New Book: 100 Things to Do in Cheyenne Before You Die
Explore the Cheyenne, Wyoming region in ways you’ve never considered. Delving into one of the most iconic Western cities in America, 100 Things to Do in Cheyenne Before You Die delivers in-depth planning advice for visitors and solves the “what should we do” conundrum for even the umpteenth-generation Wyomingite.
“The Zone” – Laramie’s Newest Shop Opening This Week
A new store is coming to Laramie! Ah yes, just another place for me to spend my money. According to the store's Facebook page, the Zone is a contemporary retail store or marketplace that sells a variety of merchandise that is either new, like-new, or renewed. the Zone also offers space for any small business owners who would like a space to sell their art, treasures, or product!
Laramie Has A New Mural – Here’s Where!
Just behind Bond's (2nd st. and E Custer st.), there's a very cool mural splashing over. I'm always so jealous of people who have an amazing talent for art. I can't even draw a stick man to save my life. As I was driving over to take a look and appreciate this new mural, I decided to make a little tour of it and went around town to find more murals!
Bluepeak Rapidly Reaches 1,000 Subscribers in Cheyenne
Jim Brown is Bluepeak's 1000th subscriber in Cheyenne, Wyo. Wyoming Community is Fastest Growing Market for New Fiber Internet Provider. Jim Brown, a Cheyenne resident nearly his entire life, recently became Bluepeak‘s 1000th subscriber in the Wyoming community. The milestone comes after Bluepeak launched service in Cheyenne in late...
Truck Driving School to Hold Ribbon Cutting
160 Driving Academy is hosting a Ribbon Cutting Event to celebrate the Grand Opening of its Cheyenne Location at 3703 East Lincolnway. It will take place Thursday, October 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational...
Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!
A small excavator sits on the site of the then-soon-to-be-built Mattress Firm building on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. There's been many construction projects (including retail ones!) happening along the Dell Range Corridor and vicinity. Here's an update on new changes taking place in the area!
Solar Farm Proposed Near Wyoming-Colorado Border; Will Cover 875 Acres Of Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A German company with headquarters in Irvine, California, is eying a parcel of Laramie County land to build a 150-megawatt solar farm south of Cheyenne near the Colorado border. South Cheyenne LLC, which is a subsidiary of Hanwha Qcells USA Corp.,...
‘Precarity’ to Explore the Unsettled Human Condition
Denver-based artist Laura Shill’s work will be on display at Laramie County Community College through October, inviting audiences to explore parts of the human condition she said we all share. In “Precarity,” Shill creates a sculptural installation comprised of plaster cast feet and legs suspended in nylon hose and...
Virtual and Watch Party Tickets Now Available for Boys & Girls Club's Dancing with the Stars Event
After selling out in record-breaking time, the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is thrilled to announce new Virtual and Watch Party options for Dancing with the Stars 2022. With an outpouring of community support for this year’s dance teams, the Seventh Annual Dancing with the Stars event made history by uniting a record number of sponsors, dance enthusiasts, and advocates for the youth of Cheyenne.
Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
Electric Outage Reported In Cheyenne, Power Should Be Back
A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy says power should be restored or will be shortly to most customers following a brief outage. Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas told Townsquare Media that an equipment outage happened around noon today [Sept. 28] due to an equipment problem. Listeners told Townsquare Media that street lights on Dell Range were affected.
Live Fire Event at Rabou Farms By VISIT CHEYENNE Featured in Full Length Production
Celebrating and experimenting, Visit Cheyenne recently partnered with Chef David Olson of Live Fire Republic to host a Farm-to-Table experience at Rabou Farms in Albin, WY. The event, the likes of which have not been seen locally was captured as part of a full-length video production which explores the “what” and the “why” of agritourism in Laramie County and Wyoming and its importance to our visitor economy. Today Visit Cheyenne and Live Fire Republic released the trailer for this visual cornucopia and it can be viewed on each organization’s respective YouTube channels. (https://youtu.be/PvDkVHztyEs)
Creepy Crawly Critters at State Museum
For the second year in a row, the Wyoming State Museum is hosting “Creepy Crawly Critters,” a Family Day dedicated to the strange and wonderful wildlife that we associate with Halloween. Visit the museum on October 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to find games, activities,...
City Council to Hold Work Session on Water Use
The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, September 30, at 12:00 p.m., in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers (2101 O’Neil Ave.). The purpose of the Work Session is to receive information related to Outside Water User Agreements from the Board of Public Utilities. The...
Cheyenne Council passes ordinance on illegally parked vehicles on third reading
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council passed an amendment to an ordinance concerning illegally parked vehicles on the third reading during the regular meeting last night, Sept. 26. This amendment would change the time frame between a warning and a towing to two business days, and the owner...
Cheyenne City Council to discuss emergency ordinance to amend code regarding enforcement of traffic laws
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An ordinance that would amend the city code provision governing the enforcement of the City of Cheyenne’s traffic laws is set to be considered tonight, Sept. 26, by the City Council. This emergency ordinance would amend Section 10.08.010 of the city code, which, if approved,...
Cheyenne Police Win Guns 'N Hoses Event
We are proud to announce that the Guns N' Hoses blood drive trophy is returning to the Cheyenne Police Department!. It was a close race between Team Law and Team Fire - Cheyenne Firefighters, but Team Law pulled ahead by 4 donations. Most importantly, this was a win for our...
South High School students and faculty safe after bomb threat earlier today
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 put out a statement following a bomb threat at South High School today, Sept. 27. In an email from the district, the following was said about the threat:. At South High the safety of our students and staff is our top...
F.E. Warren Drill To Include Emergency Sirens, Loud Announcments
Cheyenne residents shouldn't panic if they hear sirens, loud, and loud, possibly dire-sounding announcements coming from F.E. Warren Air Force Base today and tomorrow [Sept. 28-29th]. It's a drill, according to a news release from the base. The release says it's all part of an on-base exercise to test the...
F.E. Warren Air Force Base to conduct exercise Sept. 28 and 29
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may hear additional emergency response vehicles, sirens and announcements Wednesday and Thursday. The 90th Missile Wing will conduct an exercise at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base to test wing readiness, the base’s 90th Public Affairs Office announced on Tuesday. There will also...
