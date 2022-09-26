Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Drew Sanders Tabbed Butkus National Linebacker of the Month
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders has been selected as the Butkus Award National Linebacker of the Month, the Butkus Foundation announced Friday. Following four distinguished performances, Sanders paces Arkansas in tackles for loss (6.5), sacks (5.5), and forced fumbles (2) while ranking second in total tackles with 31 (team-high 16 solo). With the help of Sanders, who is tied for the national lead in sacks (5.5), Arkansas leads the country in sacks (20) and sacks per game (5.0) this season.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 12 Razorbacks Blank Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Twelfth-ranked Arkansas (8-2-1, 3-1-0 SEC) earned its fifth straight win over Texas A&M (5-5-2, 0-4-0 SEC) after a late first half goal from senior forward Anna Podojil. Podojil’s tally, the 42nd of her career, puts her three away from becoming the program’s all-time leading goal scorer....
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference MBB Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas announced its non-conference men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season. In addition to playing at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in November, Arkansas will have seven non-conference games at home, face Oklahoma on Dec. 10 in Tulsa and host Bradley on Dec. 17 in North Little Rock.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Shauna Taylor and Brad McMakin signed to new agreements
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas has a storied golf tradition, including numerous conference championships, All-Americans, NCAA champions and dozens of former athletes currently competing on the PGA, LPGA and various other professional tours. And now, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek has taken another step to help ensure that the University of Arkansas remains home to two of the most successful collegiate golf coaches and programs in the nation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Softball Releases 2023 SEC Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball has announced its 24-game SEC schedule, which features four home series at Bogle Park. The defending SEC regular season and tournament champions will host home series against Texas A&M (March 10-12), Florida (March 24-26), Georgia (April 7-9) and Tennessee (April 28-30). For the second...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#14 Arkansas MGolf Blanks Kentucky in SEC Match Play
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – Arkansas only trailed for three holes over five matches and cruised to a 5-0 victory over Kentucky to wrap up the SEC Match Play, hosted by Jerry Pate at Old Overton Club. The #14 Razorbacks were the 12 seed after 54 holes of stroke play...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 12 Soccer Hosts Nationally Televised Match with Texas A&M
The twelfth-ranked Razorbacks (7-2-1, 2-1-0 SEC) are set to host Texas A&M (5-4-2, 0-3-0 SEC) on Thursday, Sept. 28. First kick is set for 6:00 p.m. and the match will be nationally televised on ESPNU. Game Notes ESPNU Live Stats. Arkansas trails in the series with Texas A&M, 8-9-1, but...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 13 Arkansas races in 34th annual Chile Pepper Festival
FAYETTEVILLE – No. 13 Arkansas races on its home course at Agri Park on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in the 34th annual Chile Pepper Festival, where the Razorbacks have won nine consecutive team titles. Admission is free with collegiate races occurring on Friday while high school, junior high...
IN THIS ARTICLE
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Knox Named Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior tight end Trey Knox has been named one of 156 semifinalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, better known as college football’s Academic Heisman. The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 16 Razorbacks compete in 34th annual Chile Pepper Festival
FAYETTEVILLE – Competing in the 34th annual Chile Pepper Festival, No. 16 Arkansas races on its home course at Agri Park on Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. Admission is free with collegiate races occurring on Friday while high school, junior high and open races are held on Saturday. Information on parking for each day is available here: https://www.chilepepperfestival.org/race/race-day-parking/
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs vs. Alabama Gameday Info
#20 Arkansas takes on #2 Alabama this Saturday at 2:30pm! Be sure to download your tickets before the game. It’s a RED OUT No matter where your seats are on Saturday, be sure to wear RED. Download your mobile tickets BEFORE arriving at the stadium. This will minimize any...
Comments / 0