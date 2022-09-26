ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Hurricane Ian strands Hillsboro family at Walt Disney World

PORTLAND, Ore. — A family from Hillsboro is stuck in Orlando after Hurricane Ian dropped huge amounts of rain the area. “We’ve had this trip planned for a year and a half, so had no idea this was gonna be what we were heading into, but here we are!” said Katie Cooper from her hotel room.
HILLSBORO, OR
psuvanguard.com

Portland’s downtown struggles to bring back visitors

A study of 62 cities conducted by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley has found that Portland is one of the slowest cities to recover its original pre-pandemic foot traffic. The study measured foot traffic across multiple cities by observing points of interest in downtown locations gathered from data on people’s cell phones. The study compared the progress of cities across the United States and Canada, and expressed its findings as a percentage of how much foot traffic has returned to its pre-pandemic size. For example, if a city had a recovery of 50%, that city has half the traffic it had prior to the pandemic.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Detroit, OR
seenbyamy.com

21 Of The Best Free Things To Do In Portland, Oregon!

Seen By Amy contains affiliate links including those as an Amazon Affiliate. If you make a purchase through these links, I will earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for your support!. Portland, Oregon is a city well known for excellent dining and nightlife, outdoor activities, an...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Swiss modern SE Portland house is for sale at $2 million

A new contemporary dwelling in Southeast Portland, with a steeply pitch roof and wide overhangs echoing tree canopies, is called The Treehouse by builder Mark Allen of PEG Construction. Another way Allen describes the four-level house with few exterior adornments but lots of expansive windows and skylights: Swiss modern meets...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Linus Business#Pdx#The J D Power 2022#Tampa International#Chicago O Hare
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Shake Shack is hiring for a new downtown Portland restaurant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Shake Shack restaurant appears to be moving into the heart of Portland, according to city permits and the company’s job postings. The City of Portland Bureau of Development Services first received the company’s initial plans in April 2020. Ken Ray, public information...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KATU.com

Portland Police Bureau hires four already-trained police officers

PORTLAND, Ore. — In just two months, the Portland Police Bureau has hired four lateral police officers ready to hit the ground running. "Getting four through in a few-month period was a Herculean kind of lift by our personnel office," said Aaron Schmautz, the president of the Portland Police Association.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Wheeler Flirts With Surveillance Tech, a Peek Into Providence Health's Greedy Bottom Line, and Italy Elects a Fascist #GirlBoss

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! 87 degrees at...
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Oregon’s Housing Market Is Gradually Cooling. What Is The Reson Behind It?

The home market in Oregon may have cooled a little, but it is by no means cold. not yet, at least. Founder of Portland-based Opt Real Estate and former president of the Oregon Realtors Association Drew Coleman stated, “I like to describe the market as having gone from white hot to red hot, but it’s obviously in the cooling phase.”
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy