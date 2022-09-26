ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan 'finds humor' in his doubters

By Michael Mulford
 3 days ago
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan has been one of the more fascinating players in the NBA for the last decade.

A player of his stature and his skillset in the league 30 years ago, would have built out a Clyde Drexler-esque career as an efficient midrange assassin.

But, in today’s NBA, DeRozan has gotten flack from fans or media for either not conforming to today’s 3-pointer happy era or his underwhelming success in the postseason. For that, Deebo finds humor in his doubters.

“At this point, I always find humor in it. You always try to find reasons to be motivated. At this point, I have so many other motivational factors that it becomes laughable,” DeRozan said of his critics at media day.

DeRozan’s first year in Chicago last season put some doubters to rest as he put up career-numbers, averaging 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 50% from the floor, helping lead the Bulls to their first playoff appearance since 2016-17 and an All-NBA Second Team appearance for himself.

“But, I always use whatever I can take. It’s kind of like free energy. I indulge in it and let them eat their words…you get the last laugh at the end of the day. I know for a fact that most of the guys in our league don’t work like I do so with just me knowing that part of it, I know what you’re putting up is BS.”

After the season that DeRozan put up last season, I wouldn’t bet against him to do it again this year.

