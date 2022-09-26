ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mara Brown named athlete of the month for September by Cambridge High School

By By Calahan Steed
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
Cambridge senior Mara Brown was named by Cambridge High School as its female recipient of its “Athlete of the Month” Award.

Brown currently runs on the Deerfield/Cambridge cross country team. Below are her responses to a Q/A sent out by the paper.

Best advice you’ve received from a coach?

Discipline>Motivation

Favorite rivalry game?

Deerfield

Go to warm-up song?

Any Kanye West or Key Glock song

Favorite subject?

Math

Job path you want to pursue when you’re older?

Something in the medical field (Nursing or PA)

Favorite memory with the school program so far?

Going to state in track and cross country, and winning conference in basketball

Favorite meal?

Orange chicken, Lo mein, and crab rangoons

Best invention in the last 100 years?

The internet

Favorite sports team?

Bucks, Packers, Brewers, and Badgers

