Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Charging EVs at Home May No Longer be the 'Cheaper' Option
One advantage of owning an electric vehicle is easily recharge it at home for a night when power demand is low, and electricity prices are meager. However, this type of evening charging may not be as cost-effective for much longer. According to a recent Stanford University research, it might put...
Ford's E.V. Charger Mandate Shows How Broken Dealership Laws Are
Ford Motor Co. is openly chasing after Tesla, which manufactures 70 percent of all electric vehicles (E.V.) sold in the U.S. Earlier this year, Ford announced it would be restructuring its business, equally investing in both E.V. and internal combustion production, putting $50 billion into E.V.s by 2026 and considering options like online ordering and "transparent non-negotiable prices" with no unnecessary extras and no need to haggle. Tesla currently offers versions of these options.
insideevs.com
Tesla Asking All Workers To Help With End-Of-Quarter Delivery Push
It's no secret that the last month of each quarter is a very busy one at Tesla, and Q3 2022 makes no exception. Last week, a photo posted on social media by a Fremont Factory employee revealed the extent of the end-quarter push at Tesla's main US plant. More specifically, it showed a packed employee parking lot at 4 o'clock in the morning.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
Watch this sleek electric plane ace its high-speed ground test
The aircraft seen following its recent high-speed test. EviationPowered by 8,000 pounds of batteries, the Alice aircraft just completed an important runway exercise. And its first flight is coming up very soon, too.
Coyote V8 Fans Will Love Ford Performance's Newest Part
The Ford Performance parts catalog is an impressive one and boasts just about every component you can think of for your restomod or any other aftermarket project. For instance, while the manual gearbox continues to fall out of favor, you can get yourself a five-speed manual Tremec gearbox from Ford. Those with a bit more cash to burn can even drop almost $30,000 on the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine found in the soon-to-be-gone Ford Mustang GT500.
iPhone Sound Recognition might just be the coolest feature of iOS 16
IPhone hacks do the rounds all the time, and often fall under the category of 'pretty obvious feature that most people are already aware of' (we knew we could use our iPhone to make calls, thanks). But every now and again something genuinely cool pops up, like this awesome little-known accessibility tool.
1 Great Used Ford F-150 to Buy Plus 1 to Avoid
With the cost of new full-size trucks, it makes sense to shop used. Here's one Ford F-150 you should buy and one you should avoid. The post 1 Great Used Ford F-150 to Buy Plus 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost?
The 2023 Chevy Silverado price has been announced, and it runs teh gamut from basic to upscale. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Watch How Bajaj Manufactures Motorcycles In Its Indian Factory
In Chakan, about thirty kilometers away from the city of Pune in India, Bajaj has an established factory that employs close to 5,000 employees and manufactures up to 4,000 motorcycles a day. Bajaj has been manufacturing for its own brand and KTM for quite some time now. It’s no secret...
Only 2 Pickup Trucks Offer 14 Inches of Ground Clearance
The two trucks with the most ground clearance could not be more different. The post Only 2 Pickup Trucks Offer 14 Inches of Ground Clearance appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric car drivers hit by 42% hike in price of public chargers
Electric car owners have suffered a 42% hike in the cost of using public rapid chargepoints in just four months, according to new figures.The RAC said the average price for using the chargers on a pay as you go basis has increased by 18.75p per kilowatt hour (kWh) since May, reaching 63.29p per kWh.This rise – caused by the soaring wholesale costs of gas and electricity – has made it nearly £10 more expensive to rapid charge a typical family-sized electric car to 80%.The figures show a driver exclusively using rapid or ultra-rapid public chargers pays around 18p per mile...
426 Hemi-Powered Challenger Convertible Is A Highlight of Mecum's Chicago Sale
This combination might just be the greatest muscle car of its time. If you know anything about Mopar then you'll understand that the Challenger is and has always been one of the Dodge brand’s biggest sellers. In the late 1960s and early 1970s the name Challenger was all anybody could really talk about in the automotive muscle car industry. You could get pretty much whatever engine you wanted, though most went with the 383 cubic inch V8 or the 440 cubic inch Magnum V8. This particular vehicle is a great example of an engine that stops both of those power trains in their tracks as it features some of the most desirable engineering techniques available in that time. On top of that it looks pretty good too with a color that we all know and love, plum crazy purple.
insideevs.com
Specialized Expands Recall On Some E-Bikes Amid Battery Concerns
Specialized, one of the world’s most popular manufacturers of bicycles and e-bikes, issued a recall on some battery packs on certain electric mountain bike models in May 2021 due to fire risks posed by defects on these batteries. The models included the first-generation Turbo Levo and Kenevo models manufactured between 2017 and 2019.
Comments / 1