ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
POTUS
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neera Tanden
Person
Fumio Kishida
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Economy#Student Debt#Antisemitism#Politics Federal#Climate Planning#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt#Environment Issues#The White House#Politico#The Atlanta Braves#Ajc#The Washington Nationals
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
The Independent

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shuts down Fox News reporter

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, ended up in a testy exchange with a Fox News correspondent after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in Friday’s daily briefing.“I was just asked about this question, that’s already been asked and answered,” Ms Jean-Pierre said when repeatedly questioned why Joe Biden “turned down a plan” to move migrants from the communities where they entered the US to other parts of the country to relieve overcrowding in those areas.“I literally just answered that question... we’re moving on.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler clashed over Trump's first impeachment with Nadler saying Democrats' plans were 'unfair' and 'unconstitutional'

Two powerful House Democrats disagreed on how to handle Trump's first impeachment. At issue was which of their committees would take the lead in the investigation. Rep. Jerry Nadler also reportedly pushed Democrats to have Trump's lawyers more involved. A pair of powerful House Democrats clashed repeatedly behind the scenes...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy