-12 Conference
When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige decommitted from Notre Dame last week, the buzz began immediately. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman, rated the nation's No. 237 overall prospect and No. 24 offensive tackle, was likely to flip to the USC Trojans. Those ...
theregistrysocal.com
UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM
Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment
The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Dallas Cowboy who joined LBFD this year dies in rock climbing fall
Gavin Escobar, who retired from football in 2019 and joined the LBFD earlier this year, was one of two climbers who fell to their deaths while scaling a mountainside near Idyllwild. The post Former Dallas Cowboy who joined LBFD this year dies in rock climbing fall appeared first on Long Beach Post.
ayalabulldogtimes.org
Varsity Football drops Homecoming Game in Blowout Fashion
On September 23rd, 2022, the Ayala Bulldogs went up against The Citrus Valley Black Hawks. It was the homecoming game for Ayala, taking place at home. After Ayalas beautiful choir finished singing the national anthem, the game had begun. The first quarter starts and Ayala received the ball on the...
This local college’s marching band is invited to the Rose Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band has been invited to the 134th Rose Parade that will take place on Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena. This event is well known as a New Year’s Day tradition for millions of people around the world. And it counts with 935 volunteer members, 80,000 hours […]
2 Southern California cities ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task. Finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat
Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
sanclementetimes.com
Historical Happenings: The Legend of the San Clemente Monster
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
theregistrysocal.com
Friends of Newport Harbor Respond to City’s Dredging Project
NEWPORT BEACH – On Tuesday, September 27th members of the “Friends of Newport Harbor” will gather at the corner of Marguerite and Fifth Street in Corona del Mar and march to City Hall to address the facts about dredging that the city of Newport Beach posted on their website.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC’s Majorette Team appears on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ amidst backlash
The Cardinal Divas are making waves nationally, appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show on September 27 for an interview and performance in the show’s audience seats. The Cardinal Divas, USC’s first majorette team, made their debut at the September 17 Fresno State game in the stands of the Coliseum. A video of them went viral on social media, attracting attention beyond the buzz of South L.A. Just five days after their first performance, they were invited to perform on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
theeastsiderla.com
A Cypress Park Catholic school is down to 50 students -- How does it grow from there?
Cypress Park -- Divine Saviour School has a lot going for it: A science, technology, engineering and math program. Before- and after-school care and activities. And parents who drive miles out of their way to send their children to the Catholic school. All Divine Savior needs is more students. News...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash
A senior at Pepperdine University was killed over the weekend when his car drove over the side of Mulholland Highway. KBUU is reporting 21-year-old Conner Budge was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday after his car fell down a cliff approximately 200 feet high. Budge was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in creative writing at […] The post Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash appeared first on The Malibu Times.
This $12 Million Laguna Beach Home Has a Treehouse Lounge Deck That Overlooks the Ocean
Laguna Beach has a thrilling hidden history of pirate towers, caves, charming cabins and apparently tree houses. Today, it might be known as a tony beach city in Orange County, but many structures—like the famed pirate’s tower—and centuries-old homes remain. Of those historic influences is this hillside sanctuary, perched above the Laguna Beach coastline and just a few minutes’ walk from Victoria Beach. While the home itself is of newer construction, one of its defining features is an ultra-cool treehouse lounge deck that dates back to 1925. The home is situated in a bustling neighborhood, but this property feels extra secluded...
Comments / 0