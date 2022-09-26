Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersColorado Springs, CO
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Related
Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As local leaders celebrated the official opening Thursday of the newly-completed overpass at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway, they are already planning for the next major project along the busy east side corridor. KRDO The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed that an overpass will be built on The post Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Man suspected of arson following grass fire along I-25 south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of 4th-degree arson following a grass fire south of Colorado Springs on Thursday. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received calls at about 1 p.m. from multiple people who were driving along I-25 near mile marker 119. The callers said they saw a man starting fires in the grass along the highway.
KRDO
Emergency crews responding to grass fire along I-25 south of Fountain
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Emergency crews including the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Fountain Fire Department are responding to a grass fire along I-25 Thursday afternoon. The EPC Sheriff's Office said the fire is near mile marker 121, south of Fountain. Heavy smoke has been reported...
KKTV
Alcohol, speed suspected in rollover crash south of Colorado Springs Thursday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in a rollover crash south of Colorado Springs Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about a rollover crash near Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. and Highway 115. Two people were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after being extracted from the car by firefighters. A third person was able to exit the car on their own.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating 11-year-old Romeo. Romeo was reported missing southeast of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, but returned home. On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said he was once again missing.
KKTV
Three separate deadly crashes in Colorado Springs in one night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are dead after three separate crashes in Colorado Springs late Tuesday into early Wednesday, prompting police to share a warning for drivers. “Slow down. That seems to be a common denominator in a lot of these crashes, that these vehicles are traveling at...
Convenience store robbery in southeast Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two suspects after they robbed a convenience store on Arlington Drive. According to CSPD at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 28, two men entered a convenience store at Arlington Dr. and South Circle Dr. The two men pointed guns at the clerk and […]
KKTV
Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid an area on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. Police were investigating a homicide and couldn’t share any additional details with the public last time this article was updated. At about 3:45 p.m. police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
Pueblo Police investigate a shooting Thursday on the south side of the city
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was seriously injured following a shooting in Pueblo on Thursday. Police didn’t share what time the shooting occurred, but stated it happened in the 1700 block of E. Routt Avenue. The neighborhood is between E. Orman Avenue and I-25. “Investigations and Crime...
KKTV
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major southern Colorado highway is back open after a deadly crash. The Colorado Springs Police Department reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walking on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass was hit and killed by a semi-truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.
KKTV
Colorado families affected by Hurricane Ian
9/28/22 along Corinth Drive in Colorado Springs. FBI operation that was approved by the court, no other info available as of 5:25 p.m. Flooding, damage and more storm effects were visible in a number of videos out of Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Updated: 10 hours ago.
KRDO
‘Dangerously out of compliance’ electrical issue forces closure of Lake Pueblo’s North Shore Marina
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Shore Marina on Lake Pueblo is closed down permanently. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that the marina is dangerously out of compliance with the National Electrical Code, which governs electrical wiring standards nationwide, according to a preliminary report by an independent electrician hired to review the marina’s wiring system.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KKTV
MISSING: 13-year-old girl last seen east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 13-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday morning and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. A photo of Nayana Noble is at the top of this article. Authorities say she left her home from the 1000 block of Western Drive east of Colorado Springs at about 12:05 in the morning. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, green pajama pants and white shoes.
Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person died following an overnight crash that happened near E. Woodmen Rd. and Marksheffel Rd. Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9400 block of Vista Del Pico Blvd. just after midnight. According to CSPD, the vehicle was driving northbound on Vista Del Pico Blvd. and failed The post Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs military families receive cars from USAA
WATCH - Colorado Springs man, former NSA employee arrested by FBI on espionage related charges. Jareh Dalke is accused of selling top secret us documents to an undercover FBI agent. Updated: 16 hours ago. Storms possible this afternoon. WATCH - Ganahl and Polis hold first gubernatorial debate in Pueblo. Updated:...
KKTV
Dog likely dead and man seriously injured during RV fire in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is likely dead and a man has serious injuries following an RV fire in Pueblo County Monday night. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on the tragedy with the public Tuesday afternoon, stating deputies were called to the Wildhorse neighborhood on the north side of the county just before 11 p.m.
Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the name of the second victim in a double stabbing that happened in northwest Colorado Springs. The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Duane Lykins of Colorado Springs. Mr. Lykins was the husband of Deborah Parker-Lykins and the stepfather of the suspect, The post Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t able to share a lot of information about an incident taking place in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out about law enforcement activity along Corinth Drive. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city off Templeton Gap Road to the east of Austin Bluffs Parkway.
Manitou Springs Home Has an Amazing View of Garden of the Gods
People often use the phrase "million dollar views" when talking about a home with a picturesque landscape surrounding the home. If you are going to pay a premium for a view, you will certainly want to see this Manitou Springs home. The view from this home is worth $3.1 million...
Old Stage Road could be gated pending city approval
A meeting to discuss the proposal was postponed till Thursday Oct. 6th at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High Schoo
Comments / 0