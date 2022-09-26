Read full article on original website
Mary Margaret Cloud
Mary Margaret Cloud, Elwood, KS, passed away September 26, 2022 with her family at her bedside in LaVerna Senior Living, Savannah, MO. Mary was born on September 7, 1943 in Girard, Kansas to Otho L. Stwalley and Margaret D. (Wright) Stwalley. She married Galen Lawrence Cloud, Sr., on July 3,...
Margaret M. Hirter
Margaret Marie Hirter, 94, Cosby, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born to George and Vernie (Isenhower) Shewmaker on November 25, 1927, in Cosby, Missouri. Margaret married Gottfried Hirter on April 6, 1946. He precedes her in death. She was a member of Cosby Zion United Methodist...
Dave Hartman
Dave Hartman, 65, Trimble, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born November 8, 1956 in Sugar Creek, Missouri to Harold and Nancy (Thornton) Hartman. Dave married Lucretia Lager on July 9, 1988. She survives of the home. He was owner/operator of Royal Transmission shops in St. Joseph...
Larry Dale Richerson
Larry Dale Richerson, 72, Kidder, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. On May 14, 1950 he was born to Paul and Betty (Cooper) Richerson in Dennison, Texas. Larry married Mary Thayer on September 17, 2009. He was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and...
James "Jim" R. Brown
James “Jim” R. Brown, 78, Faucett, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born May 10, 1944 in Arkansas City, Kansas, to Kenneth and Pauline (Iman) Brown. He grew up on a farm near Arkansas City. Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during...
Debra "Debbie" Spangler
Debra “Debbie” Spangler, 67, Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born April 4, 1955 in Estherville, Iowa to Warren Fink and Lois (Hanson) Zitterich. Debra was blessed with three children; Shyloryne, William and infant son, Jeremy Michael. She enjoyed spending time with her family,...
President of Hungary visits Benedictine College
(ATCHISON, Ks.) Benedictine College welcomed a European president to their campus early Monday morning. Hungarian President Katalin Novák spoke to students about Hungarian tradition, policies and what it means to be the first female president. "The fact that she has such an inspiring story of balancing being a mother...
Alvarez wins MEC tournament
One MEC standout is trying to win her second straight singles title. (SAVANNAH, Mo.) We're getting closer to postseason play for fall sports.
Bearcats show support for mental health initiative
(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Mental health conversations continue to grow and happen across the country. The stigma of discussing mental health is starting to go away, but there's still work to be done. That's why the Northwest Missouri State women's soccer team is supporting an initiative to help college students. “He always...
