Weekend top picks: Artsville Fest, Clarksville Downtown Market, Octoberfest and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This weekend features an art festival, October festivities and the final Downtown Market. Here’s what’s happening. Artsville Fest: Local artists, artisans and small businesses present their art, music, dance and more at this creative festival. The event will be at Sanctuary on Main, 334 Main St., on Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.
Two Shuttles Coming For 46th Annual Country Ham Festival
With the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival less than two weeks away, the procurement of shuttle transportation options for local and regional visitors has been a concern. Wednesday afternoon, some of those concerns were assuaged — as the Ham Fest Committee confirmed help is on the way.
Rocky Horror Show returns to Roxy Regional Theatre for 10th year
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Dig out your fishnet stockings and dust off your stilettos! That sweet transvestite and his motley crew are back for the tenth year in an annual tradition on the corner of Franklin and First in downtown Clarksville. Richard O’Brien’s cult classic The Rocky Horror Show returns...
Country Woman’s Club celebrates 100th anniversary | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Country Woman’s Club welcomed a crowd of guests to celebrate their 100th anniversary this week. “The club means a whole lot to me. It reminds me how hard ladies have worked in the past, because they did have to back then to earn enough money,” said club President Joy Wall.
Appleton Harley-Davidson celebrates 70 years serving Clarksville bikers | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Appleton Harley-Davidson recognized a major milestone on Saturday as they celebrated 70 years as a business serving customers in Clarksville. The motorcycle dealership opened in 1952, and they are still family owned and operated and serving the community. Hundreds of people attended the party...
1,200 more parking spaces opening downtown thanks to APSU, to support F&M Bank Arena
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Construction will begin soon on two parking garages, adding over 1,300 new spaces to downtown Clarksville. While those projects are in the works, parking may be an issue downtown for a few months after the 6,000-person capacity F&M Bank Arena opens. Local officials are...
Montgomery County celebrates American Archives Month
CLARKSVILLE, TN – In recognition of American Archives Month, the Montgomery County Archives Department, located at 350 Pageant Lane in Veterans Plaza, offers the public some options to learn more about their services. This Saturday, Oct. 1, two presentations will be held in William O. Beach Civic Hall in...
Visit Clarksville announces winner of Hospitality Award
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Bobby Taylor Jr., the front office manager at Hilton Garden Inn, was awarded Visit Clarksville’s Hospitality Award on Wednesday. The award recognizes hospitality employees for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to providing quality care to those visiting our community. “Bobby has been a mainstay...
4 Reasons to Visit Clarksville, TN This Season
Clarksville, TN, is rapidly becoming a popular road trip destination in the South. From a diverse restaurant and craft brewery scene to historic sites and abundant outdoor recreation options, we’re exploring why Clarksville should be at the top of the list for your next weekend getaway!. 4 Reasons to...
Mobile Food Pantry At First Baptist Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–Free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins...
Sandra Jean Hall
Sandra Jean Hall, age 81, of Clarksville, TN, Passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Sandra was born September 1,1941, in Rhinelander, WI, to the late Michael J. Stafford and Margaret Mary Champagne. Sandra was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack R. Hall; son-in- law, Mark Hubbard; sister, Joyce Whitaker and brother, Richard Stafford.
Firefighters blame stovetop left on for Clarksville apartment fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Firefighters believe a stovetop that was left on in a north Clarksville apartment started a fire that left several people without a home. The fire started Wednesday night, causing the evacuation of eight apartments on Verkler Drive. No injuries were reported. Clarksville Fire-Rescue said a woman...
William ‘Banks’ Harvey
William “Banks” Harvey, 2 mo., of Clarksville, TN, was called back by our Heavenly father on Sunday, September 25, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at www.stjude.org or the charity of your family’s choice. A private service will be held at a later...
Katherine ‘Miss Kitty’ May Cooper
Katherine “Miss Kitty” May Cooper, 67, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Tennova. Katherine was born September 21, 1955, in Endicott, NY, to Manilva “Ricki” Emma Robinson and Roy Brown. In addition to her mother, Ricki Bentley, she is survived by her husband,...
Planters Bank kicks off Season of Giving campaign to support nonprofits
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Planters Bank announces the kickoff of its annual Season of Giving. Twelve area organizations in Western Kentucky and Tennessee will be supported through the giving campaign. Entering its ninth year, the Planters Bank Season of Giving is a bank tradition that has a goal of bringing...
Clarksville to host two state championships this weekend, for young runners, tennis players
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Athletes, coaches and spectators representing over 100 schools across Tennessee will visit Clarksville on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 for the Class A and AA Boys and Girls Cross Country TMSAA (Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association) State Championships and the TMSAA Middle School Tennis Championship.
APSU to host F. Evans Harvill Quad and Memorial Highway unveiling
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the F. Evans Harvill Quad and Memorial Highway Unveiling at 2 p.m. on the lawn of the APSU Browning Building on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The APSU Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Friday, June 4, 2021, to name the...
Luxurious Lakefront Estate Offers Utmost Privacy in Hendersonville Hits Market for $2.595M
The Estate in Hendersonville is a luxurious home where you can escape your everyday with modern fixtures and finishes now available for sale. This home located at 709 Cumberland Hills Dr, Hendersonville, Tennessee; offering 07 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,681 square feet of living spaces. Call Patty Copeland (Phone: 615-260-0288) – Platinum Realty Partners, LLC (Phone: 615-906-2129) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hendersonville.
Weekend weather: Cool weekend ahead, with highs staying in mid-70s
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re in for a much cooler weekend, with highs staying in the mid-70s. The lows will be around 50, and skies should be mostly sunny all weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Clarksville forecast. Here’s the day-by-day outlook. Friday: Sunny, with...
Woman dead following fire at Hendersonville home
According to Fire Chief Scotty Bush, the fire took place in the 200 block of Harbor Drive while a man and a woman were inside the home.
