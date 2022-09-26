Read full article on original website
Orange Beach ready to let freedom ring at second annual festival
With the start of fall comes festival season and it kicks off this weekend in Orange Beach with Freedom Fest.
WEAR
Northwest Florida organizations prepare to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One Blood is calling on people in the panhandle to donate blood as they face impacts to their organization from the hurricane. Many One Blood facilities in Central and South Florida had to close their operations because of the storm. While it won't stop the efforts to...
WEAR
Northwest Florida volunteers prepare to assist Hurricane Ian victims
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.-- Northwest Florida volunteers are stepping up to help the people in South Florida effected by Hurricane Ian. Manpower, equipment and supplies are all headed their way. Escambia Search and Rescue will be sending volunteers to help pass out food and water. And Santa Rosa County will be...
wbrc.com
Whale of a Party
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - We first met Steve Jones shortly after The Gulf Oil Spill. He had a mission to photograph and document the state of the Gulf Shores Beaches and show the recovery as it happened. The area has seen its share of challenges over the past few years including hurricanes and COVID, which caused the cancellation of the Annual National Shrimp Festival, but this year the festival is back.
Pensacola Mayor-elect D.C. Reeves sells popular downtown brewery
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After five years in business, D.C. Reeves is selling his downtown brewery Perfect Plain, as he prepares to take office as Mayor. The Mayor-elect said he was not required to sell the business but thought it was necessary so he can put his all into his new position. “Its certainly not […]
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 28
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. From barbecue to lumpia and everything in between, the second 2nd annual Food Truck Fest in Destin at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village will have a little something for everyone, even funnel cakes.
WEAR
American Red Cross of Northwest Florida assists with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Staff and volunteers for the American Red Cross of Northwest Florida are assisting with recovery efforts for those effected by Hurricane Ian. Around 20 disaster cycle services volunteers and staff from the Northwest Florida chapter have been assigned to the recovery operation. Volunteers have packed up 16,000...
Pensacon HalloweenFest starts Saturday: What you need to know
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacon and Splash City Adventures are gearing up for this weekend’s Pensacon Halloween Fest, a two-day, family-friendly Halloween event. Starting Oct. 1-2, Pensacon Halloween Fest kicks off Splash City Adventure’s Haunted Nights, with special Halloween events taking place each weekend throughout the month of October. According to Pensacon’s website, Halloween Fest […]
Drop off Hurricane relief supplies in Okaloosa Co., deputies accepting supplies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for donations to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The OCSO will be sending 12 staff members to Charlotte County. Deputies will help with safety, traffic control and search and rescue. The emergency response team is also taking supplies to the areas affected […]
Northwest Fla. sending crews, equipment as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Responders across Northwest Florida are sending reinforcements to neighboring towns as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Counties band together Okaloosa County first responders and Navarre Beach Fire Rescue are pulling together to bring equipment and staff to areas impacted by the incoming hurricane. Firefighters are working with other […]
WEAR
South Florida family shares experience of being stuck in Hurricane Ian's path
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As millions fled South Florida hoping to get out of the path of Hurricane Ian, there were some who just couldn't escape. A family with ties to Pensacola is trapped, riding out Hurricane Ian in their condo. WEAR News was able to facetime the family right as...
WEAR
Drought returns to portions of NW Florida
Yeah, you read that right. Parts of our area are now within what's called an "abnormally dry" drought. We had a vegetation fire in Warrington on Thursday. About 2 acres burned. Escambia County Fire Rescue says the fire is under control. After an endless deluge of rain through the early...
WEAR
Northwest Florida safety experts warn of rip currents caused by Hurricane Ian
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Northwest Florida isn’t immune to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. As the storm made landfall, Northwest Florida's shores saw increased winds and threats for rip currents. Unlike central and southern Florida, Northwest Florida didn’t see any rain Wednesday. But there has been strong wind all...
Pensacola International Airport, Pensacola Energy phone lines experiencing outages
UPDATE: Service has been restored, according to the City of Pensacola. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport and Pensacola Energy phone lines are currently experiencing outages and are unable to receive incoming calls. The city said if you have a gas outage, suspect a gas leak or have a gas-related emergency, to call the Pensacola Energy Call Center at […]
WEAR
Okaloosa County deployed resources for Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- In support of the Hurricane Ian response, Okaloosa EMS delivered 55 total cylinders of oxygen to the Tallahassee staging area. Okaloosa EMS partnered with the Florida Department of Health to stage an Oxygen Generating System in the Fort Walton Beach Area. As the need for evacuations...
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacon HalloweenFest returns this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacon HalloweenFest returns this weekend. Pensacon HalloweenFest is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at Splash City Adventures, 6709 Pensacola Blvd. in Pensacola. The event offers two full days of spooky pop-culture fun in an outdoor, convention-style atmosphere. The weekend will feature vendors, live entertainment, celebrity guests, artists, trick-or- treating and other fun in a safe environment. Costumes are encouraged, and each day will include a costume contest. A raffle-style auction of unique collectibles, original art and celebrity autographed memorabilia will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida. In addition to the free HalloweenFest festivities, Splash City Adventures’ amusement park will be in full swing, featuring go-karts, amusement rides, the Pirate Cove Arcade, miniature golf, Laser Tag and more. VIP packages including park wristbands and enhanced access to HalloweenFest will be available, and the first 250 passes sold will come with a free limited-edition pin.
Local firefighters head for South Florida
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
Because Waffle House has a reputation for staying open through most weather events or reopening quickly, a closed restaurant is a sure sign that a serious storm is imminent.
