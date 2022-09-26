Fans Are Disappointed By Ian Brown’s First Tour In A Decade: “Just Him Singing Along Badly To A Backing Track”

Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Melody’s Echo Chamber – “Norfolk Hotel”
Last month, French musician Melody Prochet announced plans to reissue her 2012 self-titled debut album, which was produced by Tame Impala. The reissue will be out this week and is accompanied by Unfold, described as the “lost follow-up album” to her debut, which was also recorded with Parker in Australia in 2013. We’ve heard a few of those “lost” cuts already, including the title track. Now, we’re getting a follow-up song called “Norfolk Hotel.”
Stereogum
Watch Arctic Monkeys Play New Song “Body Paint” And Look Cool As Hell On Fallon
Sorry, guys, but we’re all going to have to step our collective game up. Arctic Monkeys have returned, and they are looking handsomer than a motherfucker. We can’t compete with their whole thing, but we need to try a little harder. Next month, the band will return with the new album The Car. Just yesterday, they followed first single “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” with the new song “Body Paint.” Last night, they played the song live for the first time on The Tonight Show, and they looked really fucking cool.
Stereogum
Bruce Springsteen Announces Soul Covers Album Only The Strong Survive
Bruce Springsteen has announced a soul covers album called Only The Strong Survive, which will be out in November. “I wanted to make an album where I just sang,” Springsteen explained in a statement. “And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?” The album was produced by Ron Aniello, engineered by Rob Lebret, and executive produced by Jon Landau. It’ll be Springsteen first album since 2020’s Letter To You.
Stereogum
Titus Andronicus – “Baby Crazy”
Titus Andronicus’ new album The Will To Live comes out tomorrow, which is exciting! The Tristate area rockers have already shared “(I’m) Screwed,” “Give Me Grief,” the Cock Sparrer cover “We’re Coming Back,” and the seven-minute “An Anomaly” from the record. Now, they’re back with one more preview titled “Baby Crazy,” which also has a cheeky, scrolling-word sing-along-song lyric video.
Stereogum
Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Share Four More Tracks From New Collaborative Album Pigments
In August, pop experimentalist Dawn Richard announced a full-length collaboration with Spencer Zahn. Their LP is called Pigments, and they’ve already shared the first four tracks, billed as the album’s first “movement.” Those were called “Coral,” “Sandstone” (one of our favorite tracks of the week), “Indigo,” and “Vantablack.” Now, Zahn (who plays in Richard’s touring band) and Richard are sharing the second movement from Pigments. Those song titles are “Sienna,” “Cerulean,” “Opal,” and “Saffron.” There’s also an official video for “Saffron” starring dancers from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA). It’s also directed by Richard.
Stereogum
Foyer Red – “Pollen City”
We’ve been tracking the progress of Brooklyn art-rock collective Foyer Red for a minute now, writing up a smattering of early singles such as last fall’s “Blood” (appearing on 2021’s Zigzag Wombat EP), last May’s “Flipper,” and the bass-driven jaunt “Pickles,” which dropped in July. Across the last couple of years, Foyer Red has evolved from a trio to a five-piece; the full lineup is currently singer, lyricist, and clarinetist Elana Riordan, guitarist, keyboardist, and background vocalist Kristina Moore, guitarist and vocalist Mitch Myers, bassist Eric Jaso, and drummer Marco Ocampo (both Jaso and Ocampo also play in Hypoluxo). Anyway, today Foyer Red are back with another new song — a satisfyingly disjointed jam called “Pollen City.”
Stereogum
Archers Of Loaf – “Aimee”
North Carolina indie-rock OGs Archers Of Loaf are nearing the release of their first album in 24 years, Reason In Decline. The album drops about three weeks from now, and today we get to hear one of its quietest, prettiest songs. “Aimee” is not a Pure Prairie League cover. That...
Stereogum
The Sonder Bombs – “The Star”
The Sonder Bombs are back with a new single, “The Star,” the Cleveland band’s first track since Clothbound, their second full-length album that came out at the very beginning of 2021. “The Star” starts off languid and dreamy before breaking out into a fuzzily satisfying hook. “I wrote this song almost in a panic. It sprang from me,” the band’s Willow Hawks said in a statement, continuing:
Stereogum
Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”
Arctic Monkeys are releasing a new album, The Car, next month. Its lead single, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with another new song, “Body Paint.” which the band will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight. It comes with a music video directed by Brook Linder. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Shygirl – “Shlut”
This week, UK rapper (and Stereogum Artist To Watch) Shygirl will release her long-awaited debut album Nymph. We’ve heard a handful of singles already, including “Firefly,” “Come For Me,” “Coochie (a bedtime story),” and “Nike.” Well, now there’s one more album cut to hear before Nymph drops on Friday. Shygirl’s latest is a steamy, flute-accented song called “Shlut,” which also has a music video directed by Diana Kunst.
Stereogum
Nation Of Language – “From The Hill”
New York post-punk standouts Nation Of Language had a particularly fruitful 2021 following the release of their excellent sophomore album A Way Forward. Since then, the trio made a great TV debut on Colbert and released a cover of the Replacements’ “Androgynous.” Soon, they’ll play sets at a handful of upcoming festivals, including Desert Daze, Austin City Limits, Pitchfork Berlin and Paris Festivals, and Iceland Airwaves. Now, Nation Of Language have shared their first original song since A Way Forward — it’s a thudding, synth-driven, perfectly atmospheric cut titled “From The Hill.”
Stereogum
M.I.A. – “Beep”
M.I.A. is still preparing to release her sixth studio album MATA. We still don’t have a release date, though M.I.A. has threatened to leak it herself if it isn’t out in September. M.I.A. has also shared a few album previews, including “The One” and “Popular.” Tonight, we’re getting another single, and M.I.A. tweeted that she’ll share a tracklist and album release date tomorrow. This latest song’s called “Beep,” and it’s a rhythmic treat packed with lyrics about fighting to be heard and staying true to yourself. Listen below.
Stereogum
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Volcanic Kimmel Performance & Stream Their New Album Cool It Down
About 20 years ago, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs helped supercharge the idea that Brooklyn was the coolest place in the world, and you could argue that they’re part of the reason that, for instance, Jimmy Kimmel Live now descends on Brooklyn to tape a week of shows. So it’s only right that this week, when Kimmel is in Brooklyn and the YYYs’ long-awaited comeback album Cool It Down is finally out, the YYYs were musical guests on Kimmel.
Stereogum
Lucy Dacus – “Home Again” & “It’s Too Late” (Carole King Covers)
In addition to touring last year’s Home Video (one of Stereogum’s Best Albums Of 2021), cover-song queen Lucy Dacus has spent the last few months putting her own spin on classics like Cher’s “Believe” and the National’s “Bloodbuzz Ohio.” Now, Dacus has released two Carole King covers as part of Third Man Records’ Carole King Home Again vault package, the vinyl for which came out earlier this year. Dacus’ contributions are covers of “Home Again” and “It’s Too Late.”
Stereogum
David Bowie’s Hunky Dory Getting Box Set With 48 Previously Unreleased Tracks
David Bowie’s awesome 1971 album Hunky Dory is about to get the deluxe box set treatment. There are two versions of the reissue in the works. The first, Divine Symmetry, features 48 previously unreleased tracks — demos, alternate versions, live recordings, etc. — spread out across four CDs, plus the 2015 remaster of Hunky Dory on Blu-Ray audio, a 100-page hardback book of photos and memorabilia, and a 60-page replica of Bowie’s notebooks from the era. Divine Symmetry is coming this year on Black Friday.
Stereogum
Dave Navarro Skipping Jane’s Addiction/Smashing Pumpkins Tour Due To Long COVID
Dave Navarro will not be joining Jane’s Addiction on their upcoming Spirits On Fire tour with Smashing Pumpkins. The Jane’s Addiction guitarist shared a note on social media, describing that he would not be on tour due to his ongoing battle with Long COVID “that I have been dealing with since last December.”
Stereogum
Let’s Eat Grandma – “Give Me A Reason”
In April, Let’s Eat Grandma released a new album, Two Ribbons. Included with the physical deluxe edition of it was a 7″ featuring a track called “Give Me A Reason.” That song has now been officially released. “Back in Autumn 2019 we went to Sheringham on the Norfolk coast and stayed in an Airbnb together, where we wrote ‘Give Me a Reason,'” they said in a statement, continuing:
Stereogum
Men I Trust – “Billie Toppy”
Over the summer, Montreal trio Men I Trust released a warm, woozy one-off single called “Hard To Let Go.” It was the first new music since 2021’s Untourable Album — titled to reflect the fact that they recorded it under lockdown. Well, today Men I Trust are back with what appears to be another one-off — a post-punk groove called “Billie Toppy.” It comes accompanied by a cheeky video where band leader Emmanuelle Proulx swings in a white dress while large birds fly ominously in the background. Watch and listen to “Billie Toppy” below.
Stereogum
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – “Love Earth”
Neil Young has been on an absolute tear these past couple years between archival and new releases. Just a few months ago, he finally released Toast, the album he recorded with Crazy Horse in 2001,” which was, at least at the time, “so sad that I couldn’t put it out.” There have also been a number of live albums, and at the end of last year he put out a new one called Barn.
