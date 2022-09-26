Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
National Coffee Day: Portland shop named 3rd best in U.S. and Canada
Thursday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and people in Oregon have plenty of small businesses to support as they celebrate.
KATU.com
Hurricane Ian strands Hillsboro family at Walt Disney World
PORTLAND, Ore. — A family from Hillsboro is stuck in Orlando after Hurricane Ian dropped huge amounts of rain the area. “We’ve had this trip planned for a year and a half, so had no idea this was gonna be what we were heading into, but here we are!” said Katie Cooper from her hotel room.
psuvanguard.com
Portland’s downtown struggles to bring back visitors
A study of 62 cities conducted by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley has found that Portland is one of the slowest cities to recover its original pre-pandemic foot traffic. The study measured foot traffic across multiple cities by observing points of interest in downtown locations gathered from data on people’s cell phones. The study compared the progress of cities across the United States and Canada, and expressed its findings as a percentage of how much foot traffic has returned to its pre-pandemic size. For example, if a city had a recovery of 50%, that city has half the traffic it had prior to the pandemic.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn
What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
Former Vancouver newspaper editor dodging Hurricane Ian
A well-known Vancouver man who moved to Florida last year is hoping to come back to his house in one piece.
seenbyamy.com
21 Of The Best Free Things To Do In Portland, Oregon!
Seen By Amy contains affiliate links including those as an Amazon Affiliate. If you make a purchase through these links, I will earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for your support!. Portland, Oregon is a city well known for excellent dining and nightlife, outdoor activities, an...
Rocketing gas prices continue as Oregon sees largest price spike in U.S.
The average price for a gallon of gas continues to soar in Oregon after hitting the $5-per-gallon mark on Sept. 26. AAA reports that prices have risen by 59 cents statewide in the last week, the largest 7-day increase in the nation.
Swiss modern SE Portland house is for sale at $2 million
A new contemporary dwelling in Southeast Portland, with a steeply pitch roof and wide overhangs echoing tree canopies, is called The Treehouse by builder Mark Allen of PEG Construction. Another way Allen describes the four-level house with few exterior adornments but lots of expansive windows and skylights: Swiss modern meets...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
Channel 6000
Shake Shack is hiring for a new downtown Portland restaurant
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Shake Shack restaurant appears to be moving into the heart of Portland, according to city permits and the company’s job postings. The City of Portland Bureau of Development Services first received the company’s initial plans in April 2020. Ken Ray, public information...
‘So Help Me Todd,’ new series set in Portland, premiering Thursday
Portland will be basking in the limelight as "So Help Me Todd' premieres on KOIN 6 (CBS) Thursday night.
KXL
Portland, Oregon Come For The Homeless, Stay For The Business Killing Crime
The crime train wreck that Portlandia has become grows worse every day. Bad decisions by the Mayor, City Council and DA have us on a course to a new and even higher homicide rate this year. Lame duck Governor Kate Brown releases thousands of convicted criminals back to the community.
KATU.com
Portland Police Bureau hires four already-trained police officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just two months, the Portland Police Bureau has hired four lateral police officers ready to hit the ground running. "Getting four through in a few-month period was a Herculean kind of lift by our personnel office," said Aaron Schmautz, the president of the Portland Police Association.
Oregon gas prices jump 50 cents as refinery issues cut fuel supply
After a three-month reprieve from rising gas prices, Oregonians saw the average price per gallon jump 50 cents this week to $5.14, the largest increase of any state in the country. The sudden jump is tied to oil refinery issues, according to AAA. Several refineries in California and Washington are...
kptv.com
Rent spikes in North Portland ‘affordable’ housing building, tenants say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of people living in a North Portland apartment building are facing massive rent increases, despite the fact that many of their apartments are considered affordable housing. Kelsey Schreiner, a single mom who rents a 2-bedroom apartment in The Prescott, received a notice that her rent...
Rose Lane Project alters NE Portland intersection to curb congestion
The City of Portland made a change to a 5-way intersection in Northeast Portland as part of its Rose Lane Project to respond to increasing traffic and prioritize transit.
WWEEK
Heirs to a Convenience-Store Fortune Have Allowed a Sizable Property to Lie Fallow
Several WW readers have inquired about a long-vacant lot in the heart of the Tabor neighborhood. “There is a large vacant lot on the northeast corner of Southeast Belmont Street and 60th Avenue,” wrote one of them, Gerard Lilly. “My wife and I moved to Portland in 1983 and it was vacant then and still is.”
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Wheeler Flirts With Surveillance Tech, a Peek Into Providence Health's Greedy Bottom Line, and Italy Elects a Fascist #GirlBoss
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! 87 degrees at...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Housing Market Is Gradually Cooling. What Is The Reson Behind It?
The home market in Oregon may have cooled a little, but it is by no means cold. not yet, at least. Founder of Portland-based Opt Real Estate and former president of the Oregon Realtors Association Drew Coleman stated, “I like to describe the market as having gone from white hot to red hot, but it’s obviously in the cooling phase.”
‘So Help Me Todd,’ the Portland-set series premiere: Time, TV channel, how to stream for free
The new CBS series “So Help Me Todd” premieres Thursday (Sept. 29), and Portland viewers may notice some very familiar references. That’s because the comedy-drama was created by Scott Prendergast, who grew up in Portland, and the show takes place in the Rose City. (“So Help Me...
