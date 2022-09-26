ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As local leaders celebrated the official opening Thursday of the newly-completed overpass at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway, they are already planning for the next major project along the busy east side corridor. KRDO The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed that an overpass will be built on The post Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Emergency crews responding to grass fire along I-25 south of Fountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Emergency crews including the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Fountain Fire Department are responding to a grass fire along I-25 Thursday afternoon. The EPC Sheriff's Office said the fire is near mile marker 121, south of Fountain. Heavy smoke has been reported...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Alcohol, speed suspected in rollover crash south of Colorado Springs Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in a rollover crash south of Colorado Springs Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about a rollover crash near Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. and Highway 115. Two people were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after being extracted from the car by firefighters. A third person was able to exit the car on their own.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
KKTV

Three separate deadly crashes in Colorado Springs in one night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are dead after three separate crashes in Colorado Springs late Tuesday into early Wednesday, prompting police to share a warning for drivers. “Slow down. That seems to be a common denominator in a lot of these crashes, that these vehicles are traveling at...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Convenience store robbery in southeast Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two suspects after they robbed a convenience store on Arlington Drive. According to CSPD at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 28, two men entered a convenience store at Arlington Dr. and South Circle Dr. The two men pointed guns at the clerk and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid an area on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. Police were investigating a homicide and couldn’t share any additional details with the public last time this article was updated. At about 3:45 p.m. police...
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Accident#Oro Blanco Drive#T10#Bc4#Bc2#E6 4265#Csfd
KKTV

Pueblo Police investigate a shooting Thursday on the south side of the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was seriously injured following a shooting in Pueblo on Thursday. Police didn’t share what time the shooting occurred, but stated it happened in the 1700 block of E. Routt Avenue. The neighborhood is between E. Orman Avenue and I-25. “Investigations and Crime...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado families affected by Hurricane Ian

9/28/22 along Corinth Drive in Colorado Springs. FBI operation that was approved by the court, no other info available as of 5:25 p.m. Flooding, damage and more storm effects were visible in a number of videos out of Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Updated: 10 hours ago.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

‘Dangerously out of compliance’ electrical issue forces closure of Lake Pueblo’s North Shore Marina

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Shore Marina on Lake Pueblo is closed down permanently. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that the marina is dangerously out of compliance with the National Electrical Code, which governs electrical wiring standards nationwide, according to a preliminary report by an independent electrician hired to review the marina’s wiring system.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

MISSING: 13-year-old girl last seen east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 13-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday morning and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. A photo of Nayana Noble is at the top of this article. Authorities say she left her home from the 1000 block of Western Drive east of Colorado Springs at about 12:05 in the morning. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, green pajama pants and white shoes.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person died following an overnight crash that happened near E. Woodmen Rd. and Marksheffel Rd. Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9400 block of Vista Del Pico Blvd. just after midnight. According to CSPD, the vehicle was driving northbound on Vista Del Pico Blvd. and failed The post Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado Springs military families receive cars from USAA

WATCH - Colorado Springs man, former NSA employee arrested by FBI on espionage related charges. Jareh Dalke is accused of selling top secret us documents to an undercover FBI agent. Updated: 16 hours ago. Storms possible this afternoon. WATCH - Ganahl and Polis hold first gubernatorial debate in Pueblo. Updated:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Dog likely dead and man seriously injured during RV fire in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is likely dead and a man has serious injuries following an RV fire in Pueblo County Monday night. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on the tragedy with the public Tuesday afternoon, stating deputies were called to the Wildhorse neighborhood on the north side of the county just before 11 p.m.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the name of the second victim in a double stabbing that happened in northwest Colorado Springs. The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Duane Lykins of Colorado Springs. Mr. Lykins was the husband of Deborah Parker-Lykins and the stepfather of the suspect, The post Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t able to share a lot of information about an incident taking place in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out about law enforcement activity along Corinth Drive. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city off Templeton Gap Road to the east of Austin Bluffs Parkway.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy