mor-tv.com
Water recedes from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — Water could be seen receding from Tampa Bay Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. The same thing happened when Irma hit Florida in 2017. The hurricane strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it continued to churn toward Florida. Get the latest: Ian nears Category...
mor-tv.com
VIDEOS: See Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida and beyond
Video above: Heavy winds in Volusia County, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that already show the storm's devastating impact:. Lake...
