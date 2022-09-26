ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp, state leaders activate emergency center for Hurricane Ian

By Archith Seshadri
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xgtw4_0iBCwELE00

ATLANTA (WJBF) — Gov. Brian Kemp said the state is proactive in allocating resources for Hurricane Ian.

“There is some models that show it sits and that could create an incredible rain event so we are watching that,” Kemp said.

“We have assets around the state like essentials but because this is so widespread and most of South Georgia we have things in Macon ready to deploy,” Christ Stallings, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS).

The state’s insurance commissioner says to take pictures of valuables for insurance purposes and have a plan ready to evacuate – just in case.

“Safeguard documents like birth certificates, things that are not easily replaceable like photographs,” said John King, State Insurance Commissioner.

ALSO ON WJBF: Ian now a hurricane heading toward Cuba, Florida

King said if you don’t have flood insurance it’s too late to get it now because a policy has to be in place 30 days before you can file a claim, but said to understand the different types of insurances available whether it’s homeowners, flood, rental to make sure you are properly protected in case of a future storm or hurricane.

“This storm will have effects all over the state initially in South Georgia, the area we are most concerned,” King said.

Kemp said The National Guard is on standby and will be deployed as needed.

“We feel really good about where we are and that Georgians should know we are proactive but we want them to be storm ready,” Kemp said.

Georgia has also activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate resources between agencies and deploy help.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Main impacts of tropical storm Ian shift eastward, away from north Georgia

The path of now-tropical storm Ian has shifted eastward, although all 159 counties in Georgia are still under State of Emergency, with strong winds possible even in parts of Georgia not directly in the path of the storm. Flooding is possible in the coastal counties of Georgia, and northward into...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
southgatv.com

Kemp updates Georgians on Ian

SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency order for Georgia as it braces for possible impacts of Hurricane Ian. The order goes into effect Thursday at 7 a.m. and will expire at midnight on Oct. 28. Ian is currently hitting western Cuba with category 3 winds. It will likely intensify as […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
WJBF

President Biden approves South Carolina emergency declaration as state braces for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden on Thursday approved an emergency declaration and federal assistance for South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in the state. The storm, which re-strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening, is expected to lash the coast throughout the day Friday, bringing heavy rain, storm surge, coastal flooding, […]
ENVIRONMENT
wuga.org

Kemp Announces New Addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development Program

Governor Brian Kemp announced a new addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Program on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Kia at West Point. The GRAD Program evaluates available sites to pre-qualify them for construction and industrial development. Due to the success of the 60 GRAD certified sites in attracting new businesses and investors to the state, the program will be expanded to focus on bringing greater economic opportunities to areas in rural Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Hurricanes#South Georgia#State Of Georgia#Politics State#Politics Federal#The National Guard#Georgians
wgac.com

Governor Kemp Declares State Of Emergency In Georgia

Governor Kemp declared a state of emergency for all counties in Georgia on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday and will likely impact the state with heavy rain and flooding in some areas. The state of emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m....
GEORGIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast

Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Gov. McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Ian; no evacuation order

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in the state later this week. While Ian is forecast to be a tropical storm by the time it reaches the South Carolina coast on Friday, John Quagliariello with the National Weather Service said there is […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
WJBF

Hurricane Ian takes aim at South Carolina coast Friday

— UPDATE Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said East Cooper Medical Center is experiencing a power outage and is running on a generator. Lucy Beckham High School also lost power Friday morning. — — UPDATE 7:37 a.m. The National Weather Service reported a hurricane-force wind gust of 74 mph at the Edisto Buoy offshore, and […]
ENVIRONMENT
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

WJBF

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy