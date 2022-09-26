Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
INTERVIEW: Hungry Hearts hosting 80s-themed Adult Prom
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Forever Young” Adult Prom is coming to Lawton this weekend, and it’s not just for fun, proceeds from the event will go towards a Lawton non-profit organization, whose mission is to fight hunger. The “Forever Young” Adult Prom will be this Saturday...
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Oktoberfest
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Oktoberfest is taking place this weekend!. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about all the festivities at Oktoberfest and other fun events on post. The Patriot Club will host their first Oklahoma BBQ Buffet tomorrow from 11:30...
kswo.com
USS Oklahoma City memorial complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
kswo.com
Comanche Nation Fair kicks off with Warrior Run
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Fair kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend, for the first time in several years. One of the first events which really gets everything going, is the Warrior Run. Today, three groups set off from different locations including Walters, Cache, and Apache,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
Substance Abuse Recovery Event taking place in Duncan
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - If you or someone you know deals with substance abuse, services for recovery will be free and available at “Recovery is Possible” in Duncan. The Wichita Mountains Prevention Network and Marie Detty Youth & Family Services are partnering to host the substance abuse recovery event and provide hope for those struggling. It will take place from 6 to 8 in the evening on Thursday, September 29, at Fuqua Park in Duncan.
kswo.com
80s-themed Adult Prom happening in Lawton this weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Forever Young” Adult Prom is coming to Lawton this weekend. It will be this Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. The theme for this year’s prom is “80′s Glow Party.”. The dance doubles as...
kswo.com
Interview: Kidz Con Oklahoma Representative Discusses Upcoming Event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The first ever Kidz Con Oklahoma is making its debut this weekend!. 7News spoke with Jeff Blevins, a representative with Kidz Con Oklahoma, about the myriad of featured activities at the event. Kidz Con Oklahoma will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 1st, at...
kswo.com
Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, to honor the short life of Ely Newsom. They shared memories of Ely, like his love for glow sticks, being outside, and how energetic he was. The night...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
Duncan High School says water gun caused Thursday morning lockdown
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School officials said a water gun is responsible for an early morning lockdown. In a Facebook post, officials said they were notified of a possible threat at 8 a.m., forcing students and staff to be secured in classrooms while officials investigated the threat. Duncan...
kswo.com
Comanche Nation prepares for fair with buffalo harvest
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation tribal members gathered before sunrise for morning prayers and traditional buffalo songs that are normally sung before hunting for buffalo. “This is bringing back our traditions and being able to be a community and being able to process this buffalo and this is what...
Lawton Will Poll The Citizens On Unpopular Sports Complex
It was last December that Lawton announced the idea to build a standalone sports complex down in Elmer Thomas Park. While it went mostly unnoticed until March when the design details were given, it was instantly and almost unanimously unpopular among residents. "If we're going to spend $40-million in tax...
Meet the Stars of ‘Prey’ at Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton, OK. This Friday!
'Prey' is one of the most viewed and highly rated action/sci-fi movies of 2022 since its release on Hulu earlier this summer. It's an amazing film and easily one of the best 'Predator' movies in the entire franchise. The main actress and actor from the movie, Amber Midthunder and Dakota...
kswo.com
Lawton High adds aviation program
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new class at Lawton High School means Lawton Public Schools is now one of 57 school districts that make sure the state of Oklahoma remains number one in the country for high school aviation programs. “It has been really great like I love the simulators,...
Oklahoma’s First 911 Center Therapy Dog Having Paw-sitive Effect On Dispatchers
A therapy dog, believed to be the first one assigned to a 911 center in Oklahoma, is boosting the morale of dispatchers who take hundreds of calls per day. Bella is the therapy dog for the Norman Emergency Communications Center at the Norman Police Department. She was severely malnourished when...
kswo.com
Duncan street to close next week for water main repair
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Some residents in Duncan will need to find an alternate route next week as crews will close a road to make a water main repair. Crews will close Maple Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets starting Tuesday, October 4 at 7 a.m. through Thursday, October 6.
Top 10 Oklahoma Scream Parks & Haunted Attractions to Check out This Halloween!
Fall is here and Halloween is fast approaching. If like me you enjoy haunted houses and scream parks you're in luck, the Sooner State has several. From truly terrifying to kid-friendly and everything in between. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE LIST OF OKLAHOMA'S TOP 10 HAUNTED HOUSES. The family and...
kswo.com
Family devastated after items lost in Little Bear Loop fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is heartbroken after a fire at Little Bear Loop, which destroyed three mobile homes. The three mobile homes that were once filled with collectibles and memories are now gone. Madonna Ferguson said the property was owned by her mother who passed away. She said...
kswo.com
The City of Lawton urges residents to complete Customer Service Survey
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has asked residents to complete a new customer service survey for the License & Permits and Utility Services departments, which was launched on Tuesday. It’s all part of a vision by the City’s Finance Director, Joe Don Dunham, to hear more about...
kswo.com
City of Lawton introduces new alert messaging system, replacing previous system
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton launched a new texting service which officials hope will help put information in the hands of Lawtonians with the touch of a few buttons. The service, called “TextMyGov”, uses smart texting technology to provide immediate assistance and relay information back about different...
kswo.com
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bed bugs. They’re your worst nightmare they bite, they’re gross, and they’re hard to get rid of. This is what residents at one Lawton apartment complex said they’ve had to deal with for years. Cherita Young, is former military who has spent...
Comments / 0