The Cheyenne Post

New Book: 100 Things to Do in Cheyenne Before You Die

Explore the Cheyenne, Wyoming region in ways you’ve never considered. Delving into one of the most iconic Western cities in America, 100 Things to Do in Cheyenne Before You Die delivers in-depth planning advice for visitors and solves the “what should we do” conundrum for even the umpteenth-generation Wyomingite.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

“The Zone” – Laramie’s Newest Shop Opening This Week

A new store is coming to Laramie! Ah yes, just another place for me to spend my money. According to the store's Facebook page, the Zone is a contemporary retail store or marketplace that sells a variety of merchandise that is either new, like-new, or renewed. the Zone also offers space for any small business owners who would like a space to sell their art, treasures, or product!
Y95 Country

Laramie Has A New Mural – Here’s Where!

Just behind Bond's (2nd st. and E Custer st.), there's a very cool mural splashing over. I'm always so jealous of people who have an amazing talent for art. I can't even draw a stick man to save my life. As I was driving over to take a look and appreciate this new mural, I decided to make a little tour of it and went around town to find more murals!
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bluepeak Rapidly Reaches 1,000 Subscribers in Cheyenne

Jim Brown is Bluepeak's 1000th subscriber in Cheyenne, Wyo. Wyoming Community is Fastest Growing Market for New Fiber Internet Provider. Jim Brown, a Cheyenne resident nearly his entire life, recently became Bluepeak‘s 1000th subscriber in the Wyoming community. The milestone comes after Bluepeak launched service in Cheyenne in late...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Truck Driving School to Hold Ribbon Cutting

160 Driving Academy is hosting a Ribbon Cutting Event to celebrate the Grand Opening of its Cheyenne Location at 3703 East Lincolnway. It will take place Thursday, October 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational...
CHEYENNE, WY
Optopolis

Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!

A small excavator sits on the site of the then-soon-to-be-built Mattress Firm building on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. There's been many construction projects (including retail ones!) happening along the Dell Range Corridor and vicinity. Here's an update on new changes taking place in the area!
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

‘Precarity’ to Explore the Unsettled Human Condition

Denver-based artist Laura Shill’s work will be on display at Laramie County Community College through October, inviting audiences to explore parts of the human condition she said we all share. In “Precarity,” Shill creates a sculptural installation comprised of plaster cast feet and legs suspended in nylon hose and...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Virtual and Watch Party Tickets Now Available for Boys & Girls Club's Dancing with the Stars Event

After selling out in record-breaking time, the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is thrilled to announce new Virtual and Watch Party options for Dancing with the Stars 2022. With an outpouring of community support for this year’s dance teams, the Seventh Annual Dancing with the Stars event made history by uniting a record number of sponsors, dance enthusiasts, and advocates for the youth of Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Electric Outage Reported In Cheyenne, Power Should Be Back

A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy says power should be restored or will be shortly to most customers following a brief outage. Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas told Townsquare Media that an equipment outage happened around noon today [Sept. 28] due to an equipment problem. Listeners told Townsquare Media that street lights on Dell Range were affected.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Live Fire Event at Rabou Farms By VISIT CHEYENNE Featured in Full Length Production

Celebrating and experimenting, Visit Cheyenne recently partnered with Chef David Olson of Live Fire Republic to host a Farm-to-Table experience at Rabou Farms in Albin, WY. The event, the likes of which have not been seen locally was captured as part of a full-length video production which explores the “what” and the “why” of agritourism in Laramie County and Wyoming and its importance to our visitor economy. Today Visit Cheyenne and Live Fire Republic released the trailer for this visual cornucopia and it can be viewed on each organization’s respective YouTube channels. (https://youtu.be/PvDkVHztyEs)
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Creepy Crawly Critters at State Museum

For the second year in a row, the Wyoming State Museum is hosting “Creepy Crawly Critters,” a Family Day dedicated to the strange and wonderful wildlife that we associate with Halloween. Visit the museum on October 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to find games, activities,...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

City Council to Hold Work Session on Water Use

The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, September 30, at 12:00 p.m., in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers (2101 O’Neil Ave.). The purpose of the Work Session is to receive information related to Outside Water User Agreements from the Board of Public Utilities. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Police Win Guns 'N Hoses Event

We are proud to announce that the Guns N' Hoses blood drive trophy is returning to the Cheyenne Police Department!. It was a close race between Team Law and Team Fire - Cheyenne Firefighters, but Team Law pulled ahead by 4 donations. Most importantly, this was a win for our...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

F.E. Warren Air Force Base to conduct exercise Sept. 28 and 29

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may hear additional emergency response vehicles, sirens and announcements Wednesday and Thursday. The 90th Missile Wing will conduct an exercise at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base to test wing readiness, the base’s 90th Public Affairs Office announced on Tuesday. There will also...
CHEYENNE, WY
