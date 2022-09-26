ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

wglt.org

Pritzker stumps in Bloomington as early voting begins

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he's open to tweaking the Safe-T Act that will do away with the cash bail system in the state starting in January. Pritzker's Republican opponent, Darren Bailey, claims the law will let people out of jail who should be kept behind bars. During a stop in Bloomington on Thursday, Pritzker said that is not the case.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Pandemic relief money could boost services to homeless in Bloomington

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said pandemic relief money could be used to help the homeless, after Prairie State Legal Services promoted the idea of a renter-landlord community navigator program a couple of months ago. Gleason said Home Sweet Home Ministries is likely to apply for money to set up...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

WGLT's Sound Ideas - Thursday 9/29/22

On today's episode, Governor JB Pritzker campaigns in Bloomington, the Illinois Farm Bureau begins a new effort to expand diversity in the agriculture workforce, and superfans of the "Halloween" series see Bloomington-Normal connections to the mythical horror movie town. On today's episode, Governor JB Pritzker campaigns in Bloomington, the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Civic Center: FY ’22 was a big year financially

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Civic Center made budget, revenue per event has increased, and the return on investment is as big as it’s ever been. That’s the short version of a report Peoria Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar gave to the Peoria City Council. “Fiscal...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Leaders break ground on new Heartland Community College EV and training facility

A ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday morning at Heartland Community College signaled the start of construction on a new $17.5 million facility aimed at training students for electric vehicle-oriented professions. Called the Electric Vehicle Energy Storage (EVES) Manufacturing Training Academy (MTA), the 45,000-square-foot building north of the Student Commons building will give...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria County auditor files lawsuit against Election Commission

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local community advocate Karrie Alms and Peoria’s current auditor Jessica Thomas have filed a lawsuit against the Peoria County Election Commission due to a referendum they believe is unfair. “Even if you’re for getting rid of the auditor, you should vote no on this...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Unit 5, other districts still need staff members

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — School districts in the twin cities are more than a month into the school year, but many are still short-staffed. Both Unit 5 and District 87 are competing for substitute teachers, teaching assistants and even maintenance employees. Unit 5 is bringing applicants to them; the...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

This year’s harvest looks ‘good, but not great’ for some central Illinois farmers

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s that time of year when central Illinois farmers are spending hours upon hours out in their fields. The fall harvest is underway, so we checked in on how harvest is going so far. Mother nature has provided great weather conditions for harvesting. DeAnne Bloomberg, the Director of Issue Management for the Illinois Farm Bureau, said “What we’re hearing from our leaders across the state and from our county farm bureaus that are represented across the state, things are off to a good start. It’s a slow start, but we’ve had some ideal weather conditions here.”
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

Prominent local firms reach deal including sale of key Bloomington property

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington-based insurance company COUNTRY Financial is selling its Financial Services Building on the Twin-Cities’ east side to agricultural cooperative GROWMARK. The Financial Services facility at 1705 Towanda Avenue will become GROWMARK’s new headquarters, according to a news release. The sale is expected to be completed later...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Dental facility on the way to address access problem in McLean County

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Taking aim at a major health disparity, McLean county’s federal health center is about to add dental work to their offerings in Bloomington. Today, U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis (R-13th District) helped announce the $430,000 that will help open a dental clinic for Chestnut Family Health Systems, which treats some 3,000 Medicaid clients per year, who now often use the emergency room for dental care.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Central Illinois Regional Airport wins state recognition

The Central Illinois Regional Airport has been named the primary airport of the year, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The agency said the Bloomington-Normal airport has a strong record of cooperation with the transportation department, a commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, and good facility maintenance. “Our community...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area

CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

Supporters seek exonerations in 2 McLean County murder cases

Supporters of two men embroiled in decades-long court battles to challenge their McLean County murder convictions hosted a rally Thursday to raise awareness of a number of wrongful conviction cases filed in the county. The "Does Innocence Matter?" rally featured remarks by Patrick Pursley, a Rockford man convicted in 1993...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL

