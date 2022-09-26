Read full article on original website
wglt.org
Few show up for Unit 5 referendum information session; leaders hope virtual option more convenient
After a paltry turnout for a Unit 5-hosted information session on the tax referendum before voters in November, district leaders are hopeful the next two meetings bring more participants. “We’re not trying to sway anyone for or against” passing the referendum, said superintendent Kristen Weikle, adding the intention is to...
wglt.org
Pritzker stumps in Bloomington as early voting begins
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he's open to tweaking the Safe-T Act that will do away with the cash bail system in the state starting in January. Pritzker's Republican opponent, Darren Bailey, claims the law will let people out of jail who should be kept behind bars. During a stop in Bloomington on Thursday, Pritzker said that is not the case.
wglt.org
Pandemic relief money could boost services to homeless in Bloomington
Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said pandemic relief money could be used to help the homeless, after Prairie State Legal Services promoted the idea of a renter-landlord community navigator program a couple of months ago. Gleason said Home Sweet Home Ministries is likely to apply for money to set up...
wglt.org
WGLT's Sound Ideas - Thursday 9/29/22
On today's episode, Governor JB Pritzker campaigns in Bloomington, the Illinois Farm Bureau begins a new effort to expand diversity in the agriculture workforce, and superfans of the "Halloween" series see Bloomington-Normal connections to the mythical horror movie town. On today's episode, Governor JB Pritzker campaigns in Bloomington, the Illinois...
1470 WMBD
Civic Center: FY ’22 was a big year financially
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Civic Center made budget, revenue per event has increased, and the return on investment is as big as it’s ever been. That’s the short version of a report Peoria Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar gave to the Peoria City Council. “Fiscal...
wglt.org
Leaders break ground on new Heartland Community College EV and training facility
A ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday morning at Heartland Community College signaled the start of construction on a new $17.5 million facility aimed at training students for electric vehicle-oriented professions. Called the Electric Vehicle Energy Storage (EVES) Manufacturing Training Academy (MTA), the 45,000-square-foot building north of the Student Commons building will give...
wglt.org
'Leaders of today:' Bloomington teen addresses hunger at White House conference
A Bloomington teen who is helping to fight hunger has shared her work on a national stage. Normal Community High School senior Avani Rai is 17, and has been concerned about food insecurity for a long time. Rai recalls going door-to-door collecting food donations for a neighborhood food drive when she was 8 years old.
wcbu.org
Peoria Park District seeking grant to buy property, link trail sections
An ongoing effort to extend the Illinois River Bluff Trail is taking the next step, with the Peoria Park District seeking state funding to buy a piece of land that would help fill one of the gaps in the pathway. The district’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a request...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County auditor files lawsuit against Election Commission
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local community advocate Karrie Alms and Peoria’s current auditor Jessica Thomas have filed a lawsuit against the Peoria County Election Commission due to a referendum they believe is unfair. “Even if you’re for getting rid of the auditor, you should vote no on this...
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5, other districts still need staff members
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — School districts in the twin cities are more than a month into the school year, but many are still short-staffed. Both Unit 5 and District 87 are competing for substitute teachers, teaching assistants and even maintenance employees. Unit 5 is bringing applicants to them; the...
25newsnow.com
This year’s harvest looks ‘good, but not great’ for some central Illinois farmers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s that time of year when central Illinois farmers are spending hours upon hours out in their fields. The fall harvest is underway, so we checked in on how harvest is going so far. Mother nature has provided great weather conditions for harvesting. DeAnne Bloomberg, the Director of Issue Management for the Illinois Farm Bureau, said “What we’re hearing from our leaders across the state and from our county farm bureaus that are represented across the state, things are off to a good start. It’s a slow start, but we’ve had some ideal weather conditions here.”
wglt.org
Bloomington leaders propose nonprofits, small businesses and homeowners get ARPA-funded grants
The Bloomington City Council on Monday started to hone in possible projects for its $13.4 million in COVID-relief funds, specifically focusing on infrastructure, and creating grant opportunities for small business owners, nonprofits, and certain homeowners. So far, the council only has made plans for about a quarter of the American...
wjbc.com
Prominent local firms reach deal including sale of key Bloomington property
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington-based insurance company COUNTRY Financial is selling its Financial Services Building on the Twin-Cities’ east side to agricultural cooperative GROWMARK. The Financial Services facility at 1705 Towanda Avenue will become GROWMARK’s new headquarters, according to a news release. The sale is expected to be completed later...
25newsnow.com
Dental facility on the way to address access problem in McLean County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Taking aim at a major health disparity, McLean county’s federal health center is about to add dental work to their offerings in Bloomington. Today, U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis (R-13th District) helped announce the $430,000 that will help open a dental clinic for Chestnut Family Health Systems, which treats some 3,000 Medicaid clients per year, who now often use the emergency room for dental care.
beckerspayer.com
Illinois health system won't commit to see Aetna Medicare Advantage members without a contract
Carle Health in Urbana, Ill., said it won't commit to treating Aetna Medicare Advantage members, the only health plan offered to Illinois state retirees, until it has a contract with the insurer, The News-Gazette reported Sept. 28. Dennis Hesch, executive vice president of Carle Health, told The News-Gazette the system...
wglt.org
Central Illinois Regional Airport wins state recognition
The Central Illinois Regional Airport has been named the primary airport of the year, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The agency said the Bloomington-Normal airport has a strong record of cooperation with the transportation department, a commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, and good facility maintenance. “Our community...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Schools superintendent discusses how the teachers’ raises will be paid
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the deals in the contract between Peoria Public Schools and Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 is that teachers will receive a raise. The contract is for three years with a 6.5% raise in the first year and a 5.5% raise in the second and third years. The pay raise is retroactive to Aug. 1.
wcbu.org
Peoria teachers see will sizable compensation increases in new contract
Peoria Public Schools teachers are up for big compensation increases over the next three years in their new contract. With no discussion, the Peoria Public Schools Board of Education approved a new contract with the Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 at its regular board meeting on Monday. Salaries were...
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
wglt.org
Supporters seek exonerations in 2 McLean County murder cases
Supporters of two men embroiled in decades-long court battles to challenge their McLean County murder convictions hosted a rally Thursday to raise awareness of a number of wrongful conviction cases filed in the county. The "Does Innocence Matter?" rally featured remarks by Patrick Pursley, a Rockford man convicted in 1993...
