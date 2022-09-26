ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason Mount and Bukayo Saka praised for their impact off the bench in England's 3-3 draw against Germany by Jermain Defoe... who thinks the Chelsea man has given Gareth Southgate 'something to think about' after his eye-catching cameo

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Jermain Defoe thinks Mason Mount has given Gareth Southgate 'something to think about' after his impressive cameo performance in England's 3-3 draw against Germany on Monday night.

Mount and Bukayo Saka came off the bench at Wembley with England 2-0 down, but both made an impact as they combined for the Three Lions' second goal with the Chelsea man firing into the corner of the net after Saka's driving run.

Defoe was particularly pleased with Mount's influence in the latter stages of the game, and suggested his display could see him get back into Southgate's starting line-up for the World Cup in Qatar.

Bukayo Saka and Mason Mount both impressed off the bench for England against Germany
Gareth Southgate needed them to step up with his side losing, and Mount and Saka delivered
Jermain Defoe thinks Mount has given Southgate 'something to think about' ahead of the World Cup

'When you get to this stage [2-0 down] players get an opportunity and credit to the subs [Mount and Saka] who came on and made a difference,' Defoe said on Channel Four.

'Sometimes that doesn’t happen. Especially Mason Mount, he gave the manager something to think about. Great strike.'

Mount has been a player that Southgate has heavily relied on in recent years. The 23-year-old started five matches at last year's Euros during England's run to the final.

However, he has endured a difficult start to the season at Chelsea, registering just a single goal contribution in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Mount may now feel he can get back into Southgate's starting XI for the World Cup in Qatar

This led to him being dropped for England's games against Italy and Germany as Southgate opted to play Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden out wide instead.

He made the most of his opportunity off the bench, though, and could now be pushing to start England's opening World Cup match against Iran on November 21.

Meanwhile, Saka played in an unfamiliar role as a left wing-back against Italy, but was brought on in his natural position on the right flank this time around, and he made a real difference.

Saka, who was recently crowned England's Player of the Year, changed the game with his ability to run at defenders, and he may also have put himself in contention to play a starring role for Southgate's team at the World Cup.

