Celebrating and experimenting, Visit Cheyenne recently partnered with Chef David Olson of Live Fire Republic to host a Farm-to-Table experience at Rabou Farms in Albin, WY. The event, the likes of which have not been seen locally was captured as part of a full-length video production which explores the “what” and the “why” of agritourism in Laramie County and Wyoming and its importance to our visitor economy. Today Visit Cheyenne and Live Fire Republic released the trailer for this visual cornucopia and it can be viewed on each organization’s respective YouTube channels. (https://youtu.be/PvDkVHztyEs)

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 8 DAYS AGO