2.5M power outages in Florida due to Hurricane Ian
The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Wednesday afternoon in southern Florida with 155 mph winds. Category 5 winds start at 157 mph. People tried to raise their belongings or move them inland to avoid anticipated storm surges of 12 to 18 feet. The eye of the hurricane passed over North Captiva Island, a barrier island west of Fort Myers, at about 2:30 p.m. PowerOutage.us reported about 2.5 million power outages across the state as of Thursday morning.
Alachua County avoids Hurricane Ian’s worst
As helicopters land on barrier islands and 800 search and rescue personnel continue efforts in South and Central Florida, Alachua County escaped severe damage and received far lower rainfall than expected from Hurricane Ian. While county and city of Gainesville offices remain closed Thursday and Friday, emergency preparation will begin...
