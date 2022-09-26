ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charging EVs at Home May No Longer be the 'Cheaper' Option

One advantage of owning an electric vehicle is easily recharge it at home for a night when power demand is low, and electricity prices are meager. However, this type of evening charging may not be as cost-effective for much longer. According to a recent Stanford University research, it might put...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Ford's E.V. Charger Mandate Shows How Broken Dealership Laws Are

Ford Motor Co. is openly chasing after Tesla, which manufactures 70 percent of all electric vehicles (E.V.) sold in the U.S. Earlier this year, Ford announced it would be restructuring its business, equally investing in both E.V. and internal combustion production, putting $50 billion into E.V.s by 2026 and considering options like online ordering and "transparent non-negotiable prices" with no unnecessary extras and no need to haggle. Tesla currently offers versions of these options.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Asking All Workers To Help With End-Of-Quarter Delivery Push

It's no secret that the last month of each quarter is a very busy one at Tesla, and Q3 2022 makes no exception. Last week, a photo posted on social media by a Fremont Factory employee revealed the extent of the end-quarter push at Tesla's main US plant. More specifically, it showed a packed employee parking lot at 4 o'clock in the morning.
BUSINESS
Fox News

'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price

Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh

Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno

This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
CARS
TopFutureCars

A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines

Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
CarBuzz.com

Coyote V8 Fans Will Love Ford Performance's Newest Part

The Ford Performance parts catalog is an impressive one and boasts just about every component you can think of for your restomod or any other aftermarket project. For instance, while the manual gearbox continues to fall out of favor, you can get yourself a five-speed manual Tremec gearbox from Ford. Those with a bit more cash to burn can even drop almost $30,000 on the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine found in the soon-to-be-gone Ford Mustang GT500.
CARS
RideApart

Watch How Bajaj Manufactures Motorcycles In Its Indian Factory

In Chakan, about thirty kilometers away from the city of Pune in India, Bajaj has an established factory that employs close to 5,000 employees and manufactures up to 4,000 motorcycles a day. Bajaj has been manufacturing for its own brand and KTM for quite some time now. It’s no secret...
CARS
The Independent

Electric car drivers hit by 42% hike in price of public chargers

Electric car owners have suffered a 42% hike in the cost of using public rapid chargepoints in just four months, according to new figures.The RAC said the average price for using the chargers on a pay as you go basis has increased by 18.75p per kilowatt hour (kWh) since May, reaching 63.29p per kWh.This rise – caused by the soaring wholesale costs of gas and electricity – has made it nearly £10 more expensive to rapid charge a typical family-sized electric car to 80%.The figures show a driver exclusively using rapid or ultra-rapid public chargers pays around 18p per mile...
TRAFFIC
Motorious

426 Hemi-Powered Challenger Convertible Is A Highlight of Mecum's Chicago Sale

This combination might just be the greatest muscle car of its time. If you know anything about Mopar then you'll understand that the Challenger is and has always been one of the Dodge brand’s biggest sellers. In the late 1960s and early 1970s the name Challenger was all anybody could really talk about in the automotive muscle car industry. You could get pretty much whatever engine you wanted, though most went with the 383 cubic inch V8 or the 440 cubic inch Magnum V8. This particular vehicle is a great example of an engine that stops both of those power trains in their tracks as it features some of the most desirable engineering techniques available in that time. On top of that it looks pretty good too with a color that we all know and love, plum crazy purple.
CHICAGO, IL
insideevs.com

Specialized Expands Recall On Some E-Bikes Amid Battery Concerns

Specialized, one of the world’s most popular manufacturers of bicycles and e-bikes, issued a recall on some battery packs on certain electric mountain bike models in May 2021 due to fire risks posed by defects on these batteries. The models included the first-generation Turbo Levo and Kenevo models manufactured between 2017 and 2019.
BICYCLES

