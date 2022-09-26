Mara Brown named athlete of the month for September by Cambridge High School
Cambridge senior Mara Brown was named by Cambridge High School as its female recipient of its “Athlete of the Month” Award.
Brown currently runs on the Deerfield/Cambridge cross country team. Below are her responses to a Q/A sent out by the paper.
Best advice you’ve received from a coach?
Discipline>Motivation
Favorite rivalry game?
Deerfield
Go to warm-up song?
Any Kanye West or Key Glock song
Favorite subject?
Math
Job path you want to pursue when you’re older?
Something in the medical field (Nursing or PA)
Favorite memory with the school program so far?
Going to state in track and cross country, and winning conference in basketball
Favorite meal?
Orange chicken, Lo mein, and crab rangoons
Best invention in the last 100 years?
The internet
Favorite sports team?
Bucks, Packers, Brewers, and Badgers
