NESN

Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox

All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.
NESN

Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández

In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
NESN

Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game

It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
NESN

A.J. Greer Trying To Model Game After Former Bruins Fan Favorite

The Bruins have gotten some great shifts out of newcomer A.J. Greer in his pair of games for Boston. For that, they may have a former fan favorite to thank. In his two preseason tilts with the Bruins, Greer has gotten into a scrap, showed a willingness to stand up for teammates and scored two goals — including the game winner in a win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The energy and effort Greer has played with is that of a player who is sure to become a fan favorite in Boston, something that makes sense given who he models his game after.
NESN

Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster

The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
NESN

NBA Superstar LeBron James Doubles Down On ‘Hate’ For Boston

NBA superstar LeBron James hasn’t held back lately from talking about how much he dislikes the city of Boston and the Celtics. First, James didn’t mince words when he said he hated playing in Boston on HBO’s “The Shop” in July because the fanbase is “racist as (expletive).”
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Rich Hill Takes Mound For Boston

The Boston Red Sox return to the diamond Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles after snapping a six-game losing streak the night prior. Rich Hill will make his 25th start of the season for the Red Sox while the Orioles counter with right-hander Dean Kremer in the third game of the four-game series.
NESN

Yankees Star Aaron Judge, Roger Maris Jr. Bask In Historic Moment

With seven games left in the Major League Baseball season, Aaron Judge needs one dinger to break Roger Maris’ single-season American League home run record. The Yankees star hit his 61st homer Wednesday night in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Judge’s mother and Maris’ son, Roger Maris Jr., were sitting together in the stands and celebrated the tying of the AL record that was set 61 years ago.
NESN

Bruins Wrap: A.J. Greer Leads Boston To Overtime Win Vs. Rangers

The Boston Bruins followed a preseason-opening loss with a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Tuesday. The Bruins improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Rangers fall to 1-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins offense, while playing catch up...
NESN

Nathan Eovaldi’s ‘Loved Every Minute’ Pitching For Red Sox

The circumstances of Thursday’s outing against the Baltimore Orioles weren’t lost on Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. The 32-year-old is set to become a free agent at season’s end and might have just made his second to last start for the Red Sox, a club Eovaldi has spent the last four-plus seasons with. With an uncertain future ahead, it put Eovaldi in a reflective mood when discussing his time with the organization following Boston’s 5-3 win at Fenway Park.
NESN

J.D. Martinez Blasts Dinger To Put Red Sox Ahead Vs. Orioles

The Red Sox needed a big hit, and J.D. Martinez provided it. Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles was all tied up at three apiece heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, and Boston’s designated hitter broke the deadlock with a rocket of a home run that went over the Green Monster.
NESN

Back For 2023? Rich Hill Opens Up About Baseball, Red Sox Future

Rich Hill will turn 43 years old in March, but the southpaw shouldn’t be counted out just yet. The veteran pitcher signed a one-year, $5 million with the Red Sox and made history with Boston on Wednesday with his 25th start, the most for a 42-year-old or older in franchise history. Hill has had bright spots in 2022, and his numbers hold up well with a 4.41 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched, and he hopes to continue his run in Major League Baseball in 2023.
NESN

Who Is Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla? Let His High School Coach Tell You

Jamal Gomes has been around basketball practices for the majority of his life. The head coach of the Bishop Hendricken High boys basketball team and former Stonehill College hoops star knows the intricate details to look for in a practice session, how it should be set up and how a coach should communicate with his players during it. But the practice Gomes attended Tuesday was much different than what he is used to.
NESN

Jayson Tatum Takes Playful Jab Towards Celtics Teammate, Praises Others

The Boston Celtics began touching base with members of the media on Monday, obviously cornered in a difficult position due to the biggest offseason story regarding the organization involving last season’s head coach Ime Udoka and his team policy-violating scandal. However, on Thursday, Celtics young star Jayson Tatum generated...
NESN

Watch Bruins’ A.J. Greer Score Game-Winning Goal Vs. Rangers

Boston Bruins forward A.J. Greer is making a solid case to make the NHL roster. Greer, a Boston University alum, scored two goals in the Bruins’ overtime win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday, including the game winner. The 25-year-old has stood out for more than just his...
NESN

NESN

