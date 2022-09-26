ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water recedes from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Water could be seen receding from Tampa Bay Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. The same thing happened when Irma hit Florida in 2017. The hurricane strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it continued to churn toward Florida. Get the latest: Ian nears Category...
VIDEOS: See Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida and beyond

Video above: Heavy winds in Volusia County, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that already show the storm's devastating impact:. Lake...
