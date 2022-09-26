Read full article on original website
Related
Lompoc Record
Lompoc girls tennis, golf teams still perfect on the season
Neither the Lompoc girls tennis nor golf teams have lost yet this season. The Braves tennis squad moved to 9-0, 9-0 with a 7-2 Ocean League win at home against Nipomo Tuesday. The day before, the Lompoc golf team won for the seventh time in seven league tournaments, to go with two dual match wins on the year.
Lompoc Record
VOTE: A dozen candidates up for Player of the Week this time
In the second week of Mountain League and Ocean League football action, the biggest headline came at Paso Robles. After four games on the road, Paso Robles (4-1, 2-0) played at its home War Memorial Stadium at Flamson Middle School for the first time this year. The Bearcats stunned then-unbeaten Lompoc (4-1, 1-1) with a fourth quarter rally and tagged the Braves with their first loss of the year, 34-33, in this big Mountain League matchup.
Lompoc Record
Round Table gives Sanders, Ramirez top weekly honors
Jacob Sanders and Leslie Ramirez are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week for the week of Sept. 19-24. Sanders is a tailback-safety for the Valley Christian Academy football team. Ramirez is a defender for the unbeaten Hancock College women's soccer squad. Sanders ran for...
Lompoc Record
Cal Poly Homecoming football game against Sacramento State this Saturday
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly, which rallied from 17-0 and 27-14 deficits against San Diego for its only win in three non-conference games, opens Big Sky Conference play in San Luis Obispo with its Homecoming Game on Saturday afternoon against unbeaten and No. 5-ranked Sacramento State inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel 3-12
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
About Town: Lompoc scarecrow contest kicks off Oct. 17
Lompoc's annual scarecrow contest will take place from Oct. 17-31, with judging and voting to begin on Oct. 23. All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate.
Santa Barbara Independent
Surfer-Songwriter Returns forTwo Nights at the Santa Barbara Bowl
Read all of the stories in our “Fall’s Cultural Harvest” cover here. Even if he spends most of his time in Hawai‘i these days, Santa Barbara still considers Jack Johnson our own surfing-songwriting son. He studied film at UCSB, played Del Playa keggers in Isla Vista, and owns a home near the Montecito shoreline, where he lived when the town was more sleepy than chichi. If you’re a UCSB grad of a certain era, he may even be your friend, or a friend of a friend, or at least an up-close anecdote that you use to impress otherwise never-been-that-close fans of his mellow, campfire-perfect music.
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?
calcoastnews.com
Phillips 66 shutting down refinery in Nipomo
Phillips 66 on Friday announced plans to shut its refinery in Nipomo during the first quarter of 2023. For more than 60 years, the 1,780-acre Santa Maria Refinery next to Highway 1 on the Nipomo Mesa has processed crude oil. Only about 200 acres is used for refinery purposes. The remaining approximately 1,600 acres is grazed by cattle, held as open space or used as a preservation area for wildlife in the Nipomo Dunes.
Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 19, 2022. 21:54— Bradley John...
Lompoc Record
Welcome to Santa Ynez Valley High, Principal Niehoff | Elle Arvesen
As of the start of the school year, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School has a new principal: Michael Niehoff. Niehoff was kind enough to sit down with our high school journalism club to answer a few questions about his goals and aspirations for the school and its students. Santa...
News Channel 3-12
New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area
NIPOMO, Calif. -- The long-planned new Nipomo shopping center has opened for business, bringing added shopping and increased traffic to the busy downtown area. Located along S. Frontage Road, near the intersection of Tefft Street and the Highway 101 on and off ramps, the shopping center features four new businesses. The shopping center is located The post New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 12 to 18
On Sept. 13, Lisa Marshall Strader, 38, of Templeton, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 percent or higher. On Sept. 13, John Scott Rippy, 55, of Santa Maria, was arrested at 5900 Entrada Ave. for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Union Avenue and 4th Street in the city of Bakersfield on Tuesday night, Sept. 27, around 11:20 p.m. A Bakersfield Police Department officer was flagged down for a vehicle versus pedestrian on the 300 block of...
1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Collision on 99 in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: California Highway Patrol responded to a call regarding a single-vehicle rollover traffic collision around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on northbound 99 near the California Avenue exit in the city of Bakersfield. CHP initiated a traffic break upon arrival and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to...
News Channel 3-12
Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure
Thousand Steps known for its historic beach access stairway, reopened after six months of safety repairs and improvements. The post Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Controversy Erupts over Use of Spring Water by Gaviota Beach
When it rains in Santa Barbara County, the beaches might get about 10 or 15 inches over the course of a year, but at Gaviota Peak, it can be more like 60 inches. That’s been important for the life cycle of the steelhead trout that swim through the estuary alongside the campgrounds and parking lot at Gaviota State Beach to reach the upper stretches of Gaviota Creek, which wraps around the backside of Gaviota Peak. Keeping the estuary open and stocked with creek water is the intent of a lawsuit newly filed by the Coastal Ranches Conservancy against state Parks & Rec.
biteofthebest.com
Not to be Missed: Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Pismo Beach, CA
Not to be Missed: Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Pismo Beach, CA. “Do not miss the warm cinnamon rolls at Old West,” we were told. Our family, who live in San Luis Obispo, came to visit us at the home I rented on Pismo Beach for what I termed Camp Grammie (Also referred to as Camp Grimby, Camp Pismo Beach and Camp Everyone!) It was the first time I had vacationed with all three grandkids. Like camp, I had activities planned to keep them busy.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cruise Ships Returning to Santa Barbara in Record Numbers Following Pandemic Pause
The Scenic Eclipse anchored a mile off Santa Barbara Harbor around noon on Tuesday, one of 30 cruise ships to make port at the city this year. Billed as a “discovery yacht” by owner Scenic of Australia, the 10-deck ship is on a 10-day cruise from Vancouver to San Diego that costs a passenger more than $4,000. Though the city reaps $10 per passenger, about a dozen swimmers, fishers, and scientists appeared at a new Harbor subcommittee last Thursday to make a case that the environmental costs exceed that amount.
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Mourns Loss of Geology Professor Edward Keller
UC Santa Barbara Professor Edward Keller, described by colleagues as one of the foremost experts in geomorphology and natural hazards, died on September 9 at the age of 80, according to an official announcement from university Chancellor Henry Yang Tuesday. Keller, who first joined the UCSB faculty in 1976, was...
Comments / 1