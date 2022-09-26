ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan, OK

kswo.com

INTERVIEW: Hungry Hearts hosting 80s-themed Adult Prom

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Forever Young” Adult Prom is coming to Lawton this weekend, and it’s not just for fun, proceeds from the event will go towards a Lawton non-profit organization, whose mission is to fight hunger. The “Forever Young” Adult Prom will be this Saturday...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Oktoberfest

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Oktoberfest is taking place this weekend!. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about all the festivities at Oktoberfest and other fun events on post. The Patriot Club will host their first Oklahoma BBQ Buffet tomorrow from 11:30...
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

USS Oklahoma City memorial complete

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Comanche Nation Fair kicks off with Warrior Run

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Fair kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend, for the first time in several years. One of the first events which really gets everything going, is the Warrior Run. Today, three groups set off from different locations including Walters, Cache, and Apache,...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Substance Abuse Recovery Event taking place in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - If you or someone you know deals with substance abuse, services for recovery will be free and available at “Recovery is Possible” in Duncan. The Wichita Mountains Prevention Network and Marie Detty Youth & Family Services are partnering to host the substance abuse recovery event and provide hope for those struggling. It will take place from 6 to 8 in the evening on Thursday, September 29, at Fuqua Park in Duncan.
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

80s-themed Adult Prom happening in Lawton this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Forever Young” Adult Prom is coming to Lawton this weekend. It will be this Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. The theme for this year’s prom is “80′s Glow Party.”. The dance doubles as...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Interview: Kidz Con Oklahoma Representative Discusses Upcoming Event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The first ever Kidz Con Oklahoma is making its debut this weekend!. 7News spoke with Jeff Blevins, a representative with Kidz Con Oklahoma, about the myriad of featured activities at the event. Kidz Con Oklahoma will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 1st, at...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, to honor the short life of Ely Newsom. They shared memories of Ely, like his love for glow sticks, being outside, and how energetic he was. The night...
DUNCAN, OK
Duncan, OK
kswo.com

Duncan High School says water gun caused Thursday morning lockdown

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School officials said a water gun is responsible for an early morning lockdown. In a Facebook post, officials said they were notified of a possible threat at 8 a.m., forcing students and staff to be secured in classrooms while officials investigated the threat. Duncan...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Comanche Nation prepares for fair with buffalo harvest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation tribal members gathered before sunrise for morning prayers and traditional buffalo songs that are normally sung before hunting for buffalo. “This is bringing back our traditions and being able to be a community and being able to process this buffalo and this is what...
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Lawton Will Poll The Citizens On Unpopular Sports Complex

It was last December that Lawton announced the idea to build a standalone sports complex down in Elmer Thomas Park. While it went mostly unnoticed until March when the design details were given, it was instantly and almost unanimously unpopular among residents. "If we're going to spend $40-million in tax...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton High adds aviation program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new class at Lawton High School means Lawton Public Schools is now one of 57 school districts that make sure the state of Oklahoma remains number one in the country for high school aviation programs. “It has been really great like I love the simulators,...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Duncan street to close next week for water main repair

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Some residents in Duncan will need to find an alternate route next week as crews will close a road to make a water main repair. Crews will close Maple Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets starting Tuesday, October 4 at 7 a.m. through Thursday, October 6.
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Family devastated after items lost in Little Bear Loop fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is heartbroken after a fire at Little Bear Loop, which destroyed three mobile homes. The three mobile homes that were once filled with collectibles and memories are now gone. Madonna Ferguson said the property was owned by her mother who passed away. She said...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

The City of Lawton urges residents to complete Customer Service Survey

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has asked residents to complete a new customer service survey for the License & Permits and Utility Services departments, which was launched on Tuesday. It’s all part of a vision by the City’s Finance Director, Joe Don Dunham, to hear more about...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton introduces new alert messaging system, replacing previous system

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton launched a new texting service which officials hope will help put information in the hands of Lawtonians with the touch of a few buttons. The service, called “TextMyGov”, uses smart texting technology to provide immediate assistance and relay information back about different...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bed bugs. They’re your worst nightmare they bite, they’re gross, and they’re hard to get rid of. This is what residents at one Lawton apartment complex said they’ve had to deal with for years. Cherita Young, is former military who has spent...
LAWTON, OK

