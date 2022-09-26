ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tailgate party generates $3,500 Sunshine Place donation

The Sun Prairie East and West football booster clubs presented their first annual Border Blitz Tailgate.

The Sun Prairie community partied together on Friday, Sept. 16 during the historic event—the first intracity football game between Sun Prairie East High School and Sun Prairie West High School.

To celebrate, the Sun Prairie East Quarterback Club and the Sun Prairie West Touchdown Club teamed up with Texas Roadhouse and Culver’s to host the 1st Annual Border Blitz BBQ night.

Food, beverages, desserts, music and camaraderie were provided in a parking lot outside the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium before kick-off. Texas Roadhouse provided the main course and Culver’s supplied frozen custard for dessert.

Fans also were able to get their first look at the new city championship trophy.

Adult fans were asked to make a $10 donation and children under 12 will be asked to make a $5 donation to enter.

All proceeds went to the Sunshine Place, a community resource center that delivers food, clothing and other social services to northeastern Dane County residents.

“We served nearly 400 guests and raised $3,500 for Sunshine Place,” remarked Amy Davis from the Sun Prairie West Touchdown Club.

Both booster clubs had representatives who joined employees from Culver’s (a Texas Roadhouse representative was not available) to present the check to Ann Maastricht of Sunshine Place on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Sunshine Place, 18 Rickel Road.

