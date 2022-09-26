The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Wednesday afternoon in southern Florida with 155 mph winds. Category 5 winds start at 157 mph. People tried to raise their belongings or move them inland to avoid anticipated storm surges of 12 to 18 feet. The eye of the hurricane passed over North Captiva Island, a barrier island west of Fort Myers, at about 2:30 p.m. PowerOutage.us reported about 2.5 million power outages across the state as of Thursday morning.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO